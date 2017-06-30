Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 20 7542 7923
TOP STORIES
German lawmakers vote to legalise same-sex marriage
BERLIN - Germany's parliament votes by a wide margin to
legalise same-sex marriage, a historic move hailed by the gay
community but opposed by the Catholic church, some
conservatives, and Chancellor Angela Merkel hersef.
(GERMANY-GAY MARRIAGE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moving
shortly, by Andrea Shalal and Paul Carrel, 560 words)
Civilians flee as Iraqi forces attack last Islamic State
redoubt in Mosul
MOSUL - Iraqi government forces attack Islamic State's
remaining redoubt in Mosul's Old City, a day after formally
declaring the end of the insurgents' self-declared caliphate and
the capture of the historic mosque which symbolized their power.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL, moved, by Stephen Kalin, 605 words)
Trump administration reverses policy on fiancés as travel
ban takes effect
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration reverses a decision as its revised travel ban
takes effect and says fiancés will be considered close family
members and therefore allowed to travel to the United States.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/TRAVELBAN (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Yeganeh Torbati and Mica Rosenberg, 820 words)
China's President Xi inspects 'hard-working comrades' at
Hong Kong garrison
HONG KONG - Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects more than
3,000 People's Liberation Army troops in Hong Kong, the largest
military parade in the city since its handover to China in 1997.
(HONGKONG-ANNIVERSARY/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly,
by Greg Torode, 550 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids
BEIRUT - Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese soldiers as
they raid two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the
border with Syria and a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a
patrol, the army says. Seven soldiers are wounded.
(LEBANON-SECURITY/ARMY (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)
EUROPE
French Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner Simone
Veil dies at 89
PARIS - Simone Veil, a French politician and Holocaust
survivor who secured the legalisation of abortion in France in
the 1970s, has died at her home in Paris, her family says. She
was 89 years old. (PEOPLE-VEIL/ (OBITUARY, UPDATE 2, TV,
PICTURE), moved, 305 words)
Britain's opposition leader sacks lawmakers over Brexit
rebellion
LONDON - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn sacks three
lawmakers from his leadership team after they voted against him
on an amendment calling for Britain to stay in the EU's single
market, deepening rifts in his party over Brexit.
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR (PICTURE), moving shortly, 205 words)
AFRICA
Central bank must be independent, South African finance
minister says
JOHANNESBURG - South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba
accuses the country's anti-corruption agency of overstepping the
mark in suggesting changes to the way the central bank works,
insisting that monetary policy should remain independent.
(SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Joe Brock, 630
words)
ASIA
China "outraged" by $1.42 bln planned U.S. arms sales to
Taiwan
BEIJING - China urges the United States to revoke
immediately its "wrong decision" to sell Taiwan $1.42 billion
worth of arms, saying it contradicted a "consensus" President Xi
Jinping reached with his counterpart, Donald Trump, in talks in
April in Florida. (USA-TAIWAN/ARMS-CHINA (UPDATE 3, TV), moved,
490 words)
Former Tepco executives plead not guilty in first Fukushima
case
TOKYO - Three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power
(Tepco) plead not guilty to professional negligence leading to
the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, though an analyst said
there is little chance they will be convicted.
(JAPAN-NUCLEAR/TEPCO (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick,
520 words)
Myanmar to refuse entry to UN team investigating Rohingya
abuses
YANGON - Myanmar will refuse entry to members of a United
Nations investigation team focusing on allegations of killings,
rape and torture by security forces against Rohingya Muslims, an
official says. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/UN, moved, by Simon Lewis, 475
words)
Indonesia's gay community driven underground after police
raids
JAKARTA - When an angry mob of Islamists threatened to burn
down a place hosting a gay and lesbian film festival in Jakarta
in 2010, Indonesian police came to protect those staging it.
(INDONESIA-LGBT/ (FEATURE, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Gayatri
Suroyo and Stefanno Reinard, 880 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump to press South Korea leader on trade as North Korea
looms
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will press South
Korean President Moon Jae-in to solve trade differences over
cars and steel in meetings in Washington that will focus on the
nuclear threat from North Korea. (USA-SOUTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 4,
PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jeff Mason and David Brunnstrom, 830
words)
- USA-NORTHKOREA-CHINA/SANCTIONS (UPDATE 5), moved, by Joel
Schectman and David Brunnstrom, 740 words
Their fortunes enmeshed, Trump and Putin to hold first
meeting next week
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Russian
President Vladimir Putin next week at a summit in Germany that
brings two world leaders whose political fortunes have become
intertwined face-to-face for the first time. (USA-RUSSIA/MEETING
(UPDATE 5), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 750 words)
+ See also:
- USA-SANCTIONS/HOUSE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Patricia
Zengerle, 400 words
U.S. Senate Republican bill would slash Medicaid by 2036,
complicating talks
WASHINGTON - A U.S. Senate proposal to replace Obamacare
will cut spending on government Medicaid for the poor by 35
percent come 2036, a non-partisan congressional research office
says, further complicating Republican efforts to forge a deal.
(USA-HEALTHCARE/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURES), moved, by Susan Cornwell
and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 410 words)
Trump denounced after assailing woman TV host in personal
terms
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump assails a woman TV
news host in highly personal terms, calling her "crazy" and
alleging she was bleeding at one point from a facelift, in a
Twitter attack that draws strong criticism, including from
fellow Republicans. (USA-TRUMP/BRZEZINSKI (UPDATE 2, PICTURES,
TV), moved, by Susan Heavey and Susan Cornwell, 680 words)
AMERICAS
Gov't of Canada's British Columbia toppled in non-confidence
vote
VICTORIA, British Columbia - British Columbia's Liberal
government is defeated in a non-confidence vote, as expected,
paving the way for the left-leaning New Democrats to rule the
Western Canadian province for the first time in 16 years.
(CANADA-POLITICS/BRITISHCOLUMBIA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES), moved, by
Kevin Light, 330 words)
