TOP STORIES
"Spider in web" mastermind of Paris attacks killed in raid
PARIS - The suspected Islamic State mastermind of the Paris
attacks was among those killed in a police raid north of the
capital, France confirms, bringing an end to the hunt for
FRANCE-SHOOTING/


+ See also:
FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA

FRANCE-SHOOTING/EUROPE

FRANCE-SHOOTING/LATAM

FRANCE-SHOOTING/AIRFRANCE

FRANCE-SHOOTING/WATCHLISTS

CANADA-SYRIA/POLL
U.S. House passes bill to slow Syrian refugees despite Obama
veto threat
WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives, defying veto
threat by President Obama, overwhelmingly passes
Republican-backed legislation to suspend Obama's program to
admit 10,000 Syrian refugees in next year and then intensify
FRANCE-SHOOTING/USA

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. probes Bosch in VW cheating scandal -sources
WASHINGTON - U.S. authorities investigate German auto
supplier Robert Bosch over its role in Volkswagen's massive
scheme to cheat U.S. emission standards, according to people
VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE

Pentagon report on MSF hospital bombing to be vetted by U.S.
general in charge
NEW YORK - Commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan will vet
findings of investigation military conducts of bombing of
hospital by U.S. forces, and Defense Department will redact
report, raising possibility that some details of attack will
USA-PENTAGON/AFGHANISTAN

ASIA
North and South Korea set for talks on easing tension
SEOUL - North and South Korea agree to hold talks on Nov.
26, setting the stage for the first government-level meeting
focused on easing tension since the two pledged to improve ties
NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/


Malaysia deploys army ahead of Obama arrival for summit
KUALA LUMPUR- Malaysia deploys soldiers in its capital,
taking extra security precautions amid unconfirmed reports of an
"imminent terrorist threat" ahead of U.S. President Barack
ASEAN-SUMMIT


+ See also:
USA-MALAYSIA/TRAFFICKING

China says 28 foreign-led "terrorists" killed after attack
on mine
BEIJING - Chinese security forces in the far western region
of Xinjiang kill 28 "terrorists" from a group that carried out a
deadly attack at a coal mine in September under the direction of
"foreign extremists", the regional government says.
CHINA-SECURITY/XINJIANG

Russia, China sign $2-bln contract for Su-35 fighter jets
-source
MOSCOW - China will buy 24 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from
Russia in a deal worth more than $2 billion, an industry source
says, in a move that may help the Kremlin's strained finances.
RUSSIA-CHINA/JETS

UNITED STATES
Chicago to release video of black teen's shooting death
after court order
CHICAGO - Chicago's mayor says he will release video footage
of the October 2014 fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old black
teenager and not fight a judge's order to make the video public.
CHICAGO-POLICE/
+ See also:
MINNESOTA-SHOOTING/

AMERICAS
Syrians flee war to brave smugglers' gauntlet in LatAm
TEGUCIGALPA - A group of five Syrians pays smugglers $10,000
each to travel through multiple countries before being detained
for carrying false Greek documents in Honduras, their epic
journey exposing a little-known southern smuggling route for
FRANCE-SHOOTING/LATAM


+ See also:
CANADA-SYRIA/MIGRANTS
Paris attacks heighten security fears for 2016 Rio Olympics
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO - Paris killings raise fears about
2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, country with so little history of
terrorism that president has played down chance of an attack and
legislators long resisted bills to make it crime.
OLYMPICS-BRAZIL/SECURITY

EUROPE
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Juncker dangles trade ties with Russia-led
bloc to Putin
VILNIUS - European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker
writes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting closer
trade ties between 28-nation EU and Russian-led economic bloc
EU-RUSSIA/TRADE

Greece passes bailout bill but government majority shrinks
ATHENS - Greece approves reform bill to secure further
bailout funds from its international lenders, but Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras' parliamentary majority shrinks to just two seats
after two dissenting lawmakers are expelled.
EUROZONE-GREECE/VOTE

MIDDLE EAST
Five dead in Palestinian attacks in Tel Aviv, West Bank
-Israel
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian fatally stabs two people in a Tel
Aviv office building and three other people are killed in an
attack in the occupied West Bank, Israeli police and the army
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

France pushes U.N. to support fight against Islamic State
UNITED NATIONS - France wants Security Council to push all
able states to join fight against Islamic State group in Syria
and Iraq after militants claim responsibility for downing
Russian plane over Egypt and attacks in Paris, Lebanon, Turkey,
MIDEAST-CRISIS/UN
