TOP STORIES

(All times GMT/ET)

Thailand looks for suspect seen in CCTV footage at blast site

BANGKOK - Thai authorities are looking for a suspect seen on closed-circuit television footage near a popular shrine where a bomb blast killed 22 people, including eight foreigners. (THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat, 800 words)

Putin confidant Yakunin to resign as railways chief

MOSCOW - Vladimir Yakunin, the head of Russian state railways and an old friend of President Vladimir Putin, will leave his post to become a senator in a rare reshuffle among the Kremlin inner circle that controls large parts of the economy. (RZD-YAKUNIN/ (PIX), moved, by Gleb Stolyarov, 526 words)

Ball in Erdogan's court as Turkish PM set to return govt mandate

ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will return the mandate to form the next government to President Tayyip Erdogan after weeks of talks with opposition parties fail to produce a coalition, senior ruling party official says (TURKEY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Orhan Coskun, 424 words)

Rajapaksa's comeback fails as Sri Lankan voters back reforms

COLOMBO - Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's attempt to stage a comeback in Sri Lanka's general election ends in defeat as results showed the alliance that toppled him making decisive gains. (SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Shihar Aneez and Douglas Busvine, 549 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi-led coalition warplanes bomb aid port

SANAA - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition targetd Houthi positions in Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida, port officials said, destroying cranes and warehouses at a main import hub for critical aid supplies to the country's north. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), expect at 1100 GMT/7 AM ET By Mohammed Ghobari, 400 words)

BEIRUT - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says he is cancelling the positions of advisers hired as contractors in ministries and limiting the number of advisers for himself, the president, and the parliamentary speaker to five each. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORMS (UPDATE 1), moved, 241 words)

AFRICA

U.N. troops deploy in northern Mali to end clashes

BAMAKO - Mali's United Nations peacekeeping mission deploys troops around a northern separatist stronghold in an attempt to end clashes between the rebels and pro-government militias that are threatening to torpedo a June peace accord. (MALI-VIOLENCE/ (TV), expect by 110 GMT/7AM ET, by Tiemoko Diallo, 300 words)

EUROPE

Germany's Schaeuble gives strong backing to Greek bailout

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says he has no qualms about urging fellow lawmakers to approve new bailout for Greece in parliamentary vote, citing dramatic change in Greek government's readiness to reform. (EUROZONE-GREECE/GERMANY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke, 450 words)

ASIA

Xinhua says China blast warehouse did not have proper licence

TIANJIN, China - The Chinese company that owns a warehouse that exploded in Tianjin last week, killing more than 100 people, did not have a licence to handle hazardous chemicals until two months before the disaster, official news agency Xinhua says. (CHINA-BLAST/, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan, 488 words)

Indonesian rescuers say no survivors at wreckage of crashed plane

JAKARTA - All 54 people on board a Trigana Air aircraft were killed in a crash two days ago in Indonesia's Papua province, the latest in a string of aviation disasters in the Southeast Asian archipelago, officials say. (INDONESIA-AIRPLANE/FOUND (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Wilda Asmarini, 496 words)

Myanmar's ousted party leader opens parliament for showdown session

NAYPYITAW - The embattled speaker of Myanmar's parliament opens the lower house for a session likely to be fractious, with ruling party factions facing each other for the first time since his sacking from a leadership post last week. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX, UPDATE 4), moved, by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski, 690 words)

Singapore bankers rattled by Asian moves to chase undeclared wealth

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA - Singapore-based wealth managers, already under pressure from a global move to share tax information, face a more immediate threat, as Asian countries, including Indonesia and India, look to chase undeclared money in the low-tax city state. (SINGAPORE WEALTH/OFFSHORE), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata

AMERICAS

With fist-bump and autographs, Trump fulfills jury duty

NEW YORK - Billionaire Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump completes his jury duty in one day, signing autographs and giving fist-bump to supporter. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JURYDUTY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Nate Raymond and Alana Wise, 489 words)

U.S. Army troops mobilized to help fight Western wildfires

SALMON - Soldiers reinforce civilian firefighters stretched thin by dozens of major wildfires roaring largely unchecked across the West, with more than 100 homes reduced to ruins in several states. (USA-WILDFIRES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Laura Zuckerman, 639 words)

Despite protests, slog more likely than radical change in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO - Despite protests by hundreds of thousands of Brazilians against President Dilma Rousseff and continuing calls for her impeachment, little suggests radical change in Brazil anytime soon. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/PROTESTS (PIX, TV), moved, by Paulo Prada, 775 words)