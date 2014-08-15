Editor: Jim Loney + 1 202 898 8322

Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Kiev says forces destroyed Russian armor inside Ukraine

KIEV - Ukraine says its artillery destroys part of Russian armored column that enters its territory and says its forces come under shellfire from Russia in what appears to be major military escalation between ex-Soviet states. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth, 788 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (TV), moved, by Adrian Croft and Barbara Lewis, 708 words

Missouri names officer in shooting of unarmed teen, cites robbery

FERGUSON, Mo. - Police name Darren Wilson as officer who shot and killed unarmed black teenager and say youth was key suspect in robbery that occurred minutes before shooting, which sparked days of sometimes violent protests. (USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Nick Carey, 800 words)

+ See also:

- USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 320 words

Iraqi Sunnis lay out conditional offer to join unity government

BAGHDAD - Tribal leaders and clerics from Iraq's Sunni heartland offer their conditional backing for new government that hopes to contain sectarian bloodshed and offensive by Islamic State militants that threatens tear country apart. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Raheem Salman and Michael Georgy, 1,109 words)

+ See also:

- IRAQ-SECURITY/OIL-KURDS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Julia Payne and David Sheppard, 950 words

- IRAQ-SECURITY/SUNNIS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3), moved, by Raheem Salman, 612 words

- IRAQ-SECURITY/REFUGEES, moved, by Alexander Dziadosz, 819 words

EXCLUSIVE-Oil-by-rail project for shut California refinery nears approval

First new crude-by-rail project at California refinery is likely to win approval next month after more than year of scrutiny, head of the Kern County planning division tells Reuters, and it could help reopen shuttered plant. (CRUDE-RAILWAYS/CALIFORNIA (EXCLUSIVE,UPDATE 1), moved, by Kristen Hays, 964 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Wife defines stakes in Oklahoma divorce: $17 billion

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than $17 billion of Oklahoma oilman Harold Hamm's fortune could be subject to division with his estranged wife, according to economic analysis presented in their divorce trial, defining stakes in one of bigger battles ever over marital estate. (CONTINENTAL-DIVORCE/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Heide Brandes and Joshua Schneyer, 807 words)

Mob attacks convoy of Pakistani opposition leader Khan

ISLAMABAD - Clashes break out as tens of thousands of Pakistani protesters from two anti-government movements slowly converge on capital, presenting 15-month-old civilian government with its biggest challenge yet. (PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Syed Raza Hassan, 709 words)

African Ebola outbreak like 'wartime,' food shortages threaten

GENEVA/MONROVIA - Ebola epidemic in West Africa creates "wartime" situation, including threat of food shortages, and could take six months to bring under control, medical charity MSF and Liberian government say. (HEALTH-EBOLA/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Stephanie Nebehay and Clair MacDougall, 900 words)

UNITED STATES

In CDC bird flu mix-up, U.S. agency cites sloppy science, failed reporting

NEW YORK - U.S. government scientist working with bird flu rushed through procedure designed to ensure safety, allotting only about half the time necessary, to get to staff meeting, health officials say. (HEALTH-AVIANFLU/CDC (UPDATE 1, PIX), moving shortly, by Sharon Begley, 600 words)

U.S. court upholds FERC order on transmission planning

WASHINGTON - U.S. court upholds reforms from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that call on utilities to take various actions, including increased transmission planning, designed to lower cost of electricity for consumers. (USA-COURTS/FERC (UPDATE 1), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Ros Krasny, 500 words)

Porsche prevails at U.S. appeals court over VW squeeze

NEW YORK - Porsche Automobil Holding SE persuades U.S. federal appeals court to uphold dismissal of lawsuit by more than 30 hedge funds that claimed to suffer big losses when German automaker fraudulently cornered market in Volkswagen AG shares. (PORSCHE-VOLKSWAGEN (UPDATE 1), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Jonathan Stempel, 450 words)

US court revives challenge to New York City circumcision law

NEW YORK - Federal appeals court revives effort to block New York City regulation that requires people who perform Jewish circumcision ritual on infants that involves oral suction to first obtain parental consent. (USA-NEWYORK/CIRCUMCISION, moved, by Jonathan Stempel, moved, 425 words)

AMERICAS

Mexico's Pemex poised to import light crude from U.S.

MEXICO CITY - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex is poised to abandon decades-old devotion to self-sufficiency in crude oil, entering talks with U.S. companies about importing light crude from its northern neighbor where output is booming. (MEXICO-REFORMS/LIGHTCRUDE (PIX, TV) moved, by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres, 350 words)

AFRICA

Boko Haram abduct dozens of boys in northeast Nigeria - witnesses

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Suspected Islamist Boko Haram fighters abduct dozens of boys and men in raid on remote village in northeast Nigeria, loading them onto trucks and driving them off, witnesses who flee violence say. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Lanre Ola, 619 words)

ASIA

Copper processing fees jump as Freeport resumes Indonesian exports

HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Copper processing fees surge as Freeport McMoRan Inc. resumes exports from its Indonesian mine after ending seven-month dispute with government there. (INDONESIA-COPPER/FEES, moving shortly, by Polly Yam and Josephine Mason, 400 words)

EUROPE

Erdogan seeks to keep grip on Turkey's ruling party

ANKARA - Turkish president-elect Tayyip Erdogan will reshuffle upper echelons of his ruling party in coming weeks, in bid to snuff out rumblings of division and maintain his grip on political movement he forged more than decade ago. (TURKEY-GOVERNMENT/PARTY (PIX), moved, by Orhan Coskun and Gulsen Solaker, 900 words)