TOP STORIES

Iraqi army tries to reach site of IS executions south of Mosul

SOUTH OF MOSUL - The Iraqi army tries to reach a town south of Mosul where Islamic State has reportedly executed dozens to deter the population against any attempt to support the U.S.-led offensive on the jihadists' last major city stronghold in Iraq. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (WRAPUP 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Babak Dehghanpisheh and Stephen Kalin, 721 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-ISLAMICSTATE moved, by Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy, 370 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/RAQQA-YPG (UPDATE 2), moved, by Idrees Ali and Yeganeh Torbati, 350 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), by Michael Georgy, 670 words

Belgium breaks deadlock over EU-Canada trade pact

BRUSSELS - Belgium agrees a deal with its regional parliaments to approve a landmark EU-Canada free trade agreement, breaking a deadlock that has blocked the pact for weeks. (EU-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 421 words)

Trump touts urban policy following detour to open new hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in an appeal to African-Americans and working-class voters, promises "21st century" banking industry reforms and tax changes to spur job creation and investment in blighted communities. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland, 1,000 words)

Duterte says Philippines could join sea exercises with Japan, again vents anger at U.S.

YOKOHAMA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says his country could join naval exercises with Japan, but repeats there would be no more war games with long-time ally the United States and again vents his anger against Washington. (JAPAN-PHILIPPINES/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 533 words)

Into the heart of godlessness, Pope Francis heads for Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Usually feted ecstatically by Catholics across the world, Pope Francis may face a far more muted reception when he arrives next week in Sweden, one of the world's most secular nations, with openly gay Lutheran bishops and special cemeteries for atheists. (POPE-SWEDEN/ (PIX), by Alistair Scrutton, moved, 650 words)

AMERICAS

Maduro foes say power cut at Venezuela legislature

Venezuela's opposition says power cut to National Assembly as it presses forward with political trial and other tactics seeking to remove President Nicolas Maduro and end 17 years of socialist rule. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/, pix, tv, moving shortly, by Brian Ellsworth, 400 words)

EUROPE

Italian earthquakes cause widespread damage, but kill no one

VISSO - Earthquakes cause widespread damage and terrify residents in central Italy overnight but kill no one, two months after a strong quake left nearly 300 dead and razed villages in the same area. (ITALY-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Isla Binnie and Antonio Denti, 532 words)

Spain's Socialists vow to fight Rajoy's policies in new government

MADRID - Spain's Socialists will not allow incoming conservative leader Mariano Rajoy a free hand to govern despite allowing him a second term, one of their leaders tells parliament during a heated debate before a first confidence vote. (SPAIN-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1100 ET, by Inmaculada Sanz and Angus Berwick, 462 words)

France tells migrants to forget Calais as "Jungle" camp razed

CALAIS - Bulldozers clear mounds of debris and tear down makeshift shelters at the "Jungle" migrant camp, and authorities say 6,000 people had been evacuated from the squalid site. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CALAIS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Matthias Blamont and Temis Tormo, 549 words)

Britain's mixed messages deepen Brexit rifts with EU

BERLIN/LONDON/BRUSSELS - Positions in Europe are hardening not only because of what is being said, but because of what neither the UK or Europe is willing to say. The absence of clear messages or willingness to compromise is deepening the sense of distrust, leaving both sides bracing for a clash. (BRITAIN-EU/MESSAGES (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Noah Barkin, Elizabeth Piper, Alastair Macdonald, 1,500 words, moved)

MIDDLE EAST/NORTH AFRICA

At Iraqi village, victory is fraught with risks in Mosul offensive

FADILIYA, Iraq - Kurdish peshmerga fighter Germad Yihya stands on a small berm overlooking a village where he says Islamic State militants have been defeated. A line of trees 500 metres away from his position illustrates how he can't afford to be complacent. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-VILLAGE (PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Georgy, 673 words)

Turkey vows to press Syria offensive despite warning from pro-Assad forces

ANKARA/BEIRUT - Turkey says it will press its military offensive in Syria until Islamic State is driven from the town of al-Bab, despite a warning from forces allied to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a helicopter attack on the rebels it backs. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Tulay Karadeniz and Laila Bassam, 600 words)

U.S. using Tunisia to conduct drone operations in Libya - U.S. sources

WASHINGTON/BERLIN - The United States has begun using a Tunisian air base to conduct surveillance drone operations inside Libya, the latest expansion of its campaign against Islamic State militants in North Africa, U.S. government sources say. (USA-DRONES/TUNISIA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Andrea Shalal, 350 words)

UNITED STATES

Tech privacy ally Feingold leads in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

WASHINGTON - Next month's U.S. Senate election in Wisconsin could gain Silicon Valley a key ally in Washington in the high-tech industry's battle against the U.S. government's growing appetite for more access to private data. (USA-ELECTION/FEINGOLD (PIX), moved, by Dustin Volz, 611 words)

ASIA

China's Xi anointed "core" leader, on par with Mao, Deng

BEIJING - China's Communist Party gives President Xi Jinping the title of "core" leader, putting him on par with past strongmen like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, but signals his power would not be absolute. (CHINA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Michael Martina and Benjamin Kang Lim, 734 words)

Japan, U.S., S.Korea agree to up pressure on N.Korea -Japan official

TOKYO - Japan, the United States and South Korea agree to work together to put more pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/TALKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

PNG court dismisses Australia asylum seeker resettlements on technicality

SYDNEY - The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court dismisses an application to send asylum seekers held on an isolated island to Australia on a paperwork technicality. (AUSTRALIA-ASYLUM/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), by Colin Packham, 436 words)

Australian park owner speaks to families as it counts cost of deaths

SYDNEY - Australia's Ardent Leisure Group, the owner of a theme park where four people were killed on a water ride this week, says it will speak to the victims' families as it defends its safety practices amid intense criticism. (AUSTRALIA-TOURISM/ACCIDENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Byron Kaye, 483 words)