Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 20 7542 1028

Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Buhari claims victory in historic Nigerian vote

ABUJA - The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) declares victory for its candidate, former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari, in Nigeria's presidential election and says the country is "witnessing history". (NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ed Cropley and Tim Cocks, 825 words)

Iran, powers push for nuclear deal as clock ticks toward deadline

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - With a deadline hours away, Iran and six world powers ramp up the pace in negotiations over a preliminary deal on Tehran's nuclear programme, while officials caution that any agreement is likely to be fragile and incomplete. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PICTURE), expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi, 800 words)

Heavy clashes on Saudi-Yemen border, minister appeals for troops

ADEN - Saudi forces and Yemeni Houthi fighters clash in the heaviest exchange of cross-border fire since the start of a Saudi-led air offensive last week, and Yemen's foreign minister calls for a rapid Arab intervention on the ground. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mohammad Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi, 835 words)

Turkish special forces enter courthouse as prosecutor held at gunpoint

ISTANBUL - A far-left Turkish group takes an Istanbul prosecutor hostage and threatens to kill him, prompting special forces to enter the courthouse and police to evacuate the building. (TURKEY-HOSTAGE/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Osman Orsal, 330 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraqi forces drive Islamic State out of central Tikrit -PM

TIKRIT, Iraq - Iraqi troops aided by Shi'ite paramilitaries have driven Islamic State out of central Tikrit, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi says, but the fight to retake all of Saddam Hussein's home town continues. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-TIKRIT (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Mahdi Talat, 440 words)

Turkish court acquits all defendants in coup plot trial -lawyer

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court acquits all 236 military officers facing retrial over an alleged 2003 plot to unseat then-prime minister Tayyip Erdogan, after the prosecutor says digital evidence is inadmissible, a defence lawyer tells Reuters. (TURKEY-COURT/COUP (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 315 words)

Islamic State attacks Syrian village, kills 37 -monitor

BEIRUT - Islamic State fighters killed at least 37 people in a Syrian village near the city of Hama overnight, a group monitoring the war says, part of a pattern of attacks by the ultra-radical force in government-held areas of western Syria. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-APPEAL (UPDATE 2), moved, 230 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CITY, moved, 445 words

Dilemma for Israel as Palestinians join war crimes court

THE HAGUE - The Palestinian Authority becomes the 123rd member of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday, a major step that could move its decades-long conflict with Israel into a courtroom. (ICC-PALESTINIANS/ISRAEL, moved, by Thomas Escritt, 845 words)

+ See also:

- PALESTINIANS-COURT/ISRAEL, moved, by Luke Baker, 570 words

Charities that funded Cage, one time supporter of IS's Emwazi, under pressure

LONDON - The financial backers of a campaign group that had contact with the man later known as 'Jihadi John' are under pressure from British politicians and a regulator's investigation to explain why they gave it several hundred thousand pounds. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/JIHADIJOHN-CAGE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein, Michael Holden and Simon Falush, 1,335 words)

Major power outage hits cities and provinces across Turkey

ISTANBUL - A major power outage hit Turkish cities and provinces, including the capital Ankara and Istanbul, where parts of the metro system shut down for several hours and shopping malls are plunged into darkness. (TURKEY-POWER/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Humeyra Pamuk, 365 words)

AFRICA

Kenya agency reports details of graft accusations against officials

NAIROBI - Kenya's anti-corruption watchdog publishes details of graft accusations against senior government officials, with some allegations revolving around multi-billion-dollar Chinese-backed infrastructure projects. (KENYA-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Edith Honan and Humphrey Malalo, 390 words)

AMERICAS

Peru's prime minister to resign after censure vote

LIMA - Peru's prime minister was ousted by Congress in a vote of no confidence late on Monday following allegations of spying on her opponents, delivering a blow to President Ollanta Humala who will now have to form another new government. (PERU-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

UNITED STATES

Police hunt for armed prisoner who fled Virginia hospital

An armed prisoner is on the run in a stolen car after escaping from a Washington-area hospital in northern Virginia where a shot is fired during a struggle with a guard, police say. (USA-SHOOTING/VIRGINIA (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, TV), moved, 260 words)