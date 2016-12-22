Editor: Mark Trevelyan + 44 7542 7918
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on
truck door - media
BERLIN - Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian
suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the
truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media
say. (GERMANY-TRUCK/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1600/11 AM,
by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber, 600 words)
Berlin attack suspect emerged from jail with "totally
different mentality"
OUESLATIA, Tunisia/BERLIN/ROME - In his impoverished
Tunisian hometown, Anis Amri drank alcohol, dabbled in drugs and
never prayed. Then after joining the wave of migrants crossing
the Mediterranean, he ended up in an Italian jail, only to
emerge an utterly changed man. (GERMANY-TRUCK/SUSPECT, expect by
1700/12 ET, by Mohamed Argouby, Joseph Nasr and Steve Scherer,
1,050 words)
U.N. envoy says Idlib could become the next Aleppo
GENEVA/AMMAN - Senior United Nations official warns
thousands of people evacuated from rebel-held areas of Aleppo
after a crushing government offensive could suffer the same fate
in their new place of refuge outside the city.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Stephanie Nebehay and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 950 words)
Trump, Netanyahu urge Obama to veto U.N. resolution on
halting settlements
JERUSALEM/UNITED NATIONS - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urge the Obama
administration to veto a U.N. Security Council draft resolution
calling for an immediate halt to settlement building on occupied
land that Palestinians want for a state. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1800/1 PM, by Jeffrey Heller and Michelle
Nichols, 600 words)
Congo forces arrest dozens after deadly anti-Kabila protests
KINSHASA - Congo authorities sweep through southeastern
mining hub of Lubumbashi making dozens of arrests, local
activists say, after at least 34 people died in protests against
President Joseph Kabila. (CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Aaron Ross and Tim Cocks, 541
words)
EUROPE
Russia lays to rest murdered Turkey envoy with full honours
MOSCOW - Russia stages a sombre memorial ceremony for Andrei
Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey gunned down in Ankara
by a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo".
(TURKEY-RUSSIA/DIPLOMAT-MEMORIAL (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by
Peter Hobson, 400 words)
- TURKEY-RUSSIA/DIPLOMAT-POLICE, moved, by Ece Toksabay, 435
words
Poland's Kaczynski calls EU democracy inquiry "an absolute
comedy"
WARSAW - The head of Poland's ruling party mocks an EU
inquiry into the state of Polish democracy as "an absolute
comedy" and brushes off accusations his country is veering into
authoritarianism. (POLAND-POLITICS/KACZYNSKI-DEMOCRACY
(INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Pawel Sobczak and Justyna Pawlak,
735 words)
Faces of 2017: Ten to watch for Europe
BRUSSELS - The European Union enters 2017 under siege from
without and within, facing challenges to the east, west and
south and experiencing a surge by anti-EU nationalists across
the continent itself. (EUROPE-2017/FACES (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved,
by Alastair Macdonald, 960 words)
Lithuania says it found Russian spyware on govt computers
VILNIUS - Baltic state of Lithuania, on frontline of growing
tensions between the West and Russia, says the Kremlin is
responsible for cyber attacks that have hit government computers
over the last two years. (LITHUANIA-CYBER/ (PIX, INTERVIEW), by
Andrius Sytas, 526 words)
MIDDLE EAST
France to convene Middle East peace conference on Jan. 15
PARIS - France says it will convene some 70 countries on
Jan. 15 for a Middle East peace conference in Paris, and will
invite the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to meet separately at
its conclusion. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved,
300 words)
Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft
PARIS - Airbus signs a firm contract for the sale of 100
aircraft to Iran Air, as Tehran and Western companies race to
re-open trade almost a year after sanctions against Iran were
lifted. (IRAN-AIRCRAFT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher, 366
words)
ASIA
South Korean court holds first hearing on Park's impeachment
case
SEOUL - South Korea's Constitutional Court begins its
deliberations on a parliamentary impeachment vote against
President Park Geun-hye, who could become the first elected
South Korean leader to be thrown out of office.
(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), by Joyce Lee, 359 words)