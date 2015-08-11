Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
TOP STORIES
China devalues yuan after poor economic data
SHANGHAI - China devalues its currency after run of poor
economic data, move it bills as free-market reform but which
some suspect could be beginning of longer-term slide in exchange
rate. (CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Pete
Sweeney and Lu Jianxin, 793 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-GLOBAL, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 791
words
- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-FED, Jonathan Spicer, expect by 1830
GMT/2.30 PM ET, 400 words
- CHINA-YUAN/EUROPE-COMPANIES, by Georgina Prodhan, expect
by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, 700 words)
- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-TOURISM, moved, by Andrew Callus and
Wiki Su, 745 words
- CHINA-MARKETS/YUAN-USA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 210
words
Dollar could suffer if U.S. walks away from Iran deal -Kerry
NEW YORK - If United States walks away from nuclear deal
struck with Iran last month in Vienna and demands that its
allies comply with U.S. sanctions, dollar may soon cease to be
world's reserve currency, top U.S. diplomat says.
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/KERRY (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM
ET, 350 words)
Greece and lenders agree bailout after all-night talks
ATHENS - Greece and its international lenders reach 85
billion euro bailout agreement after nailing down terms of new
loans needed to save country from financial ruin.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/BAILOUT (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by George
Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas, 757 words)
U.S. productivity rises in Q2, but trend still soft
WASHINGTON - U.S. nonfarm productivity rebounds, but weak
underlying trend suggests inflation could pick up more quickly
than economists anticipate. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by
Lucia Mutikani, 624 words)
Iraq parliament votes to transform ruling system in boost
for Abadi
BAGHDAD - Iraq's parliament votes unanimously for biggest
shakeup in its governing system since U.S. military occupation,
eliminating entire layers of government and giving Prime
Minister Haider al-Abadi new powers. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REFORM
(UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Saif
Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed, 800 words)
Nine charged in U.S. insider trading scheme involving
hackers
NEW YORK - Alliance of U.S.-based stock traders and computer
hackers in Ukraine make as much as $100 million in illegal
profits over five years after stealing confidential corporate
press releases, U.S. authorities say.
(CYBERSECURITY-HACKING/STOCKS (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by
Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Stempel, 652 words)
UNITED STATES
About 150 arrested in Ferguson protests, state of emergency
persists
FERGUSON, Mo. - Police say about 150 people are arrested in
protests in and around Ferguson, Missouri, St. Louis suburb that
is flashpoint of racial tension since white police officer
fatally shoots unarmed 18-year-old black man there one year ago.
(USA-FERGUSON/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Carey
Gillam and Scott Malone, 700 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FERGUSON/OATH KEEPERS (PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Scott
Malone, 620 words
Women who like Trump dismiss Megyn Kelly feud as a
distraction
Women who want to see real-estate mogul and reality TV star
Donald Trump win 2016 U.S. presidential race say they have more
important things to worry about than his feud with female Fox
News anchor. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-WOMEN, (PIX, TV) expect by 2000
GMT/4 PM ET, by Emily Flitter and Alana Wise, 800 words)
For Overstock chairman, uphill political battles in DC and
Utah
WASHINGTON - This year, Jonathan Johnson is man of two
underdog campaigns. In his home state of Utah, Overstock.com
chairman is preparing 2016 bid to replace popular governor. In
Congress, his online retailer emerges as only company to back
both competing proposals for best way to tax online sales, in
twist to a roughly 15-year-old debate running between states and
retailers. (OVERSTOCK COM-POLITICS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET,
by Alina Selyukh, 400 words)
AMERICAS
Fiscal probe for Brazil's Rousseff poses impeachment threat
BRASILIA - Biggest threat to Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's hold on office may come not from corruption scandal
that ensnares country's business and political elite but from
less-heralded probe of accounting practices led by computer
science graduate turned lawyer. (BRAZIL-ROUSSEFF/IMPEACHMENT,
moved, by Alonso Soto, 973 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Palestinian vigilantes patrol villages amid fear of more
arson attacks
QUSRA, West Bank - Armed men stopping cars at checkpoints in
West Bank are usually Israeli security forces policing occupied
territory, but in some areas they are Palestinian civilians
patrolling their own villages. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VILLAGES
(TV, PIX), moved, by Hassan Titi, 556 words)
Turkish official says Turkey, U.S. agree to Syria 'safe
zone' -CNN Turk
ISTANBUL - Turkey and United States agree on terms of "safe
zone" in northern Syria, broadcaster CNN Turk quotes Ankara's
foreign ministry undersecretary as saying, step forward in
slow-moving joint effort to battle insurgents.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-USA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 270
words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ARMY, moved, by Tom Perry and
Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 799 words
ASIA
Japan restarts reactor in test of Abe's nuclear policy
TOKYO/SATSUMASENDAI - Japan restarts nuclear reactor for
first time under new safety standards put in place since
Fukushima disaster in 2011, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seeks
to reassure nervous public that industry is now safe.
(JAPAN-NUCLEAR/RESTARTS (UPDATE 2, GRAPHICS, PIX, TV), moved, by
Aaron Sheldrick and Issei Kato, 518 words)
SPORT
U.S. judge orders NFL, union talk settlement in Brady case
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. judge orders National Football
League and its players union to conduct settlement talks in
court battle over star quarterback Tom Brady's "Deflategate"
suspension. (NFL-BRADY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nate Raymond and
Steve Ginsburg, 333 words)
IAAF bans 28 after 2005, 2007 world champs retests
LONDON - Turning to new technology to uncover previously
undetected substances, IAAF initiates disciplinary action
against 28 athletes after retested samples from 2005 and 2007
World Championships find 32 adverse doping findings.
(ATHLETICS-DOPING/IAAF (UPDATE 2), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET,
400 words)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
U.S. cites driver fatigue, unused seat belts in Tracy Morgan
crash
WASHINGTON - U.S. transportation regulators cite driver
fatigue, speed and unused seat belts among multiple factors
behind crash with Wal-Mart truck that leaves "30 Rock" star
Tracy Morgan with brain injuries and kills fellow comedian.
(PEOPLE-TRACY MORGAN/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30
PM ET, 400 words)