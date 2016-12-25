Editor: Mark Heinrich + 44 207 542 1028
TOP STORIES
Russian military jet crashes on way to Syria, dozens from
Red Army Choir among 92 believed dead
MOSCOW - A Russian military plane carrying 92 people,
including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers and
orchestra members, crashes into the Black Sea on its way to
Syria and there are no survivors, the Defence Ministry says.
(RUSSIA-AIRPLANE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Polina Devitt
and Andrew Osborn, 660 words)
Quake of magnitude 7.7 strikes in southern Chile - USGS
LONDON - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7
and depth of 15 km (nine miles) strikes 225 km (140 miles)
southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile, the U.S. Geological
Survey says. A tsunami warning is issued for areas within 1,000
km of the quake epicentre. (CHILE-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by
1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, 250 words)
Pope Christmas message offers hope in world hit by
terrorism, war
VATICAN CITY - In his Christmas message, Pope Francis offers
hope for peace in a world lacerated by war and terrorism, urging
people to remember migrants, refugees and those hit by economic
instability. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/POPE, PIX, TV), moved, by Philip
Pullella, 450 words
Under scrutiny, Trump decides to dissolve his foundation
U.S President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to dissolve
his charitable foundation, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, which
has been under investigation by the New York attorney general.
(USA-TRUMP/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Emily Stephenson and
Melissa Fares, 640 words)
+ See also:
- USA-TRUMP/ISLAM (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Warren Strobel and
Arshad Mohammed, 635 words)
- USA-TRUMP/COMMUNICATIONS, moved, 130 words
EUROPE
Europe on Christmas high alert after truck attack in Berlin
ROME - Security is heightened for the Christmas weekend in
Italy and at the Vatican after Italian police killed the man
believed to be responsible for the Berlin market truck attack,
while other European cities keep forces on high alert.
(GERMANY-TRUCK/ITALY-SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved,
by Philip Pullella, 720 words)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth misses Christmas church service
due to "heavy cold"
SANDRINGHAM, England - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 90, misses
a traditional Christmas church service for the first time in
decades due to a heavy cold, a Buckingham Palace spokesman says.
(BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM
ET, by Philip Noble, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Israel, angered by anti-settlement UN vote, summons foreign
ambassadors
JERUSALEM - Israel summons the ambassadors of 10 nations to
Jerusalem to reprimand them and has more harsh words for the
Obama administration over a U.N. Security Council resolution
demanding an end to settlement-building. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN
(TV), by Jeffrey Heller, 403 words)
Iran says it sealed Boeing plane deal at half price
DUBAI - Iran says it has negotiated to pay only about half
the announced price for 80 new Boeing airliners in an
order the American planemaker had said is worth $16.6 billion.
(IRAN-BOEING/DISCOUNT, moved, 457 words)
Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Islamic
State pushed out
BARTELLA, Iraq - Several hundred Iraqi Christians flock to a
northern town recently retaken from Islamic State to celebrate
Christmas for the first time since 2013, their joy tainted with
sadness over the desecration of their church.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CHRISTMAS (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved,
by Maher Chmaytelli, 580 words)
AFRICA
French-Swiss aid worker kidnapped in Mali town of Gao
BAMAKO/PARIS - A French-Swiss aid worker has been kidnapped
in the city of Gao in northern Mali, and French and Malian
security forces are working together to rescue her, the French
foreign ministry says. (MALI-SECURITY (UPDATE 2), moved, 317
words)
Al Shabaab militants kill prosecutor in Somalia's Puntland
BOSASSO, Somalia - Al Shabaab Islamist militants shoot dead
a military prosecutor in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland
region, witnesses and officials say, the type of targeted
killing al Qaeda-allied gunmen frequently commit throughout the
country. (SOMALIA-ATTACKS/, moved, by Abdiqani Hassan and
Feisal Omar, 282 words)
Congo militia kills 13 civilians in apparent revenge attack
KINSHASA - An ethnic Nande militia in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo kills at least 13 Hutu civilians with guns and
machetes in an apparent revenge attack for the deaths of Nande
civilians last week, a local activist says
(CONGO-POLITICS/KILLINGs, moved, 306 words)
ASIA
Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot's U.S. asylum bid
KABUL - Afghans react with anger to news that the first
female fixed-wing pilot in the country's air force is requesting
asylum in the United States after completing an 18-month
training course. (AFGHANISTAN-PILOT/, moved, 395 words)
Indonesian police kill 2 militants in raid on Java house
JAKARTA - Indonesian police kill two suspected Islamist
militants in a house in West Java, a police spokesman says,
marking the latest in a series of raids aimed at preventing
planned attacks in the Muslim-majority nation.
(INDONESIA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)
S.Korea prosecutor says it will raid presidential office -
Yonhap
SEOUL - South Korea's special prosecutor investigating a
corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye says it has
no choice but to raid the presidential offices, Yonhap News
reports. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 255 words)