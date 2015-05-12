Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322
Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT)
TOP STORIES
Greek PM says time for action from lenders, IMF payment
scrapes by
ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calls on
lenders to break impasse in cash-for-reform talks after Athens
has to resort to temporary expedient to make crucial payment to
the IMF. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Renee
Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, 747 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3, PIX, UPDATE 2),
moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos, 632 words
Fresh earthquake kills scores in Nepal and India
CHAUTALA, Nepal - Second powerful earthquake in less than
three weeks spreads panic in Nepal, bringing down buildings
weakened by first disaster and killing at least 65 people,
including 17 in neighboring India. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX,
TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Krista Mahr and Ross Adkin, 947
words)
+ See also:
- QUAKE-NEPAL/TERROR (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Krista
Mahr and Ross Adkin, 478 words
Britain could hold EU vote earlier than end of 2017
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron will conduct early
referendum on membership of European Union if he can first reach
deal that satisfies his demands for major changes in Britain's
relationship with bloc, his spokesman says.
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/EUROPE (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by William
James and Kylie MacLellan, 549 words)
Kerry has 'frank' talks with Putin about Ukraine, Syria
SOCHI, Russia - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says he
has "frank" talks about Ukraine, Syria and Iran with Russian
President Vladimir Putin and says it is important to keep in
contact. (RUSSIA-USA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), expect by 1830
GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Arshad Mohammed and Denis Dyomkin, 600 words)
Camp David summit to show Obama Gulf's generational shift
RIYADH/DUBAI - New generation of Gulf Arab leaders meeting
President Obama appear more assertive than their fathers, want
range of alliances instead of dependence on Washington, and may
be readier to say 'no' to their main ally. (GULF-USA/GENERATIONS
(PIX), moved, by Angus McDowall and William Maclean, 976 words)
Fast-track trade bill faces key test in U.S. Congress
WASHINGTON - Pacific trade agreement faces its first test in
U.S. Senate in knife-edge vote that may hold key to President
Obama's diplomatic pivot to Asia. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan, 500 words)
UNITED STATES
U.S. small business confidence offers upbeat economic
signal
WASHINGTON - U.S. small business confidence increases with
owners in energy field surprisingly bullish about capital
expenditure and hiring plans, further supporting views that
economic growth is rebounding. (USA-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 400 words)
Three men facing Brooklyn terrorism trial plead guilty
NEW YORK - Former British citizen and two Swedish citizens
plead guilty to conspiracy rather than face trial on U.S.
charges that they provided material support to the Islamic
militant group al Shabaab in Somalia. (USA-CRIME/ALSHABAAB
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Nate Raymond, 400 words)
U.S. media CEOs are top paid even in year when stock prices
lagged
BOSTON - Investors in some top U.S. media companies have
rough ride as their shares lag rest of market. You just wouldn't
know it if you look at bank accounts of their top executives.
(CEO-COMPENSATION/MEDIA (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ross
Kerber, 1,253 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil dengue outbreak exposes tough challenge for Rousseff
SAO PAULO - Epidemic of dengue fever fans public anger over
what Brazilians say is President Dilma Rousseff's biggest
challenge - sad state of national healthcare system.
(BRAZIL-DENGUE/ (PIX), moving shortly, by Brian Winter, 800
words)
Cuba's Castro concerned over 'illegal' activity at U.S.
mission
HAVANA - Cuban President Raul Castro says dissidents
receive "illegal" training at the U.S. diplomatic mission in
Havana, issue he raised with President Obama in talks on
restoring diplomatic ties. (CUBA-USA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
moved, by Daniel Trotta, 397 words)
EUROPE
Many would-be migrants to EU die unrecorded, study finds
AMSTERDAM - Almost all migrants who died seeking better life
in Europe over past quarter century vanished without trace,
according to research issued by Dutch university.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHICS), moved, by Thomas
Escritt, 408 words)
Turkish deputy PM questions govt record on justice ahead of
election
ISTANBUL - Top figure in Turkey's AK Party says trust in
judiciary erodes during its time in office, comments likely to
anger President Tayyip Erdogan and pointing to unease in ruling
party ahead of parliamentary election. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Daren Butler, 454 words)
Ukraine reproaches creditors after plan that rejects debt
writedown
KIEV/LONDON - Ukraine and its bondholders are at loggerheads
over debt restructuring plans after creditor group repeats
objections to any writedown on principal owed while Kiev
reproaches it for being unwilling to negotiate in good faith.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/CREDITORS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Alessandra Prentice and Karin Strohecker, 500 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iranian warships will escort Yemen-bound cargo ship -IRNA
DUBAI - Iranian warships will accompany cargo ship bound for
Yemeni port of Hodaida, which is held by Iran-allied Houthi
fighters, naval commander is quoted as saying by state news
agency IRNA. (YEMEN-SECURITY/IRAN-SHIP (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, 400 words)
ASIA
Blogger hacked to death in Bangladesh, third this year
DHAKA - Blogger is hacked to death by machete-wielding
attackers in Bangladesh, third killing of critic of religious
extremism in Muslim-majority nation in three months.
(BANGLADESH-BLOGGER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ruma Paul, 397 words)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art house to 'Mad Max' - Cannes festival has it all
CANNES, France - Film festival is about to start in Cannes
with mix of star power, art house cinema, Hollywood blockbusters
and everything in between, though its director would be happier
if "selfie" was never invented. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/ (PREVIEW,
PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Roddy and Julien Pretot, 508 words)
Legal battle will not stop slimmed-down TV plans for cord
cutters
LOS ANGELES - Cable and satellite television companies
fighting to retain customers in face of online competition say
high-profile legal battle will not stop them from experimenting
with ways to attract younger viewers. (TELEVISION-SKINNY/,
moved, by Lisa Richwine, 555 words)