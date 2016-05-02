Editor: Ralph Boulton + 44 20 7542 7923

TOP STORIES

'It's over', Trump says, eyeing victory in Indiana

WASHINGTON - Front-runner Donald Trump says he will have essentially sealed the Republican U.S. presidential nomination if he wins Tuesday's contest in Indiana, where he holds a big lead over chief rival Ted Cruz. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Valerie Volcovici, 780 words)

Kerry sees progress towards truce in Syria's Aleppo

GENEVA - Talks with Russia and coalition partners are "getting closer to a place of understanding" on renewing a ceasefire in Syria, including extending a truce to the city of Aleppo, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT, by Lesley Wroughton, 700 words)

Pope condemns paedophilia as details of girl's death shock Italy

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis calls for "severe punishment" for paedophiles after new details emerged in Italy of the 2014 death of a six-year-old girl who is alleged to have been thrown from a balcony by her abuser. (POPE-ABUSE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 431 words)

ASIA

Australian Craig Wright says he is bitcoin creator -BBC

SYDNEY - Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright tells BBC he is the creator of controversial digital currency bitcoin after years of speculation about a person who until now has gone by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto. (AUSTRALIA-BITCOIN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Byron Kaye, 452 words)

S.Korea revives GPS backup project after blaming North for jamming

SEOUL/LONDON - South Korea revives a project to build a backup ship navigation system that would be difficult to hack after a wave of GPS signal jamming attacks it blamed on North Korea disrupted fishing vessel operations, officials say. (SHIPPING-SOUTHKOREA/NAVIGATION (PICTURES), by Jack Kim and Jonathan Saul, 806 words)

Wary of China's Indian Ocean activities, U.S., India discuss anti-submarine warfare

NEW DELHI/HONG KONG - India and the United States are in talks to help each other track submarines in the Indian Ocean, military officials say, a move that could further tighten defense ties between New Delhi and Washington as China steps up its undersea activities. (INDIA-USA/SUBMARINES (PIX), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani and Greg Torode, 733 words)

China airs two more confessions by Taiwan fraud suspects

BEIJING - Confessions by two more Taiwanese telecoms fraud suspects, from among dozens deported from Kenya to China last month, are aired by Chinese state television, in apparent backing of China's contention that Taiwan deals with such crimes lightly. (CHINA-TAIWAN/CRIME (TV), moved, 428 words)

French PM says all Australian submarines to be built in Australia

CANBERRA - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says he was committed to building all of a new Australian submarine fleet in Australia, apparently contradicting the French contractor who said last week the deal would create jobs in France. (AUSTRALIA-SUBMARINES/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Jane Wardell, 411 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil's Rousseff ups social spending as Senate ruling looms

SAO PAULO - Brazil's beleaguered President Dilma Rousseff vows to raise spending on her party's signature anti-poverty program in an appeal to her political base, warning that her opponents would slash social expenditure if she is stripped of office. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ROUSSEFF (UPDATE 1), moved, 429 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Yemen officials say peace talks suspended after Houthis seize base

CAIRO - The government suspends direct peace talks to end Yemen's civil war after the Houthi movement and its armed allies seize a military base north of the capital Sanaa, two members of the official delegation to the talks say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari, 353 words)

EUROPE

Kazakh leader evokes Ukraine as land protests spread

ALMATY - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, facing a growing wave of protests against planned changes to land ownership, evokes the image of war-torn Ukraine as he calls for national unity. (KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS/PRESIDENT (PIX), moved, 478 words)

Anti-immigrant AfD says Muslims not welcome in Germany

STUTTGART, Germany - Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) backs an election manifesto that says Islam is not compatible with the country's constitution and calls for a ban on minarets and the burqa. (GERMANY-AFD/ISLAM (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Tina Bellon, 400 words)

SPORT

Leicester draw at Man United to move to brink of title

LONDON - Leicester City must wait at least one more day for their first-ever Premier League title after drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/MNU-LEI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 430 words)