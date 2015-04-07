Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 1028
TOP STORIES
Yemen's Aden crumbles but resists Houthi militia advance
ADEN/DUBAI - Saudi Arabia says that defending the "Aden
government" is its main military main objective in Yemen, but
after two weeks of street battles the city which could decide
the country's fate fights for its life with no government, no
Suspected al Qaeda militants take Yemen border post

Suspected al Qaeda militants take Yemen border post
ADEN - Suspected al Qaeda militants storm a remote Yemeni
border post with Saudi Arabia, killing at least two soldiers,
sources in Yemen's eastern province of Hadramawt say.

Divisions, public pressure push Greek PM into tightrope act
ATHENS - Few issues sum up the confusion of leftist Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's first two months in office
better than the bewildering saga of the country's biggest port,
Piraeus, a bastion of militant trade unionists.
EUROZONE-GREECE/POLITICS (ANALYSIS)


MIDDLE EAST
Twitter and Facebook say they will challenge Turkey over ban
ISTANBUL - Twitter and Facebook say they will fight a
Turkish ban that briefly blocked access to social media sites
this week, a clampdown critics said was further evidence of
TURKEY-TWITTER/YOUTUBE


Turkish court acquits all defendants over alleged coup plot
ISTANBUL - A Turkish court acquits the last 62 military
officers jailed over an alleged 2003 plot to oust then-prime
minister Tayyip Erdogan, after the prosecutor said digital
TURKEY-COURT/COUP (UPDATE 1)

UNITED STATES
Virginia university fraternity says to sue Rolling Stone for
defamation
NEW YORK - The University of Virginia fraternity at the
center of Rolling Stone's retracted article "A Rape on Campus"
says it plans to sue the magazine for what it calls "reckless"
USA-SEXCRIMES/VIRGINIA (UPDATE 3)

EUROPE
U.N. Cyprus envoy says sees no obstacle to new peace talks
NICOSIA - U.N. envoy for ethnically split Cyprus expects peace
talks to resume "within weeks", following a six-month suspension
CYPRUS-UN/TALKS

AMERICAS
Dissidents stand in Cuba election, face interference
HAVANA - In a rare challenge to Cuba's political system from
within, two government opponents are on the ballot for upcoming
elections, only to find that officials have altered their
biographies to portray them as dangers to the revolution.
CUBA-ELECTION/OPPONENTS (PICTURES)

ASIA
Militants in Malaysia planned raids for guns, attacks in
capital
KUALA LUMPUR - Suspected militants loyal to the Islamic
State planned to raid Malaysian army camps and police stations
to seize weapons and to attack strategic locations in the
MALAYSIA-TERRORISM/ (UPDATE 1)


China urges creation of conditions to resume Korea nuclear
talks
BEIJING - All parties involved in talks about North Korea's
nuclear programme need to meet each other half way and address
each other's concerns to create conditions to resume
negotiations, China's foreign minister says.

Failure to amend Myanmar constitution "raises questions" on
reform - U.S.
YANGON - The United States says Myanmar's failure to amend a
military-drafted constitution raises questions about the
credibility of reforms, but does not go so far as to say it
would undermine the legitimacy of upcoming elections.
MYANMAR-CONSTITUTION/