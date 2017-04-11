Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Tillerson faces tough talks in Moscow amid increased tension

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week will be early test of whether Trump administration can use any momentum generated by missile attack on Syrian air base to craft and execute strategy to end Syrian war. (USA-RUSSIA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati, 922 words)

G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's Assad

LUCCA, Italy - Foreign ministers from Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations meet, looking to put pressure on Russia to break its ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (G7-FOREIGN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Crispian Balmer and Steve Scherer, 713 words)

Trump administration open to additional strikes on Syria -White House

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in country, White House says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WHITEHOUSE (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 231 words)

Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved

ALEXANDRIA/TANTA, Egypt - Families of victims of bombing at Alexandria's Coptic cathedral gather at Monastery of Saint Mina under heavy security as Egypt's cabinet approves three-month state of emergency ahead of scheduled trip by Pope Francis. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Amina Ismail and Arwa Gaballa, 881 words)

ASIA

Stocks, oil post tentative gains, but cautious mood also lifts safe assets

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks inch higher after three days of declines but global political uncertainties also help underpin safe assets such as the yen and Treasuries. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Nichola Saminather, 463 words)

China, South Korea discuss more sanctions on North Korea amid talk of Trump action

SEOUL/TOKYO - China and South Korea agree to slap tougher sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range missile tests, senior official in Seoul says, as U.S. Navy strike group heads to region in show of force. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ju-min Park and Nobuhiro Kubo, 759 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's conservative tilt

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political victory of his presidency at White House ceremony in which his Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch is sworn in, poised to make instant impact on court once again dominated by conservatives. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 806 words)

Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax reform

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday as he works to gain support for $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Shepardson, 400 words)

California gunman kills wife, self as she teaches class; student also dead

SAN BERNARDINO - A special education teacher and one of her students are fatally shot by her estranged husband when he opens fire with a high-caliber revolver before killing himself in her classroom at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, police say. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by Olga Grigoryants, 909 words)

United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from plane; officer put on leave

NEW YORK - United Airlines sparks outrage for the treatment of a passenger physically dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked, and one of the security officers involved in the incident was placed on leave pending an investigation. (UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737 words)

U.S. targets spam botnet after Russian arrested in Spain

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department says it has launched an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers it claims was operated by a Russian national arrested in Spain over the weekend. (USA-CYBER/BOTNET (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz and Joseph Menn, 593 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of anti-government demonstrations in three years. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)

EUROPE

May, Trump agree Russia should break ties with Assad -UK PM's office

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump and agrees that "a window of opportunity" exists to persuade Russia to break ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, May's office says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 331 words)

Hungary's president signs law that could oust Soros-founded college

BUDAPEST - Hungary's president signs legislation on foreign universities that could force a top international school founded by U.S. financier George Soros out of the country, triggering a fresh protest in Budapest against the move. (HUNGARY-SOROS/LEGISLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, 686 words)

MIDDLE EAST

For survivors of past Syrian gassing, new attack brings back horror and despair

BEIRUT/EASTERN GHOUTA, Syria - It's dead children that haunt Abu Ghassan, blinded for more than month and paralyzed for weeks by nerve gas attack four years ago in Damascus suburb. He recovered; 37 members of his family were among hundreds of dead. Last week, when another gas attack killed at least 87 people hundreds of miles north, memories rushed back, hard. When he learned of it, he wept "like a child", the 50 year-old recalls. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-GHOUTA (PIX), moved, 898 words)