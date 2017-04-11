Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 9786
TOP STORIES
Tillerson heads to Moscow to pressure Russia on Assad
support
LUCCA, Italy - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carries
a unified message from world powers to Moscow, denouncing
Russia's support for Syria and taking on America's traditional
role as leader of the West for the first time of Donald Trump's
administration. (USA-RUSSIA/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), expect by 1100
GMT/ 7 AM ET)
Monitor says Syrian forces use barrel bombs despite U.S.
warning, Syria denies
BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Syrian
government warplanes dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas of
Hama province, a day after the United States said their use
could lead to further U.S. strikes in Syria.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (moved), moved, 263 words)
Mass starvation threatens four countries - UNHCR
GENEVA - The risk of mass starvation in four countries -
northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen - is rapidly
rising due to drought and conflict, the U.N. refugee agency
says. (AFRICA-HUNGER/UN (UPDATE 1, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 am
et, by Stephanie Nebehay, 400 words)
Main suspect in Stockholm truck attack admits to terrorist
crime-lawyer
STOCKHOLM - Rakhmat Akilov, the main suspect in the truck
attack in Stockholm that killed four people and injured 15, has
admitted to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer tells a
court. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/SUSPECT-DETENTION (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX),
moving shortly, 400 words)
EUROPE
Fire ravages Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France
LILLE, France - A fire razes most of the Grande-Synthe
migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France after fighting
among its inhabitants left several people injured, a government
official says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by
Pierre Savary, 396 words)
ASIA
South Korea warns of N.Korea provocations, US Navy group
approaches
SEOUL - South Korea's acting president warns of "greater
provocations" by North Korea amid concern the North may conduct
a test of its military hardware in coming days.
(NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 544
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-NORTHKOREA/COAL (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Meng
Meng and John Ruwitch, 559 words
- NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/, moved, 290 words
Myanmar reiterates no "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya
Muslims, even as investigations go on
YANGON - A senior Myanmar government official denies there
was "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims in northwestern state
of Rakhine, where a military operation aimed at the minority has
forced 75,000 people to flee to Bangladesh. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/
(TV, PICTURES), moved, 415 words)
Indonesia delays blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian
governor
JAKARTA - An Indonesian court adjourns the blasphemy trial
of Jakarta's Christian governor until after the city's April 19
election, a contest pitting him against a Muslim rival that has
divided the city and fanned religious tension.
(INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 403 words)
+ See also:
- INDONESIA-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, 511
words
Philippine troops clash with suspected Abu Sayyaf rebels on
holiday island, 8 dead
MANILA - Philippine troops kill at least five suspected Abu
Sayyaf militants and suffer three fatalities during a firefight
in Bohol province, the military say, days after Western travel
warnings about visiting the holiday island.
(PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/, moved, 346 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's
conservative tilt
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political
victory of his presidency at White House ceremony swearing in
his Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, poised to make instant
impact on court once again dominated by conservatives.
(USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence
Hurley, 806 words)
Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax
reform
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet about 20
chief executives as he works to gain support for $1 trillion
infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration
priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says.
(USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Shepardson,
400 words)
United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from
plane, officer put on leave
NEW YORK - United Airlines causes outrage for the treatment
of a passenger dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked,
and one of the security officers involved in the incident is
placed on leave pending an investigation. (UAL-PASSENGER/
(UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737 words)
U.S. targets spam botnet after Russian arrested in Spain
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department says it has
launched an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, a global
network of tens of thousands of infected computers it claims was
operated by a Russian national arrested in Spain over the
weekend. (USA-CYBER/BOTNET (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin
Volz and Joseph Menn, 593 words)
AMERICAS
Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests
CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the
streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an
economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist
President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of
anti-government demonstrations in three years.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir
Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)
+ See also:
- CUBA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 392 words