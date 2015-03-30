Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 20 7542 1028

TOP STORIES

Explosions rock Yemeni cities on fifth day of air strikes

ADEN - Air strikes and explosions rock Yemen's two main cities, residents say, as Saudi-led forces keep up a fifth day of air strikes against Houthi fighters battling President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's forces. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Mohammad Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi, 700 words)

Setbacks and progress as Iran, six powers meet to end nuclear impasse

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Iran and six world powers meet in a final push for a preliminary nuclear accord less than two days before their deadline as Tehran shows signs of backing away from previous compromise offers. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Parisa Hafezi, John Irish and Louis Charbonneau, 875 words)

Nigeria election results due to start trickling in

ABUJA - Results from Nigeria's elections, potentially the closest contest since the end of military rule in 1999, were due to start trickling in after a weekend vote marred by confusion, arguments and sporadic violence. (NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tim Cocks, 490 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Inside Hungary's 10 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia

BUDAPEST - How Hungary chose Russia as a partner to help expand the Paks atomic power station, and why some see it as Moscow trying to buy influence in Europe. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/HUNGARY (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Krisztina Than, 1,750 words)

EUROPE

Greece says not backing down on debt relief goal

ATHENS - Greece has not given up on its aim to renegotiate its debt to render it manageable, the country's deputy finance minister says as talks between Athens and its lenders on reforms to unlock aid continue. (EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

UK's Cameron to meet queen, formally start knife-edge election campaign

LONDON - Campaigning in Britain's closest national election in decades will start on Monday after Prime Minister David Cameron meets Queen Elizabeth following parliament's dissolution, teeing up an unusually fraught battle to govern the $2.8 trillion economy. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 975 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ELECTION/LABOUR (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words

Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom Slovenia row

LJUBLJANA - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar tells the defence minister to quit in a row over the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, a resignation that might delay the privatisation. (SLOVENIA-MINISTER/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Marja Novak, 270 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Ex-Israeli PM Olmert convicted in another corruption case

JERUSALEM - Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, already facing a six-year prison term after a corruption conviction, is found guilty in a separate case of accepting illegal payments from a U.S. businessman. (ISRAEL-OLMERT/ (TV, PICTURE), moved, 200 words)

ASIA

Second blogger hacked to death this year in Bangladesh

DHAKA - A blogger is hacked to death by machete-wielding assailants in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka, the second attack in five weeks on a critic of religious extremism in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation. (BANGLADESH-BLOGGER/, moved, by Ruma Paul, 385 words)

Heavy rains trigger flood fears in Kashmir; 10 people buried alive

SRINAGAR - A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir buries at least 10 people while they are sleeping, police say, as unseasonal rains sweep India, damaging crops and raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. (KASHMIR-FLOODS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Fayaz Bukhari, 400 words)