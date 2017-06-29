Editor: John Stonestreet + 44 20 7542 7923
TOP STORIES
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of historic
Mosul mosque
MOSUL/ERBIL - After eight months of grinding urban warfare,
Iraqi government troops on Thursday capture the ruined mosque in
Mosul from where Islamic State proclaimed its self-styled
caliphate three years ago, the Iraqi military says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by
Stephen Kalin and Maher Chmaytelli, 880 words)
Pope's close aide charged with sex abuse, vows to defend
himself in Australia
VATICAN CITY/SYDNEY - A top adviser to Pope Francis is
charged with multiple historical sex crimes in his native
Australia, bringing a worldwide abuse scandal to the heart of
the Vatican. (AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Philip Pullella and Byron Kaye, 800 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL (FACTBOX), moved, 340 words
U.S. lays out criteria for visa applicants from six Muslim
nations
WASHINGTON - Visa applicants from six Muslim-majority
countries must have a close U.S. family relationship or formal
ties to a U.S. entity to be admitted to the United States under
guidance distributed by the U.S. State Department.
(USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION-FAMILY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Arshad
Mohammed and Yeganeh Torbati, 680 words)
China's Xi tells Hong Kong he seeks "far-reaching future"
for its autonomy
HONG KONG - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday
China would work to ensure a "far-reaching future" for Hong
Kong's autonomy, but he faces a divided city with protesters
angered by Beijing's perceived interference as it marks 20 years
of Chinese rule. (HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY/XI (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV),
moved, by Venus Wu and James Pomfret, 820 words)
EUROPE
Britain says Fox bid for Sky risks giving Murdoch too much
power
LONDON - Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's
takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy
investigation after finding the $14.8 billion deal risks giving
the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.
(SKY-M&A/FOX (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved by Paul Sandle and Kate
Holton, 700 words)
Northern Ireland parties will not meet talks deadline - DUP
BELFAST - A breakthrough will not be possible before a 1500
GMT deadline to restore Northern Ireland's power-sharing
government, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) says, as Britain
calls for an agreement "as soon as possible".
(NIRELAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved by Amanda Ferguson,
380 words)
British PM faces vote test in parliament over government
plan
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a test of
her authority on Thursday when parliament votes on her policy
programme, watered down after an election setback and growing
pressure over her Brexit and austerity plans. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 400 words)
Brussels backs Italian request for EU peers to accept
migrant boats
BRUSSELS - The European Union's executive backs Italy's plea
for other countries to let humanitarian rescue boats carrying
African migrants across the Mediterranean dock in their ports to
alleviate growing pressure on Rome. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY,
expect by 1430 GMT/1030 ET, by Gabriela Baczynska, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Nephew of assassinated Egyptian president mulls election run
CAIRO - The nephew of assassinated Egyptian president Anwar
al-Sadat says the current leadership has stifled freedom of
expression so tightly the only way to criticise the government
and address the country's ills is to run for president.
(EGYPT-POLITICS/ (INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), moved, by Amina Ismail,
710 words)
UNITED STATES
U.S. Senate Republicans struggle to salvage healthcare
effort
WASHINGTON - The top U.S. Senate Republican struggles to
salvage major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald
Trump, meeting privately with a parade of sceptical senators as
critics within the party urge substantial changes.
(USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Susan Cornwell and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 640 words)
+ See also:
- USA-HEALTHCARE/STATES, moved, by Stephanie Kelly, 430
words
U.S. unveils enhanced airline security plan to avoid laptop
ban
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The United States unveils enhanced
security measures for flights to the country designed to prevent
expanding an in-cabin ban on laptops, but an airline trade group
says the changes might cause more disruptions.
(USA-AIRLINES/ELECTRONICS (UPDATE 7), moved, by David Shepardson
and Alana Wise, 635 words)
ASIA
China's Liu Xiaobo cannot be moved elsewhere for treatment -
source
BEIJING - Chinese authorities tell U.S., German and European
Union diplomats that Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Liu
Xiaobo cannot be moved to get medical treatment elsewhere due to
his illness, a source briefed on the meeting says.
(CHINA-RIGHTS/ (UPDATE 4, TV), moved by Christian Shepherd, 712
words)
AFRICA
Cameroon forces hundreds more refugees back to Nigeria, UN
says
YAOUNDE - Cameroon authorities forced nearly 900 refugees
back to northern Nigeria against their will this week, violating
an agreement between the two countries to shield thousands from
Boko Haram violence, the United Nations said on Thursday.
(NIGERIA-CAMEROON/REFUGEES, moved, 300 words)
