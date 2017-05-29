Editor: Mark Trevelyan + 44 207 542 9957
TOP STORIES
Macron meets Russia's Putin near Paris, promising tough
talks
VERSAILLES, France - French President Emmanuel Macron meets
Russia's Vladimir Putin near Paris, promising some frank talking
with the Kremlin leader after an election campaign in which his
team accused Russian media of trying to interfere.
(FRANCE-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1500/11 AM, by
Michel Rose and Denis Dyomkin, 800 words)
N.Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile, Japan protests
SEOUL - North Korea fires at least one short-range ballistic
missile that lands in the sea off its east coast, the latest in
a series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of
more sanctions. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park, 650 words)
Philippines military says close to defeating Islamist rebels
MARAWI, Philippines - The Philippines military says it is
close to retaking a southern city held for a seventh day by
Islamist militants, as helicopters unleash more rockets on key
positions held by rebels aligned with Islamic State.
(PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving
shortly, by Tom Allard, 700 words)
- PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/CHRISTIANS (PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Tom Allard, 680 words
Cyclone churns towards Bangladesh as storm toll reaches
almost 200 in Sri Lanka, India
DHAKA/AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka - Bangladesh raises its storm
danger signal to the highest level of 10 as a severe and
intensifying cyclone churns towards its low-lying coast and is
expected to make landfall in the early hours of
Tuesday.(ASIA-STORM/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Ruma Paul
and Dinuka Liyanawatte, 800 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iran-backed Iraqi force says it takes IS villages on Syria
border
BAGHDAD - An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim force backed by Iran says
it has pushed Islamic State out of a group of villages on the
border with Syria, potentially reopening a supply route to send
Iranian weapons to President Bashar al-Assad.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-SYRIA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 320
words)
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (TV, PIX), moved, by Maher
Chmaytelli, 400 words
Warplanes carry out three strikes on Libya's Derna - witness
BENGHAZI - Warplanes launch three air strikes on the eastern
Libyan city of Derna, a witness says, an apparent continuation
of Egyptian raids on the city that began last week after
militants ambushed a bus and killed Egyptian Christians.
(LIBYA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words)
Hardliner Raisi claims voter fraud in Iranian presidential
election
Defeated hardline candidate Ebrahim Raisi has complained of
voter fraud in Iran's presidential election and called on the
judiciary and the election watchdog to investigate, the
semi-official Fars news agency said on Monday.
(IRAN-ELECTION/RAISI (PIX), by Babak Dehghanpisheh, 297 words)
EUROPE
MI5 to review handling of intelligence on Manchester bomber
LONDON - Britain's MI5 Security Service has begun an
internal review of how it handled intelligence on Manchester
suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was known to the authorities
but not under active investigation, a source tells Reuters.
(BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER-MI5 (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
Costas Pitas, 450 words)
With flights back in the skies, BA must now repair damaged
reputation
LONDON/BERLIN - British Airways must turn its attention to
repairing its brand after a weekend of chaos and criticism
caused by a major IT outage that grounded flights from London's
two main airports. (BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/HEATHROW-BA (ANALYSIS,
PIX), moving shortly, by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan, 900
words)
- BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/HEATHROW (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alistair
Smout, 400 words
Modi's Berlin visit signals Asian pivot for Atlanticist
Merkel
BERLIN - The arrival in Berlin of an Indian Prime Minister
keen to attract more investment from Europe's largest economic
power is being seen as a sign of an Asian pivot by a Germany
grown disillusioned with a Trump-led United States.
(GERMANY-INDIA/MERKEL, moved, by Thomas Escritt, 400 words)
AFRICA
South Sudan holds trial for troops accused of rape, murder
of aid workers
KAMPALA - South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping at least
five foreign aid workers and killing their local colleague last
year are due to stand trial in a military court on Tuesday, a
key test of the government's ability to prosecute war crimes.
(SOUTHSUDAN-VIOLENCE/ (PIX), moved, by Jason Patinkin, 550
words)
ASIA
China's slam dunk "sharing economy" booms, but can it last?
BEIJING - Fancy shooting some hoops, but don't have a
basketball? Caught in the rain with no umbrella? Smartphone run
out of juice? China's rapidly expanding "sharing economy", which
already provides car rides and bicycle hire on demand, can help.
(CHINA-SHARINGECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Yawen Chen and
Ryan Woo, 929 words)
Living on fumes: China's war on pollution means little to a
chemical park’s neighbours
HANDAN, China - Hebei province, home to many of China's most
polluted cities, has promised to close down companies that are
poisoning the environment, but after years of protests villagers
living in the shadows of the Guantao chemical park remain
sceptical. (CHINA-POLLUTION/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Natalie
Thomas and David Stanway, 910 words)