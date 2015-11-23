Editor: Will Dunham + 1 202 898 8300
TOP STORIES
Soldiers patrol Brussels, guard EU buildings, as five held
in raids
BRUSSELS - Soldiers patrol the streets of Brussels and
police detain five more people on the third day of a security
lockdown, as Belgium hunts a suspected Islamist militant who has
been on the run since the attacks in Paris.
FRANCE-SHOOTING/BELGIUM
Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop, 800 words)
+ See also:
FRANCE-SHOOTING/BELGIUM-BUSINESS
Baczynska, 780 words
FRANCE-SHOOTING/SWIFT
465 words
FRANCE-SHOOTING/ALERTS
- FRANCE-SHOOTING/IDENTITIES (FACTBOX), moved, 1,330 words
French jets strike Islamic State as Britain offers help
PARIS - French jets from the Charles de Gaulle aircraft
carrier struck Islamic State targets in Iraq on Monday while
Britain offered France the use of an air base in Cyprus to hit
the militants behind the Paris attacks.
FRANCE-SHOOTING/HOLLANDE-CAMERON
Thomas, 490 words)
+ See also:
CLIMATECHANGE-SUMMIT/WATER
Mallet, 230 words
Pfizer to buy Allergan in $160 billion deal
NEW YORK - Pfizer Inc says it will buy Botox maker Allergan
Plc in a record-breaking deal worth $160 billion that would move
its headquarters to Ireland and potentially cost the United
States billions of dollars in lost tax revenue.
ALLERGAN-M&A/PFIZER
by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot, 950 words)
Venezuela opposition cheers Macri's Argentina presidential
win
CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition hails conservative
politician Mauricio Macri's presidential win in Argentina as a
blow for leftists in Latin America and a good omen for their own
duel with "Chavismo" in next month's parliamentary vote.
ARGENTINA-ELECTION/VENEZUELA
Cawthorne and Vivian Sequera, 400 words)
EUROPE
Pro-Ukraine activists block repair of sabotaged power lines
to Crimea
KIEV - Pro-Ukrainian activists prevent repairs to sabotaged
power lines leading to Crimea, keeping the Russian-annexed
peninsula starved of electricity for a second day and tensions
UKRAINE-CRISIS/CRIMEA
PIX), moved, by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, 610 words)
Portugal president asks Socialists to form government,
angers Communists
LISBON - Portugal's president asks Socialist leader Antonio
Costa to start work to form a government, but his call for the
Socialists' far left partners to respect budget commitments to
the EU prompts a swift rebuke from the Communists.
PORTUGAL-GOVERNMENT/
Axel Bugge, 575 words)
Britain announces rapid strike forces, more warships
LONDON - Britain will boost spending on defense to combat
the growing threat from Islamic militants, Prime Minister David
Cameron says, underlining the need for rapid reaction forces
BRITAIN-DEFENCE/
moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young, 530 words)
Stranded migrants block railway, call hunger strike
IDOMENI, Greece - Moroccans, Iranians and Pakistanis on
Greece's northern border with Macedonia block rail traffic and
demand passage to western Europe, stranded by a policy of
filtering migrants in the Balkans that has raised human rights
EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BALKANS
Yannis Behrakis, 420 words)
Tense Christian-Muslim relations provide backdrop to Pope's
Africa trip
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis' first Africa trip will
highlight the problems of building dialogue between Christianity
and Islam as both religions grow quickly on the continent,
threatening to widen an already volatile fault line there
POPE-AFRICA/
Pullella, 720 words)
Blatter, Platini face December ruling from ethics judges
ZURICH - FIFA's ethics judges say they were aiming to decide
the fate of suspended president Sepp Blatter and the man who
hopes to succeed him, Michel Platini, by the end of December,
SOCCER-FIFA/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iran leader hosts Putin, says U.S. policies threaten Tehran,
Moscow
DUBAI - Iran's supreme leader, at a meeting with Russian
President Vladimir Putin in Tehran, says U.S. policies in the
Middle East are a threat to both countries and calls for closer
MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAN-RUSSIA
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 425 words)
Kurdish rebel leader says Turkish intransigence harms fight
against Islamic State
QANDIL MOUNTAINS, Iraq - Unperturbed by the Turkish fighter
jets flying over the mountain where he sat, a top Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) leader says the conflict between his group
and Ankara is undermining efforts to counter Islamic State.
MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-PKK
Coles, 1,070 words)
Kerry calls for calm as Palestinian attacks on Israelis
surge
JERUSALEM - A Palestinian knifes an Israeli soldier to death
in the occupied West Bank and in Jerusalem two Palestinian girls
stab an elderly man with scissors before a policeman shoots them
both, killing one, attacks that stirred U.S. consternation.
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/
Heller, 660 words)
Bibi Times: Netanyahu's tangled relationship with Israel's
media
JERUSALEM - "You have to play the media like a piano," an
adviser recalls being told by his ex-boss, Prime Minister
ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/MEDIA
moved, by Maayan Lubell, 1,200 words)
Syrian army captures towns after Russian strikes - monitor
BEIRUT - The Syrian army and allied militias, backed by
Russian bombardments, take control of two towns in western Syria
after heavy battles with Islamic State fighters, the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says.
MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA
+ See also:
Iraq closes northern airspace over missiles launched at
Syria
MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-AIRLINES
words
Egypt's remaining Islamist party cries foul as it flops in
election
CAIRO - Egypt's Nour Party, the only Islamist group to
escape a crackdown on dissent after the Muslim Brotherhood's
overthrow two years ago, is now blaming state tactics for its
dismal performance in parliamentary elections.
EGYPT-ELECTION/SALAFIS
words)
+ See also:
EGYPT-MIGRANTS/SUDAN
AFRICA
Mali state TV shows photos of "authors" of hotel attack
BAMAKO - Mali state television shows images of two men,
apparently dead, that it says were the "authors" of an attack by
Islamist militants on a luxury hotel in the capital Bamako and
MALI-ATTACKS/
(UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Tiemoko Diallo, 400 words)
Armed vigilantes in Burundi's capital expose deepening
crisis
BUJUMBURA - As darkness falls, vigilantes armed with
automatic rifles emerge to patrol the streets of Bujumbura, a
city plagued by killings and violence as Burundi's crisis
BURUNDI-UNREST/
820 words)