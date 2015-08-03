Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322
TOP STORIES
U.S. factories muddle along; consumer spending cools
WASHINGTON - U.S. factory activity slips and consumer
spending advances at its slowest pace in four months, pointing
to some loss of momentum in economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3),
moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)
Republicans begin pivotal debate week with New Hampshire
forum
WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidates, with
exception of Donald Trump, will test their messages in New
Hampshire in pivotal week on 2016 campaign trail that will be
dominated by their first head-to-head debate Thursday.
(USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6
PM ET, by Steve Holland, 400 words)
Greek stocks plunge, banks hammered, after 5-week crisis
shut down
ATHENS - Greece's stock market closes with heavy losses
after five-week shutdown brought on by fears that country was
about to be dumped from euro zone. (EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKMARKET
(UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and
Angeliki Koutantou, 728 words)
Obama to unveil tougher U.S. climate change plan
WASHINGTON - President Obama unveils final version of his
plan to tackle greenhouse gases from coal-fired power plants,
kicking off what is expected to be a tumultuous legal battle
between federal environmental regulators and coal industry
supporters. (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/CLEANPOWERPLAN (PIX), expect by
2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Valerie Volcovici, 400 words)
UNITED STATES
Americans' taste for cold brew transforms summertime coffee
market
NEW YORK - For U.S. coffee shops, business usually cools
down as weather heats up. But as latest craze, cold brew coffee,
moves from hipster infatuation to mainstream staple, that
traditional seasonal pattern unravels. (USA-COFFEE/SUMMER
(INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS, TV), moved, by Luc Cohen, 850 words)
Planned Parenthood fight hits U.S. Congress, wider impact
unclear
WASHINGTON - Women's health group Planned Parenthood, under
attack by anti-abortionists posting hidden-camera videos online,
is focus of partisan showdown in U.S. Senate that is likely to
be inconclusive, setting up another clash in September.
(USA-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Richard
Cowan and Alex Wilts, 600 words)
Colorado movie massacre trial jurors reach verdict on
mitigating factors
DENVER - Jurors in Colorado movie massacre trial reach
verdict on whether mitigating factors such as mental illness
count for more than aggravating ones that could justify
execution for gunman, James Holmes, judge says.
(USA-SHOOTING/DENVER (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, 400 words)
Crews begin to gain ground against fierce northern
California wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO - Fierce wildfire that devours drought-parched
terrain in northern California with remarkable speed rages
largely out of control for sixth day as evacuations are expanded
and firefighters begin to gain some ground against flames.
(USA-WILDFIRES/CALIFORNIA (PIX), moving shortly, 300 words)
Calif. water officials seek penalties in Santa Barbara oil
spill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California water quality regulators ask
Attorney General Kamala Harris to consider enforcement action
against owner of oil pipeline that ruptures near Santa Barbara,
spilling petroleum into coastal wetlands and Pacific Ocean.
(USA-CALIFORNIA/OILSPILL, moving shortly, 340 words)
AMERICAS
Brazil police arrest Lula minister in bribery scandal
CURITIBA, Brazil - Federal police arrest former government
minister Jose Dirceu, one of the more senior members of ruling
Workers' Party to be detained so far in corruption scandal
engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras.
(BRAZIL-PETROBRAS/DIRCEU (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sergio Spagnuolo,
489 words)
EUROPE
Ex-trader Hayes jailed for 14 years by London court for
Libor rigging
LONDON - Ex-trader Tom Hayes is sentenced to 14 years in
jail after being found guilty of conspiring to rig Libor
benchmark interest rates following seven-year global
investigation. (LIBOR-HAYES/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moving shortly, by
Kirstin Ridley, 700 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Kerry hopes for better Iran conduct after deal but it 'may
not happen'
DOHA - Iran's "behavior" may improve internationally in
wake of its nuclear deal with world powers, but Washington and
Gulf Arab allies who accuse it of subversion aim to be prepared
if that does not happen, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
says. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-GULF (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by
David Brunnstrom and Noah Browning, 638 words)
Pro-Hadi fighters, Houthis recapture Yemen's largest
military base
ADEN - Fighters loyal to Yemen's exiled president Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, bolstered by Gulf Arab support, seize country's
largest military base from Houthi forces after heavy combat in
which dozens are killed or captured, pro-Hadi commander says.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mohammed Mukhashaf, 544
words)
ASIA
In North Korean grassroots capitalism, ticks and
grasshoppers skip
SEOUL - From dark alleys of Pyongyang, showpiece North
Korean capital, tiny specks of torchlight shine carefully into
eyes of passersby, leading to bustling and illegal street
markets where traders, usually women, call out "buy, buy!"
(NORTHKOREA-CHANGE/GRASSHOPPERS (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/ 5 PM
ET, by James Pearson, 460 words)
SPORT
Some extreme doping test results show athletes' health at
risk - expert
KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY - Some of readings from athletes' blood
tests leaked by whistleblower for report exposing suspected
doping are so extreme they are "downright dangerous", one of
experts cited in report tells Reuters. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/
(WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Ossian Shine and Lincoln Feast,
792 words)