TOP STORIES
U.S. private payrolls growth eases; productivity falls
WASHINGTON - U.S. private employers hire fewest number of
workers in more than year, further diminishing hopes of strong
rebound in economic growth after slump. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP
3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 741 words)
Yellen cites 'potential dangers' in U.S. stock valuations
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says high
equity valuations could pose potential dangers but that
stability risks across U.S. financial system remain in check.
(USA-FED/YELLEN (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Flaherty
and Anna Yukhananov, 545 words)
European lenders dash Greek hopes for quick aid deal
ATHENS/FRANKFURT - European lenders dash Greece's hopes for
quick cash-for-reforms deal in coming days, leaving Athens in
increasingly desperate financial position ahead of major debt
payment next week. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moved,
by George Georgiopoulos and John O'Donnell, 864 words)
Obama puts Nike in trade spotlight despite sweatshop stigma
of past
WASHINGTON - President Obama will make high-profile pitch
for Pacific trade deal he promises will protect workers Friday
at Nike, company once reviled for using Asian sweatshops to make
its famous sneakers. (USA-TRADE/OBAMA (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by
Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes, 634 words)
Tightest UK election in a generation goes down to the wire
LONDON - Late burst of opinion polls suggests that
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron and Labour challenger
Ed Miliband fight each other to standstill on eve of Britain's
most unpredictable election in generation. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/
(UPDATE 3, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Osborn,
700 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/TRADERS, moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 673
words
UNITED STATES
Baltimore asks U.S. Justice Dept to review police practices
Baltimore officials ask U.S. Justice Department to
investigate its police department for civil-rights violations
after death of black man from injuries suffered in police
custody, Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake says.
(USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ian Simpson, 399
words)
Boeing poised to clinch $3 bln-plus Kuwait F/A-18 order
Kuwait is expected to announce in coming weeks order for 28
Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, $3 billion-plus deal that will
keep jets' St. Louis production line running well into 2019,
according to people familiar with deal. (BOEING-KUWAIT/, moving
shortly, by Andrea Shalal, 400 words)
AMERICAS
Venezuela probes drugmakers for alleged improper currency
use
CARACAS - Venezuela's socialist government investigates
whether drug companies improperly profit from subsidized foreign
exchange amid growing medicines shortages, health minister tells
Reuters. (VENEZUELA-PHARMACEUTICALS/ (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV),
moving shortly, by Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons, 600 words)
EUROPE
Lithuania stages 'little green man' war games, with eye on
Moscow
VILNIUS - Lithuania launches military exercise to simulate
attack on its new gas terminal, move its strongly anti-Moscow
president says is intended to show Kremlin that tiny country
would defend itself. (LITHUANIA-WARGAMES/ (TV, PIX), moved, by
Alistair Scrutton and Andrius Sytas, 736 words)
Germanwings pilot rehearsed crash on outbound flight
PARIS - Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately
crashing jet in French Alps rehearsed fatal maneuver on morning
of disaster, and was twice refused medical papers needed to fly,
investigators say. (FRANCE-CRASH/GERMANWINGS-REPORT (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Tim Hepher, 898 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Over 120 die in Yemen as Houthis take key Aden district
ADEN/CAIRO - Yemen's Houthi militia battles its way into
Aden's Tawahi district despite Saudi-led air strikes,
strengthening its hold on city whose fate is seen as crucial to
determining country's civil war. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 4,
PIX, TV), moved, by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari, 630
words)
King's changes make Saudi policy less predictable
RIYADH - Changes in Saudi Arabia's leadership concentrate
power in inner circle of Al Saud dynasty, removing constraints
on monarch and making conservative kingdom's strategic positions
less predictable. (SAUDI-POLITICS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Angus
McDowall, 785 words)
AFRICA
Almost 40,000 flee Burundi amid political crisis
BUJUMBURA - Nearly 40,000 refugees flee Burundi to
neighboring Rwanda, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo,
amid protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for
third term, United Nations says. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV,
UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Patrick Nduwimana, 500 words)
ASIA
India investigates bank accounts of Gates Foundation -
source
NEW DELHI - India investigates finances of Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation, senior Home Ministry official says, part of
growing crackdown on thousands of foreign funded charities and
activists that alarms Washington. (INDIA-USA/NGOS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Rupam Jain Nair, 509 words)
SCIENCE
Deep-sea microbes called missing link for complex cellular
life
WASHINGTON - Deep beneath Atlantic Ocean between Greenland
and Norway, scientists find microorganisms they call missing
link connecting simple cells that first populated Earth to
complex cellular life that emerged roughly 2 billion years ago.
(SCIENCE-MICROORGANISMS/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400
words)
+ See also:
- SPACE-SPACEX/TESTFLIGHT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Irene
Klotz, 400 words)