TOP STORIES

Iraq insurgent advance spreads to northwest

BAGHDAD - Insurgent offensive that has threatened to dismember Iraq spreads to the northwest of the country, when Sunni militants launch dawn raid on town close to Syrian border, clashing with police and government forces (IRAQ-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed, 900 words)

+ See also:

- IRAQ-SECURITY/BLAIR (TV, PICTURES), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 600 words)

Rival camps moving to claim victory in Afghan elections

KABUL - Rival camps in Afghanistan's presidential race each proclaimed to be leading the contest, a day after the run-off was held; officials concerned both candidates are preparing to challenge the result and refuse to accept defeat (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi, moved, 800 words)

Pakistani army launches major operation after airport attack

MIRANSHAH, Pakistan - Pakistan sent troops, artillery and helicopter gunships to the troubled North Waziristan region on Sunday in a long-expected military operation just a week after a deadly insurgent attack on the country's biggest airport. (PAKISTAN-AIRSTRIKES/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Haji Mubtaba, 800 words)

Israel says Hamas militants behind abduction of three teens

JERUSALEM - Israel says Hamas militants abducted three Israeli teenagers in occupied West Bank, warning of "serious consequences" as it presses on with search and detains dozens of Palestinians (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moving shortly, by Jeffrey Heller, 600 words)

EUROPE

In Ukraine, a day of mourning shows a divided nation

KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine - Mourners hold minute's silence in Kiev to honour 49 servicemen killed by pro-Russian separatists; in east Ukraine, the day of mourning is ignored, highlighting the deep rifts in the country (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (PICTURES, TV), moving shortly, by Timothy Heritage and Alessandra Prentice, 700 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/MINISTER (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Timothy Heritage and Alissa de Carbonnel, 440 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words

MIDDLE EAST

Iran veil site gets half million 'likes' and state TV rebuke

LONDON - When Masih Alinejad posted a picture of herself in a tree-lined London street, the journalist hoped to cheer up readers, she did not expect what followed: a Facebook phenomenon with half a million followers and a report by Iranian TV accusing her of drug addiction, perversion and insanity. (IRAN-WOMEN/VEIL (PICTURES), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 860 words)

UNITED STATES

Defeated Congress leader Cantor leaves political options open

WASHINGTON - U.S. congressional leader Eric Cantor takes to the airwaves to try to rebuild his political reputation after a stunning primary election loss that has shaken the Republican Party, and refuses to rule out a future run for public office. (USA-CONGRESS/CANTOR, moved, by Richard Cowan, 500 words)

AMERICAS

Colombians vote for leader who will decide peace talks fate

BOGOTA - Colombians were voting on Sunday in the tightest presidential election in decades, a contest that will decide if the nation moves ahead on peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels or step up its battlefield offensive to end a 50-year war. (COLOMBIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julia Symmes Cobb, 550 words)

Opposition candidate closes in on Brazil's Rousseff

SAO PAULO - Brazil's main opposition party launches the candidacy of its leader, Aecio Neves, to challenge President Dilma Rousseff's re-election bid in October on a platform of fiscal austerity and pro-market policies. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/NEVES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eduardo Simões and Bruno Federowski, 522 words)

ASIA

India's Modi in Bhutan aiming to reassert regional sway

THIMPHU - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his first visit abroad since taking office, arriving in Bhutan to launch a drive to reassert Indian influence in the region, offering financial and technical help and the lure of a huge market. (INDIA-BHUTAN/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 600 words)

PEOPLE

U.S. radio deejay, 'Shaggy' voice Casey Kasem dead at 82

WASHINGTON - Casey Kasem, the U.S. radio personality who counted down pop music hits on his popular weekly radio show and lent his distinctive voice to hippie sleuth Shaggy in the "Scooby Doo" cartoons, died on Sunday. He was 82. (PEOPLE-CASEYKASEM/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Will Dunham, 650 words)

WORLD CUP

France and Argentina wary of slip-ups at World Cup

SAO PAULO - Former world champions France and Argentina take on Honduras and Bosnia respectively in their opening matches, and both will be wary of losing at a tournament where goals are flying in and upsets appear possible anywhere. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURES, TV), expect by 0130 GMT Monday/2130 ET Sunday, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

See also:

- BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/CUIABA, moved, by Mary Milliken, 500 words