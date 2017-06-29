Editor: John Stonestreet + 44 20 7542 7923

TOP STORIES

Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of historic Mosul mosque

MOSUL/ERBIL - After eight months of grinding urban warfare, Iraqi government troops on Thursday capture the ruined mosque in Mosul from where Islamic State proclaimed its self-styled caliphate three years ago, the Iraqi military says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Stephen Kalin and Maher Chmaytelli, 880 words)

Pope's close aide charged with sex abuse, vows to defend himself in Australia

VATICAN CITY/SYDNEY - A top adviser to Pope Francis is charged with multiple historical sex crimes in his native Australia, bringing a worldwide abuse scandal to the heart of the Vatican. (AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Philip Pullella and Byron Kaye, 800 words)

U.S. lays out criteria for visa applicants from six Muslim nations

WASHINGTON - Visa applicants from six Muslim-majority countries must have a close U.S. family relationship or formal ties to a U.S. entity to be admitted to the United States under guidance distributed by the U.S. State Department. (USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION-FAMILY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Arshad Mohammed and Yeganeh Torbati, 680 words)

China's Xi tells Hong Kong he seeks "far-reaching future" for its autonomy

HONG KONG - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday China would work to ensure a "far-reaching future" for Hong Kong's autonomy, but he faces a divided city with protesters angered by Beijing's perceived interference as it marks 20 years of Chinese rule. (HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY/XI (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Venus Wu and James Pomfret, 820 words)

EUROPE

Britain says Fox bid for Sky risks giving Murdoch too much power

LONDON - Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy investigation after finding the $14.8 billion deal risks giving the media mogul too much power over the news agenda. (SKY-M&A/FOX (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton, 700 words)

Northern Ireland parties will not meet talks deadline - DUP

BELFAST - A breakthrough will not be possible before a 1500 GMT deadline to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing government, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) says, as Britain calls for an agreement "as soon as possible". (NIRELAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved by Amanda Ferguson, 380 words)

British PM faces vote test in parliament over government plan

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a test of her authority on Thursday when parliament votes on her policy programme, watered down after an election setback and growing pressure over her Brexit and austerity plans. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 400 words)

Brussels backs Italian request for EU peers to accept migrant boats

BRUSSELS - The European Union's executive backs Italy's plea for other countries to let humanitarian rescue boats carrying African migrants across the Mediterranean dock in their ports to alleviate growing pressure on Rome. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY, expect by 1430 GMT/1030 ET, by Gabriela Baczynska, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Nephew of assassinated Egyptian president mulls election run

CAIRO - The nephew of assassinated Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat says the current leadership has stifled freedom of expression so tightly the only way to criticise the government and address the country's ills is to run for president. (EGYPT-POLITICS/ (INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved, by Amina Ismail, 710 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Senate Republicans struggle to salvage healthcare effort

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. Senate Republican struggles to salvage major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump, meeting privately with a parade of sceptical senators as critics within the party urge substantial changes. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Susan Cornwell and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 640 words)

U.S. unveils enhanced airline security plan to avoid laptop ban

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The United States unveils enhanced security measures for flights to the country designed to prevent expanding an in-cabin ban on laptops, but an airline trade group says the changes might cause more disruptions. (USA-AIRLINES/ELECTRONICS (UPDATE 7), moved, by David Shepardson and Alana Wise, 635 words)

ASIA

China's Liu Xiaobo cannot be moved elsewhere for treatment - source

BEIJING - Chinese authorities tell U.S., German and European Union diplomats that Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Liu Xiaobo cannot be moved to get medical treatment elsewhere due to his illness, a source briefed on the meeting says. (CHINA-RIGHTS/ (UPDATE 4, TV), moved by Christian Shepherd, 712 words)

AFRICA

Cameroon forces hundreds more refugees back to Nigeria, UN says

YAOUNDE - Cameroon authorities forced nearly 900 refugees back to northern Nigeria against their will this week, violating an agreement between the two countries to shield thousands from Boko Haram violence, the United Nations said on Thursday. (NIGERIA-CAMEROON/REFUGEES, moved, 300 words)

