TOP STORIES

Clinton says could not recall all briefings due to concussion- FBI report

WASHINGTON - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told FBI she did not recall all of briefings she received on handling sensitive information as she made transition from her post as secretary of state, due to concussion she suffered in 2012, according to report. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-EMAILS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-DRUGS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Amanda Becker and Ransdell Pierson, 779 words

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-STAFF (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Michelle Conlin and Grant Smith, 705 words

- USA-ELECTION/FOUNDATION, moved, by Jonathan Allen, 566 words

Ireland to join Apple in fight against EU tax ruling

DUBLIN - Ireland's cabinet agrees to join Apple in appealing against multi-billion-euro back tax demand that European Commission imposes on iPhone maker, despite misgivings among independents who back fragile coalition. (EU-APPLE/TAXAVOIDANCE-IRELAND (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries, 875 words)

Samsung recalls Galaxy Note 7 phones after battery fires

SEOUL - Samsung recalls all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones equipped with batteries it finds to be fire-prone and halts their sales in 10 markets, denting revival of firm's mobile business. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, GRAPHICS, TV), moved, by Se Young Lee, 871 words)

Russia, Japan hold 'in-depth' talks on islands dispute

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agree to draw up proposals this year to end row over group of disputed islands that bedevils relations between their countries for more than 70 years. (RUSSIA-VLADIVOSTOK/FORUM-PUTIN (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Kiyoshi Takenaka, 511 words)

UNITED STATES

Slower U.S. payrolls growth dims September Fed rate hike prospects

WASHINGTON - U.S. employment growth slows more than expected after two straight months of robust gains and wages are tepid, which could effectively rule out interest rate increase from Federal Reserve this month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 913 words)

Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida, raises new Zika fears

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Hermine tears path of destruction across Florida, knocking out power for 253,000 customers, flooding low-lying areas and raising concerns about spread of the Zika virus from pools of standing water left behind. (STORM-HERMINE/ (UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Letitia Stein, 600 words)

AMERICAS

After huge opposition march, Venezuela says coup halted

CARACAS - Venezuela's socialist government says it thwarts coup plan as opponents plan to build on their biggest protest in more than decade with further street action demanding recall referendum against President Nicolas Maduro. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV), expect 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne, 400 words)

Latin America banana workers' claims over pesticide are revived in U.S.

Hundreds of banana farmers from Central America and South America will again have their day in court, after U.S. appeals court revives six lawsuits accusing several big fruit and chemical companies of sickening them with toxic pesticide. (BANANAWORKERS-PESTICIDE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 400 words)

ASIA

Blast kills 12 as Philippine president visits hometown

MANILA - Explosion at a packed night market in home city of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte kills at least 12 people and wounds dozens more, officials say, but cause of blast is not immediately clear. (PHILIPPINES-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving shortly, 400 words)

Uzbek government says Karimov, 'truly great' leader, has died

ALMATY - Uzbek President Islam Karimov, authoritarian leader of his Central Asian state for more than 25 years, dies, government and parliament say in statement which hails him as "truly great". (UZBEKISTAN-PRESIDENT/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Olzhas Auyezov, 552 words)

AFRICA

Gabon soldiers, police oversee tense calm after post-vote riots

LIBREVILLE - Hundreds of soldiers and police officers are deployed in Gabon's capital to keep order after two days of post-election riots that threaten half-century grip President Ali Bongo's family holds on power. (GABON-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome, 820 words)

EUROPE

Mother Teresa miracle recipient feels grateful, not special

ROME - As Roman Catholic Church prepares to declare Mother Teresa of Calcutta officially saint, man Church believes she miraculously intervenes to rescue from brink of death says he does not think she chooses him specifically. (POPE-MOTHERTERESA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Isla Binnie, 535 words)

Swiss parliament avoids clash with EU over immigration, suggests compromise

BERN/BRUSSELS - Switzerland skirts direct clash with European Union over immigration curbs when parliamentary panel rejects government's threat to impose unilateral quotas on foreigners next year in favor of compromise. (SWISS-EU/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Michael Shields and Philip Blenkinsop, 596 words)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Singapore should brace for long-term battle with Zika -experts

SINGAPORE - Wealthy Singapore has funds and expertise to fight Zika, but its warm, wet climate and one of world's more densely packed populations mean mosquito-borne virus may be controlled but not eradicated, at least for years, infectious disease experts say. (HEALTH-ZIKA/SINGAPORE (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia, 801 words)

Risk that Zika will spread further in U.S, elsewhere - WHO

GENEVA - Singapore handles its Zika outbreak in textbook fashion so far, while United States could see disease spread beyond Florida despite mosquito-control measures, officials at World Health Organization say. (HEALTH-ZIKA/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 485 words)