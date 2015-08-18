Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 9786

TOP STORIES

Thai authorities focus on suspect seen in CCTV footage at blast site

BANGKOK - Thai authorities are looking for a suspect seen on closed-circuit television footage near a popular shrine where a bomb blast killed 22 people, including nine foreigners from several Asian countries. (THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat, 799 words)

+ See also:

- BANGKOK-BLAST/SUSPECT (UPDATE 1), moved, 267 words

Overwhelmed Greece says migrant crisis will not be solved with fences

ATHENS - Greece appeals to its EU partners to come up with a comprehensive strategy to deal with a growing migrant crisis as new data showed 21,000 refugees landed on Greek shores last week alone. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE (PICTURE), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Michele Kambas, 468 words

Saudi-led coalition warplanes bomb aid port

SANAA - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition hit Houthi positions in Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeida, port officials said, destroying cranes and warehouses at the main entry point for aid supplies to the north. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari, 400 words)

Putin confidant Yakunin to resign as railways chief

MOSCOW - Vladimir Yakunin, the head of Russian state railways and an old friend of President Vladimir Putin, will leave his post to become a senator in a rare reshuffle among the Kremlin inner circle that controls large parts of the economy. (RZD-YAKUNIN/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Gleb Stolyarov, 526 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Islamic State fighter urges fellow Turks to conquer Istanbul

ISTANBUL - A fighter proclaiming allegiance to Islamic State appears in a video urging fellow Turks to rebel against "infidel" President Tayyip Erdogan and help conquer Istanbul. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-ISLAMICSTATE (TV), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk, 807 words)

Ball in Erdogan's court as Turkish PM set to give up forming government

ANKARA - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was set to formally give up trying to form the next government after weeks of talks with opposition parties failed to produce a coalition, a senior ruling party official said. (TURKEY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHICS), expect by 1630 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Orhan Coskun, 522 words)

BEIRUT - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi says he is cancelling the positions of advisers hired as contractors in ministries and limiting the number of advisers for himself, the president, and the parliamentary speaker to five each. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORMS (UPDATE 2), moved, 241 words)

Syrian government recaptures villages on strategic plain

BEIRUT - Syrian government forces recapture four northwestern villages as they pound the area with air strikes in a counter-attack on insurgents threatening strongholds of President Bashar al-Assad. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1) expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by John Davison and Tom Perry, 500 words)

Palestinian hunger-striker regains consciousness, says will continue fast -lawyer

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian on hunger strike against his detention without trial is brought out of sedation in Israeli hospital and says he will continue his fast, one of his lawyers says. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/HUNGERSTRIKER, moved, by Jeffrey Heller, 400 words)

AFRICA

Uganda urges South Sudan leaders to sign peace deal

KAMPLA/JUBA - Regional power Uganda tells South Sudan's warring factions to put their egos aside and make peace, a day after President Salva Kiir refused to sign a deal to end a 20-month-old conflict. (SOUTHSUDAN-UNREST/UPDATE 1, By Elias Biryabarema and Denis Dumo, 400 words, MOVED)

U.N. troops deploy in northern Mali to end clashes

BAMAKO - Mali's United Nations peacekeeping mission deploys troops around a northern separatist stronghold in an attempt to end clashes between the rebels and pro-government militias that are threatening to torpedo a June peace accord. (MALI-VIOLENCE/ (TV), moved, by Tiemoko Diallo, 300 words)

ASIA

Rajapaksa's comeback fails as Sri Lankan voters back reforms

COLOMBO - Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's attempt to stage a comeback in Sri Lanka's general election ends in defeat as results show the alliance that toppled him making decisive gains. (SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Shihar Aneez and Douglas Busvine, 536 words)

Shake-up in Myanmar as Suu Kyi allies with ousted ruling party boss

NAYPYITAW - Myanmar's Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi says her opposition will ally with powerful ousted ruling party leader Shwe Mann, as the country's political forces re-align in the biggest shake-up since the end of military rule. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV, UPDATE 5), moved, by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Antoni Slodkowski, 809 words)

Afghan forces retreat from strategic district in Helmand province

LASHKAR GAH - Afghan security forces have "tactically retreated" from a key district in the southern province of Helmand that foreign troops battled for years to secure, as the Taliban make a late summer push to expand areas they control in a traditional stronghold. (AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/, moved, 415 words)

Pakistan opposition lawmaker shot, wounded in attack on car; driver killed

KARACHI - Gunmen shoot and wound a Pakistani opposition lawmaker and killed the driver of his car, police say, as the government sought to woo his party's deputies back to parliament after they resigned over the arrests of several leaders. (PAKISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Syed Raza Hassan, 393 words)

AMERICAS

With fist-bump and autographs, Trump fulfills jury duty

NEW YORK - Billionaire Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump completes his jury duty in one day, signing autographs and giving fist-bump to supporter. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-JURYDUTY (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Nate Raymond and Alana Wise, 489 words)

Despite protests, slog more likely than radical change in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO - Despite protests by hundreds of thousands of Brazilians against President Dilma Rousseff and continuing calls for her impeachment, little suggests radical change in Brazil anytime soon. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/PROTESTS (PIX, TV), moved, by Paulo Prada, 775 words)