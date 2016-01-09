Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 207 542 1028

TOP STORIES

N.Korea says South's propaganda broadcasts push situation to 'brink of war'

SEOUL - South Korea's loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea push the rivals to the "brink of war," a top North Korean official has told a propaganda rally, in the isolated country's first official response to the sonic barrage across its border. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, By James Pearson and Ju-min Park, 480 words)

Mexico nabs biggest drug boss 'Chapo' Guzman after shootout

LOS MOCHIS, Mexico - Mexico recaptures the world's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman with U.S. help after a shootout, six months after he humiliated President Enrique Pena Nieto with his second jaw-dropping escape from a maximum security prison. (MEXICO-GUZMAN/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Dave Graham, 1,000 words)

Iran complains to U.N. about Saudi "provocations"

DUBAI - Iran's foreign minister complains to the United Nations about Saudi Arabia's "provocations" towards Tehran, as a diplomatic crisis between the region's two major powers enters its second week. (SAUDI-IRAN/ZARIF, moved, 384 words)

Facing U.S. storm, VW set for easier ride in Europe on emissions scandal

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Volkswagen is unlikely to face U.S. style fines in Europe over its emissions scandal because of a softer regulatory regime and its home country Germany's determination to protect its car industry (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/FINE, moved, By Barbara Lewis and Kirstin Ridley, 1137 words)

Knife attackers wound tourists in Egyptian Red Sea resort

CAIRO - Suspected militants armed with knives wound two Austrian tourists and a Swede at a hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada (EGYPT-SECURITY/ UPDATE 4, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, 378 words)

ASIA

China Dec inflation edges up as expected, producer prices still in deflation

BEIJING - China's consumer inflation barely edges up in December while companies' factory-gate prices continue to fall, adding to concerns about growing deflation risks in the world's second-largest economy. (CHINA-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney, 559 words)

UNITED STATES

Gunman ambushes Philadelphia policeman 'in the name of Islam'

PHILADELPHIA - Gunman claiming to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants shoots and seriously wounds police officer in ambush on his patrol car, city's police commissioner says. (PENNSYLVANIA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Daniel Kelley and Jarrett Renshaw, 840 words)

U.S. to form task force to fight online militant propaganda

WASHINGTON/SAN JOSE, Calif. - Obama administration announces formation of task force to counter online propaganda by Islamic State and other militant groups as United States tries to crack down on unprecedented use of Internet by jihadists. (USA-SECURITY/TECH (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz and Mari Saito, 650 words)

AMERICAS

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers ending program that lures Cuban doctors to defect

WASHINGTON/HAVANA - U.S. government considers putting end to program that encourages Cuban doctors and nurses on overseas assignments to defect, senior aide to President Obama says, in gesture emblematic of improving U.S.-Cuban relations. (CUBA-USA/DOCTORS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason and Daniel Trotta, 759 words)