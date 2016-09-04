Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 1028

TOP STORIES

Syrian forces besiege rebel-held Aleppo as Turkish-backed fighters drive IS from border

BEIRUT/HANGZHOU - Syrian government forces impose seige on opposition-held eastern Aleppo in advances against insurgents, and Turkish-backed fighters drive Islamic State from all its areas along the border in two significant but separate developments in the conflict. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by John Davison and Roberta Rampton, 994 words)

China's Xi at G20 says world economy at risk, warns against protectionism

HANGZHOU - The global economy is being threatened by rising protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the open of a two-day summit of leaders from G20 nations. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Kevin Yao and Kiyoshi Takenaka, 830 words)

Pope proclaims "dispenser of mercy" Mother Teresa a saint

VATICAN CITY - Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, is declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis, fast-tracked to canonisation just 19 years after her death. (POPE-MOTHERTERESA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Isla Binnie, 700 words

German anti-immigrant party beats Merkel's party in her home state

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats fall to third place in a state election behind the centre-left Social Democrats and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party, TV projections show. (GERMANY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Erik Kirschbaum and Andrea Shalal, 515 words)

U.S. STORM

After rampage through South, Hermine threatens U.S. Northeast

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Storm Hermine churns off the U.S. Middle Atlantic Coast, with forecasters projecting it may regain hurricane strength as it creeps north, spoiling the Labor Day holiday weekend with high winds, soaking rains and surging seas. (STORM-HERMINE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, 600 words)

EUROPE

May says government to set out progress on Brexit

LONDON - The British government will set out in the coming week how it plans to shape its relationship with the European Union upon leaving the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May says. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 460 words)

UK's May to review security risks of Chinese-funded nuclear deal

HANGZHOU - British Prime Minister Theresa May says she wants her security advisers to help review a delayed nuclear power investment from China, a source of diplomatic tension with Beijing. (G20-CHINA/BRITAIN-NUCLEAR (UPDATE 2), moved, by William James, 400 words)

Political? Mais oui, of course, EU insiders say of Apple case

BRUSSELS - The European Commission denies that its shock demand that Apple Inc. hand 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland is, in the pungent phrase of Apple CEO Tim Cook, "total political crap". (EU-APPLE/POLITICS (INSIGHT), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee, 800 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia strives to prevent repeat of fatal crush at haj

RIYADH - A year after the deadliest haj disaster in a generation, Saudi Arabia is issuing pilgrims with electronic bracelets and using more surveillance cameras to avoid a repeat of a crush that killed hundreds and hurt already strained ties with rival Iran. (SAUDI-HAJ/, moved, by Katie Paul, 565 words)

ASIA

Obama presses China's Xi on South China Sea ahead of G20

HANGZHOU - U.S. President Barack Obama presses his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on territorial disputes in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to uphold its legal obligations and stressing the United States' commitments to its regional allies. (G20-CHINA/USA (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Michael Martina, 788 words)

China wary as Hong Kong election exposes underlying strains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong votes in its first major election since pro-democracy protests in 2014 and one of its most contentious ever, with a push for independence among disaffected youth stoking tension with China's government. (HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Venus Wu and Tris Pan, 560 words)