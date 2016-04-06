Editor: Nick Macfie + 65 6870 3814

TOP STORIES

Republican Cruz crushes Trump in Wisconsin, says party will unite

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Republican Ted Cruz easily wins the Wisconsin presidential primary, dealing a blow to front-runner Donald Trump's hopes of amassing enough delegates for the party's nomination and boosting chances of a rare contested convention. (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Holland, 705 words)

- USA-ELECTION/CRUZ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Chris Kahn, 200 words

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Susan Heavey, 623 words

Iceland's leader resigns, first casualty of Panama Papers

LONDON/REYKJAVIK - Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson is to resign, his party says, becoming first casualty of leaked documents from Panamanian law firm which shine spotlight on finances of array of politicians and public figures worldwide. (PANAMA-TAX/ (WRAPUP 8, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir, 1,244 words)

- PANAMA-TAX/ICELAND (UPDATE 4), moved, 550 words

- PANAMA-TAX/FONSECA (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Elida Moreno and Enrique Pretel, 550 words

- PANAMA-TAX/BRITAIN (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper, 600 words

- PANAMA-TAX/AUSTRALIA-SOFTWARE (PICTURES), moved, by Byron Kaye, 382 words

- PANAMA-TAX/NORTHKOREA, moved, by Jack Kim, 465 words

Germany warns Italy not to send migrants its way

VIENNA - Italy should not send migrants north towards Austria and Germany or face restrictions on traffic along an important north-south transport corridor, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY-ITALY, moved, by Francois Murphy, 392 words)

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-POPE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Philip Pullella, 458 words

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou, 756 words

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU-BORDERS, moved, by Gabriela Baczynska, 524 words

Rebels shoot down second Syrian jet in a month

AMMAN/BEIRUT - Rebels shoot down a second Syrian warplane in less than a month and a monitoring group says they captured its pilot in an area near Aleppo where heavy fighting has erupted in recent days despite a cessation of hostilities agreement. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-JET (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, John Davison and Tom Perry, 566 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA-MISTURA, moved, by Polina Devitt, 199 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-REBELS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 374 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-QATAR, moved, by Sylvia Westall, 191 words

ASIA

North Korea can put nuclear warhead on mid-range missile - South

SEOUL - North Korea can mount a nuclear warhead on a medium-range missile, a South Korean official says, in a new assessment of the capability of a country that conducted its fourth nuclear test this year. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/, moved, by Jack Kim, 483 words)

- CHINA-NORTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 354 words

EUROPE

Warring sides differ on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

BAKU/YEREVAN - Breakaway forces in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region say a ceasefire largely held overnight but Azeri forces say it was violated 115 times in 24 hours. (NAGORNO-KARABAKH/CEASEFIRE (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil justice orders impeachment process for VP, heightens crisis

BRASILIA - A Supreme Court judge orders Brazil's Congress to start impeachment proceedings against Vice President Michel Temer, deepening a political crisis and uncertainty over leadership of Latin America's largest country. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle, 731 words)

AFRICA

South Africa's Zuma defeats impeachment vote

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma survives impeachment vote in parliament launched after constitutional court rules he ignores order to repay state funds spent on his private home. (SAFRICA-ZUMA/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Joe Brock, 751 words)

Libya's self-declared National Salvation government stepping down

TRIPOLI - Libya's self-declared National Salvation government says it is giving up power just under week after arrival in Tripoli of U.N.-backed national unity government tasked with rebuilding chaotic country. (LIBYA-SECURITY/POLITICS (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Ahmed Elumami, 500 words)

Congo opposition calls on government to end 'war operations'

BRAZZAVILLE - Seventeen people die in clashes that erupt in the wake of President Denis Sassou Nguesso's disputed re-election, according to a government statement. (CONGO-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christian Elion and Philon Bondenga, 378 words)