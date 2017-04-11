Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
Tillerson faces tough talks in Moscow amid increased tension
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit
to Moscow this week will be early test of whether Trump
administration can use any momentum generated by missile attack
on Syrian air base to craft and execute strategy to end Syrian
war. (USA-RUSSIA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Lesley
Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati, 922 words)
G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's
Assad
LUCCA, Italy - Foreign ministers from Group of Seven (G7)
major industrialized nations meet, looking to put pressure on
Russia to break its ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
(G7-FOREIGN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Crispian Balmer and
Steve Scherer, 713 words)
Trump administration open to additional strikes on Syria
-White House
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to
authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses
chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in country,
White House says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WHITEHOUSE (UPDATE 1,
TV), moved, 231 words)
Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of
emergency approved
ALEXANDRIA/TANTA, Egypt - Families of victims of bombing at
Alexandria's Coptic cathedral gather at Monastery of Saint Mina
under heavy security as Egypt's cabinet approves three-month
state of emergency ahead of scheduled trip by Pope Francis.
(EGYPT-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Amina Ismail and
Arwa Gaballa, 881 words)
ASIA
Stocks, oil post tentative gains, but cautious mood also
lifts safe assets
SINGAPORE - Asian stocks inch higher after three days of
declines but global political uncertainties also help underpin
safe assets such as the yen and Treasuries. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Nichola Saminather,
463 words)
China, South Korea discuss more sanctions on North Korea
amid talk of Trump action
SEOUL/TOKYO - China and South Korea agree to slap tougher
sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range
missile tests, senior official in Seoul says, as U.S. Navy
strike group heads to region in show of force.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Ju-min Park and Nobuhiro Kubo, 759 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's
conservative tilt
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political
victory of his presidency at White House ceremony in which his
Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch is sworn in, poised to make
instant impact on court once again dominated by conservatives.
(USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence
Hurley, 806 words)
Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax
reform
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with
about 20 chief executives Tuesday as he works to gain support
for $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other
administration priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer
says. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David
Shepardson, 400 words)
California gunman kills wife, self as she teaches class;
student also dead
SAN BERNARDINO - A special education teacher and one of her
students are fatally shot by her estranged husband when he opens
fire with a high-caliber revolver before killing himself in her
classroom at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school,
police say. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by
Olga Grigoryants, 909 words)
United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from
plane; officer put on leave
NEW YORK - United Airlines sparks outrage for the treatment
of a passenger physically dragged off a plane the airline had
overbooked, and one of the security officers involved in the
incident was placed on leave pending an investigation.
(UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737
words)
U.S. targets spam botnet after Russian arrested in Spain
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department says it has
launched an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, a global
network of tens of thousands of infected computers it claims was
operated by a Russian national arrested in Spain over the
weekend. (USA-CYBER/BOTNET (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin
Volz and Joseph Menn, 593 words)
AMERICAS
Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests
CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the
streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an
economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist
President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of
anti-government demonstrations in three years.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir
Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)
EUROPE
May, Trump agree Russia should break ties with Assad -UK
PM's office
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to U.S.
President Donald Trump and agrees that "a window of opportunity"
exists to persuade Russia to break ties with Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, May's office says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 331 words)
Hungary's president signs law that could oust Soros-founded
college
BUDAPEST - Hungary's president signs legislation on foreign
universities that could force a top international school founded
by U.S. financier George Soros out of the country, triggering a
fresh protest in Budapest against the move.
(HUNGARY-SOROS/LEGISLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Krisztina
Than and Gergely Szakacs, 686 words)
MIDDLE EAST
For survivors of past Syrian gassing, new attack brings back
horror and despair
BEIRUT/EASTERN GHOUTA, Syria - It's dead children that haunt
Abu Ghassan, blinded for more than month and paralyzed for weeks
by nerve gas attack four years ago in Damascus suburb. He
recovered; 37 members of his family were among hundreds of dead.
Last week, when another gas attack killed at least 87 people
hundreds of miles north, memories rushed back, hard. When he
learned of it, he wept "like a child", the 50 year-old recalls.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-GHOUTA (PIX), moved, 898 words)