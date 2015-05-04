Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

TOP STORIES

Factory orders rebound solidly, but trend still soft

WASHINGTON - New orders for U.S. factory goods record their biggest increase in eight months, boosted by demand for transportation equipment, but underlying trend remains weak against backdrop of strong dollar. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)

Baltic military shadow-boxing said to reach Cold War levels

VISBY FORWARD OPERATING BASE - Daily game of Cold War cat-and-mouse ratchets up tensions in Baltic and draws biggest military presence into region in more than 20 years, Swedish military officials say. (SWEDEN-BALTIC/MILITARY (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tim Hepher, 927 words)

Police raid home of gunman in Mohammad cartoon attack in Texas

GARLAND - Police and FBI search Arizona apartment of one of two gunmen shot dead after they allegedly open fire with assault rifles outside Texas exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (PIX, GRAPHIC, TV, UPDATE 6), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Jon Herskovitz and David Schwartz, 800 words)

Pension, labor disputes dog Greek talks as cash dwindles

ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Wide differences over pension and labor reforms continue to dog intensive negotiations between Greece's leftist government and its international creditors despite progress in other areas as country's cash position becomes increasingly critical. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and Jan Strupczewski, 700 words)

About 100 bodies found in Nepal trekking village

KATMANDU - Nepali police and local volunteers find bodies of about 100 trekkers and villagers buried in avalanche set off by devastating earthquake and dig through snow and ice for signs of dozens more missing, officials say. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Gopal Sharma, 755 words)

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank's pension investments clash with principles

WASHINGTON - World Bank indirectly invests part of its $18.8 billion staff pension fund in companies in industries such as coal and tobacco, holdings that clash with development institution's own calls for ethical and low-carbon investing. (INVESTMENT-WORLDBANK/PENSIONS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Valerie Volcovici and Anna Yukhananov, 1,003 words)

UNITED STATES

Republican former CEO Fiorina enters 2016 race, hits Clinton

WASHINGTON - Former Hewlett-Packard chief executive Carly Fiorina announces she is running for president and takes shot at Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton, who she said represents political class that Americans are "disgusted" with. (USA-ELECTION/FIORINA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Alistair Bell and Bill Trott, 471 words)

U.S. Medicare test program saved hundreds of million of dollars-study

U.S. government program aimed at reducing Medicare spending by rewarding doctors who deliver better care cuts costs by 4 percent in 2012, its first year, and less than 1.5 percent in second year, study shows. (US-HEALTHCARE/MEDICARE, moving shortly, by Caroline Humer, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Ethiopian protests draw attention to racism in Israel

JERUSALEM - Images of Israeli police firing stun grenades are usually set in West Bank and involve Palestinian protesters, but this situation is quite different: riot police battling thousands of Ethiopian Jews in center of Tel Aviv. (ISRAEL-RACISM/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Luke Baker, 755 words)

EUROPE

Win or lose, Cameron's political career hangs by a thread in UK

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron is Britain's most popular major party leader and his Conservative Party most trusted on economy after helping revive it. But win or lose knife-edge election this week, his career hangs by thread. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/CAMERON, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 1,005 words)

Around 7,000 Europe-bound migrants rescued, baby girl born on Italian navy ship

ROME - Around 7,000 migrants are rescued from overcrowded boats crossing Mediterranean to Europe, including woman who gives birth to baby girl on Italian navy ship, coast guard says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Steve Scherer, 506 words)

Merkel defends German intelligence cooperation with NSA

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel defends Germany's BND intelligence agency against accusations it illegally helped United States spy on officials and firms in Europe. (GERMANY-SPYING/MERKEL (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Erik Kirschbaum, 400 words)

AFRICA

Three reported killed in unrest over Burundi president's vote bid

BUJUMBURA - Three protesters are killed in Burundi's capital, Red Cross says, as demonstrations against decision by President Pierre Nkurunziza's to seek third term in office run into second week. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Nduwimana, 494 words)

ASIA

Seeking global role, China presses Europe in diplomatic push

BRUSSELS/BEIJING - Seizing on 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Beijing launches diplomatic offensive to move Sino-European relations beyond trade and raise China's international profile, buoyed by its success winning European participation in new Asian bank. (EU-CHINA/, moved, by Robin Emmott and Michael Martina, 793 words)

Pakistan minister stripped of parliament seat over 2013 rigging

LAHORE - Pakistani election tribunal expels senior minister and ally of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from parliament for vote rigging, decision opposition says vindicates its complaints. (PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mubasher Bukhari, 365 words)

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Open wide and say 'ah': secret of gaping whale mouths revealed

WASHINGTON - When fin whale gets ready to eat, Earth's second-largest animal opens its mouth so wide that it can gulp amount of water larger than the volume of its own body as it filters out huge meals of tiny fish and shrimp-like krill. (SCIENCE-WHALES/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 p.m. ET, by Will Dunham, 400 words)

Fjords are unexpected natural allies against climate change

OSLO - Fjords from Alaska to Norway soak up potentially damaging carbon from atmosphere, making steep-sided inlets overlooked natural ally in offsetting man-made climate change, scientists say. (CLIMATECHANGE-FJORDS/, moved, 375 words)

HEALTH

Turkey reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in northern province

PARIS - Turkey reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu virus in backyard in northern province of Kastamonu, first case of highly pathogenic strain in seven years, World Organization for Animal Health says. (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/TURKEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 122 words)

