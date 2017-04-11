Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 9786

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Tillerson heads to Moscow to pressure Russia on Assad support

LUCCA, Italy - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carries a unified message from world powers to Moscow, denouncing Russia's support for Syria and taking on America's traditional role as leader of the West for the first time of Donald Trump's administration. (USA-RUSSIA/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/ 7 AM ET)

Monitor says Syrian forces use barrel bombs despite U.S. warning, Syria denies

BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Syrian government warplanes dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas of Hama province, a day after the United States said their use could lead to further U.S. strikes in Syria. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (moved), moved, 263 words)

Mass starvation threatens four countries - UNHCR

GENEVA - The risk of mass starvation in four countries - northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen - is rapidly rising due to drought and conflict, the U.N. refugee agency says. (AFRICA-HUNGER/UN (UPDATE 1, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 am et, by Stephanie Nebehay, 400 words)

Main suspect in Stockholm truck attack admits to terrorist crime-lawyer

STOCKHOLM - Rakhmat Akilov, the main suspect in the truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people and injured 15, has admitted to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer tells a court. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/SUSPECT-DETENTION (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving shortly, 400 words)

EUROPE

Fire ravages Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France

LILLE, France - A fire razes most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured, a government official says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Pierre Savary, 396 words)

ASIA South Korea warns of N.Korea provocations, US Navy group approaches

SEOUL - South Korea's acting president warns of "greater provocations" by North Korea amid concern the North may conduct a test of its military hardware in coming days. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 544 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-NORTHKOREA/COAL (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Meng Meng and John Ruwitch, 559 words

- NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/, moved, 290 words

Myanmar reiterates no "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims, even as investigations go on

YANGON - A senior Myanmar government official denies there was "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims in northwestern state of Rakhine, where a military operation aimed at the minority has forced 75,000 people to flee to Bangladesh. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (TV, PICTURES), moved, 415 words)

Indonesia delays blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor

JAKARTA - An Indonesian court adjourns the blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor until after the city's April 19 election, a contest pitting him against a Muslim rival that has divided the city and fanned religious tension. (INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 403 words)

+ See also:

- INDONESIA-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, 511 words

Philippine troops clash with suspected Abu Sayyaf rebels on holiday island, 8 dead

MANILA - Philippine troops kill at least five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants and suffer three fatalities during a firefight in Bohol province, the military say, days after Western travel warnings about visiting the holiday island. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/, moved, 346 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's conservative tilt

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political victory of his presidency at White House ceremony swearing in his Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, poised to make instant impact on court once again dominated by conservatives. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 806 words)

Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax reform

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet about 20 chief executives as he works to gain support for $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Shepardson, 400 words)

United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from plane, officer put on leave

NEW YORK - United Airlines causes outrage for the treatment of a passenger dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked, and one of the security officers involved in the incident is placed on leave pending an investigation. (UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737 words)

U.S. targets spam botnet after Russian arrested in Spain

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department says it has launched an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers it claims was operated by a Russian national arrested in Spain over the weekend. (USA-CYBER/BOTNET (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz and Joseph Menn, 593 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of anti-government demonstrations in three years. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)

+ See also:

- CUBA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 392 words