TOP STORIES

Heavy fighting in Aden as Yemen's Houthis make gains

ADEN - Iran-allied Houthi militiamen push into the northeastern outskirts of the Yemeni port city of Aden amid heavy clashes with loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi apparently backed by Saudi-led air strikes. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Mohammad Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi, 885 words)

Setbacks and progress as Iran, six powers meet to end nuclear impasse

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The foreign ministers of Iran and six world powers meet in a final push for a preliminary nuclear accord less than two days before their deadline as Tehran shows signs of backing away from previous compromise offers. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Parisa Hafezi, John Irish and Louis Charbonneau, 860 words)

U.S., Britain concerned about Nigeria vote count

ABUJA - The United States and Britain say there were worrying signs of political interference in the counting of Nigeria's election as results from what is billed as the closest poll since the end of military rule in 1999 start to trickle in. (NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/NOON, by Tim Cocks and Alexis Akwagyiram, 680 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Inside Hungary's 10 billion euro nuclear deal with Russia

BUDAPEST - How Hungary chose Russia as a partner to help expand the Paks atomic power station, and why some see it as Moscow trying to buy influence in Europe. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/HUNGARY (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Krisztina Than, 1,750 words)

EUROPE

Germany says Greece must flesh out reforms to unlock aid

ATHENS/BERLIN - Greece's biggest creditor Germany says that the euro zone will give Athens no further financial aid until it has a more detailed list of reforms and some are enacted into law, adding to scepticism over plans presented last week. (EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Caroline Copley, 600 words)

Investigators say Germanwings co-pilot had suicidal tendencies

BERLIN - The Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps last week had been treated in the past for suicidal tendencies, German state prosecutors say. (FRANCE-CRASH/PILOT (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 335 words)

UK's Cameron starts knife-edge election campaign

LONDON - Campaigning in what is likely to be Britain's closest election in decades begins after Prime Minister David Cameron meets Queen Elizabeth to tell her parliament has been dissolved, teeing up a fraught battle to manage a $2.8 trillion economy. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 840 words)

Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom Slovenia row

LJUBLJANA - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar tells the defence minister to quit in a row over the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, a resignation that might delay the privatisation. (SLOVENIA-MINISTER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Marja Novak, 400 words)

War crimes court revokes Serb nationalist Seselj's release

AMSTERDAM/BELGRADE - United Nations judges summon Serbian politician Vojislav Seselj back to The Hague, ruling that the nationalist, who has terminal cancer, must return to answer allegations that he violated the terms of his compassionate release. (WARCRIMES-SERBIA/SESELJ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Thomas Escritt and Matt Robinson, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

UN Secretary General troubled by Iraq abuse claims, warns of refugee crisis

BAGHDAD - United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon says he is concerned about reported abuses by Iraqi pro-government forces, including militias, in their war against Islamic State. (MIDEAS-CRISIS/IRAQ-UN (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 265 words)

Ex-Israeli PM Olmert convicted in another corruption case

JERUSALEM - Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, already facing a six-year prison term after a corruption conviction, is found guilty in a separate case of accepting illegal payments from a U.S. businessman. (ISRAEL-OLMERT/ (TV, PICTURE), moved, 200 words)

ASIA

Heavy rains trigger flood fears in Kashmir; six dead

SRINAGAR, India - A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir kills six people and leaves 10 missing, police say, as unseasonal rains sweep India, damaging crops and raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. (KASHMIR-FLOODS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Fayaz Bukhari, 200 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

South African comedian to replace Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show'

South African comedian to replace Jon Stewart on 'The Daily Show'

Comedy Central says it has chosen South African comedian Trevor Noah, a relative newcomer to U.S. television, to replace Jon Stewart on its parody newscast, "The Daily Show."