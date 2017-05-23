Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815
TOP STORIES
Nineteen killed in suspected suicide attack at Ariana Grande
concert in Britain
MANCHESTER - At least 19 people are killed and 59 wounded in
an explosion at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana
Grande in the English city of Manchester, in what two U.S.
officials said was a suspected suicide bombing.
(BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Michael Holden and Andrew Yates, 855 words)
- BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER-MISSING (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Jon Super, 450 words
- BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER-ARIANAGRANDE (UPDATE 1),
moved, 250 words
Trump says concerns about Iran driving Israel, Arab states
closer
JERUSALEM - U.S. President Donald Trump says shared concern
about Iran is driving Israel and many Arab states closer and
demands that Tehran immediately cease military and financial
backing of "terrorists and militias". (USA-TRUMP/ISRAEL (UPDATE
7, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, 725
words)
- TRUMP-POPE/ (PICTURES), moved, by Philip Pullella, 750
words
S.Korea's ex-leader Park abused power to gain bribes,
prosecutor tells court
SEOUL - South Korea's former leader Park Geun-hye abused her
power and pressured companies to pay her tens of millions of
dollars in bribes, a prosecutor tells a Seoul court at the start
of her corruption trial. A grim-faced Park pleaded not guilty,
but faces more than decade in jail if
convicted.(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/PARK (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV,
GRAPHICS), moved, by Christine Kim, 728 words)
Flynn declines U.S. Senate subpoena in Russia probe
WASHINGTON - Former White House national security adviser
Michael Flynn declines to comply with a subpoena from the Senate
Intelligence Committee as it investigates possible Russian
interference in the 2016 U.S. election. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA
(UPDATE 5, PICTURES), moved, by Patricia Zengerle and Warren
Strobel, 790 words)
- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-COUNSEL (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words
ASIA
U.S. starts "extreme vetting" at Australia's offshore
detention centres
SYDNEY - U.S. Homeland Security officials begin "extreme
vetting" interviews at Australia's offshore detention centres,
two sources at the camps tell Reuters, as Washington honours a
refugee swap that U.S. President Donald Trump had called "a dumb
deal". (USA-TRUMP/AUSTRALIA-REFUGEES (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX),
moved, by Colin Packham, 503 words)
U.S., Japanese firms collaborating on new missile defence
radars-sources
TOKYO - Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp are working
with Japanese partners on rival projects to develop new radars
that will enhance Japan's shield against any North Korean
missile strike, government and defence industry sources in Tokyo
tell Reuters. (JAPAN-MISSILES/RADAR (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), by Tim
Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo, 642 words)
Two men publicly caned in Indonesia's Aceh for having gay
sex
BANDA ACEH - Religious police in a conservative Indonesian
province cane two men for gay sex, with hooded men inflicting 82
strokes of the cane on each of them as thousands of people watch
the punishment ordered by an Islamic court.
(INDONESIA-LGBT/CANING (PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Beawiharta,
548 words)
North Korea says missile ready for mass-production, U.S.
questions progress
SEOUL/WASHINGTON - North Korea says it successfully tested
what it calls an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which met
all technical requirements and can now be mass-produced, though
U.S. officials and experts question the extent of its progress.
(NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Ju-min Park and Phil Stewart, 810 words)
Chinese paper applauds anti-spy efforts after NY Times
report CIA sources killed
BEIJING - An influential state-run newspaper applauds
China's anti-espionage efforts after the New York Times says
China killed or imprisoned up to 20 CIA sources, hobbling U.S.
spying operations in a massive intelligence breach.
(USA-CHINA/ESPIONAGE (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, 420 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump budget plan slashes food stamps, healthcare for poor
WASHINGTON - The White House is set to deliver President
Donald Trump's first full budget to lawmakers, a plan that would
slash funding for healthcare and food assistance programmes for
the poor while it trims the deficit. (USA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1,
PICTURES), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 980 words)
Symantec says 'highly likely' North Korea group behind
ransomware attacks
SAN FRANCISCO - Cyber security firm Symantec Corp says it is
"highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea is
behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more
than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at
hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.
(CYBER-ATTACK/NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 2), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET,
by Joseph Menn, 750 words)
- CYBER-UN/NORTHKOREA, moved, by Michelle Nichols, 400 words
AMERICAS
Brazil President Temer: 'I won't resign. Oust me if you
want'
BRASILIA - Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing
calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, says he
will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the
Supreme Court. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle, 715 words)
Venezuela prosecutor decries Maduro plan, unrest worsens
CARACAS/PUERTO ORDAZ - Venezuela's state prosecutor pans
unpopular President Nicolas Maduro's plan to create a grassroots
congress, deepening a rare public split among the ruling
Socialists as the death toll from two months of unrest hits 51.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Alexandra Ulmer and Maria Ramirez, 760 words)
EUROPE
Rattled UK PM May forced into 'dementia tax' U-turn after
poll lead halves
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May is forced to
backtrack on one of her more striking election pledges to force
elderly people to pay more for their social care after her
party's opinion poll lead halves in just a few days.
(BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by Kylie
MacLellan and Kate Holton, 760 words)
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL-ICM (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
King of Cannes Haneke could get record third Palme d'Or with
'Happy End'
CANNES, France - Austrian director Michael Haneke could take
a record third Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival
where "Happy End" is screened. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/ (PICTURES,
TV), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 410 words)
- FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/INARRITU (PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Robin Pomeroy, 470 words)
- FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/GORE (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sarah
Mills, 370 words)