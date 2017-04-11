Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
Tillerson faces tough talks in Moscow amid increased tension
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit
to Moscow this week will be early test of whether Trump
administration can use any momentum generated by missile attack
on Syrian air base to craft and execute strategy to end Syrian
war. (USA-RUSSIA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Lesley
Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati, 922 words)
G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's
Assad
LUCCA, Italy - Foreign ministers from Group of Seven (G7)
major industrialized nations meet, looking to put pressure on
Russia to break its ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
(G7-FOREIGN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Crispian Balmer and
Steve Scherer, 713 words)
Trump administration open to additional strikes on Syria
-White House
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to
authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its government uses
chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs in country,
White House says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-WHITEHOUSE (UPDATE 1,
TV), moved, 231 words)
Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of
emergency approved
ALEXANDRIA/TANTA, Egypt - Families of victims of bombing at
Alexandria's Coptic cathedral gather at Monastery of Saint Mina
under heavy security as Egypt's cabinet approves three-month
state of emergency ahead of scheduled trip by Pope Francis.
(EGYPT-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Amina Ismail and
Arwa Gaballa, 881 words)
ASIA
South Korea warns of N.Korea "provocations", US navy group
approaches
SEOUL - South Korea's acting president warns of "greater
provocations" by North Korea as tension on the Korean peninsula
rises over concern the North may conduct a test of its military
hardware in coming days. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX, TV), moved,
by Ju-min Park, 544 words)
+ See also:
- NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/, moved, 290 words
North Korean ships head home after China orders coal
returned
SHANGHAI - A fleet of North Korean cargo ships is heading
home to the port of Nampo, the majority of it fully laden, after
China ordered its trading companies to return coal from the
isolated country, shipping data shows. (CHINA-NORTHKOREA/COAL
(EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by John Ruwitch and Meng Meng, 559
words)
Indonesia house speaker banned from travel, anti-graft
officer attacked
JAKARTA - Indonesia's anti-corruption agency bans the
speaker of parliament from overseas travel for six months over a
graft case involving new national identity cards, an agency
official says. (INDONESIA-CORRUPTION/ (PIX), moved, 380 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's
conservative tilt
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political
victory of his presidency at White House ceremony swearing in
his Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, poised to make instant
impact on court once again dominated by conservatives.
(USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence
Hurley, 806 words)
Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax
reform
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet about 20
chief executives on Tuesday as he works to gain support for $1
trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other
administration priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer
says. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David
Shepardson, 400 words)
California gunman kills wife, self as she teaches class;
student also dead
SAN BERNARDINO - A special education teacher and one of her
students are fatally shot by her estranged husband when he opens
fire with a high-caliber revolver before killing himself in her
classroom at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school,
police say. (CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/ (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by
Olga Grigoryants, 909 words)
United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from
plane; officer put on leave
NEW YORK - United Airlines sparks outrage for the treatment
of a passenger physically dragged off a plane the airline had
overbooked, and one of the security officers involved in the
incident was placed on leave pending an investigation.
(UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737
words)
U.S. targets spam botnet after Russian arrested in Spain
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department says it has
launched an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, a global
network of tens of thousands of infected computers it claims was
operated by a Russian national arrested in Spain over the
weekend. (USA-CYBER/BOTNET (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin
Volz and Joseph Menn, 593 words)
AMERICAS
Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests
CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the
streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an
economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist
President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of
anti-government demonstrations in three years.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir
Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)
+ See also:
- CUBA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 392 words
EUROPE
May, Trump agree Russia should break ties with Assad -UK
PM's office
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to U.S.
President Donald Trump and agrees that "a window of opportunity"
exists to persuade Russia to break ties with Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, May's office says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 331 words)
Hungary's president signs law that could oust Soros-founded
college
BUDAPEST - Hungary's president signs legislation on foreign
universities that could force a top international school founded
by U.S. financier George Soros out of the country, triggering a
fresh protest in Budapest against the move.
(HUNGARY-SOROS/LEGISLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Krisztina
Than and Gergely Szakacs, 686 words)
France's gig economy creates hope and tension as election
looms
PARIS - It's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for
baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long
typical of life in the French capital.
(FRANCE-ELECTION/GIGECONOMY (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by
Michel Rose, 1503 words)