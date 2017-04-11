Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Tillerson faces tough talks in Moscow amid increased tension

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week will be early test of whether Trump administration can use any momentum generated by missile attack on Syrian air base to craft and execute strategy to end Syrian war. (USA-RUSSIA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati, 922 words)

G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's Assad

LUCCA, Italy - Foreign ministers from Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations meet, looking to put pressure on Russia to break its ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (G7-FOREIGN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Crispian Balmer and Steve Scherer, 713 words)

Trump administration open to additional strikes on Syria -White House

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in country, White House says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WHITEHOUSE (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 231 words)

Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of emergency approved

ALEXANDRIA/TANTA, Egypt - Families of victims of bombing at Alexandria's Coptic cathedral gather at Monastery of Saint Mina under heavy security as Egypt's cabinet approves three-month state of emergency ahead of scheduled trip by Pope Francis. (EGYPT-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Amina Ismail and Arwa Gaballa, 881 words)

ASIA

South Korea warns of N.Korea "provocations", US navy group approaches

SEOUL - South Korea's acting president warns of "greater provocations" by North Korea as tension on the Korean peninsula rises over concern the North may conduct a test of its military hardware in coming days. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 544 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/, moved, 290 words

North Korean ships head home after China orders coal returned

SHANGHAI - A fleet of North Korean cargo ships is heading home to the port of Nampo, the majority of it fully laden, after China ordered its trading companies to return coal from the isolated country, shipping data shows. (CHINA-NORTHKOREA/COAL (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by John Ruwitch and Meng Meng, 559 words)

Indonesia house speaker banned from travel, anti-graft officer attacked

JAKARTA - Indonesia's anti-corruption agency bans the speaker of parliament from overseas travel for six months over a graft case involving new national identity cards, an agency official says. (INDONESIA-CORRUPTION/ (PIX), moved, 380 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's conservative tilt

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political victory of his presidency at White House ceremony swearing in his Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, poised to make instant impact on court once again dominated by conservatives. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 806 words)

Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax reform

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet about 20 chief executives on Tuesday as he works to gain support for $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Shepardson, 400 words)

California gunman kills wife, self as she teaches class; student also dead

SAN BERNARDINO - A special education teacher and one of her students are fatally shot by her estranged husband when he opens fire with a high-caliber revolver before killing himself in her classroom at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, police say. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by Olga Grigoryants, 909 words)

United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from plane; officer put on leave

NEW YORK - United Airlines sparks outrage for the treatment of a passenger physically dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked, and one of the security officers involved in the incident was placed on leave pending an investigation. (UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737 words)

U.S. targets spam botnet after Russian arrested in Spain

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department says it has launched an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers it claims was operated by a Russian national arrested in Spain over the weekend. (USA-CYBER/BOTNET (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz and Joseph Menn, 593 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of anti-government demonstrations in three years. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)

+ See also:

- CUBA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 392 words

EUROPE

May, Trump agree Russia should break ties with Assad -UK PM's office

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump and agrees that "a window of opportunity" exists to persuade Russia to break ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, May's office says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 331 words)

Hungary's president signs law that could oust Soros-founded college

BUDAPEST - Hungary's president signs legislation on foreign universities that could force a top international school founded by U.S. financier George Soros out of the country, triggering a fresh protest in Budapest against the move. (HUNGARY-SOROS/LEGISLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, 686 words)

France's gig economy creates hope and tension as election looms

PARIS - It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital. (FRANCE-ELECTION/GIGECONOMY (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Michel Rose, 1503 words)