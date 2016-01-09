Editor: Mark Trevelyan + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Mexico aims to extradite 'Chapo' Guzman to U.S. - sources

LOS MOCHIS, Mexico - Mexico's government aims to fulfil a request from the United States to extradite newly recaptured drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman to face drug trafficking charges, sources familiar with the situation say. (MEXICO-GUZMAN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Dave Graham, 1,000 words)

N.Korea says South's propaganda broadcasts push situation to 'brink of war'

SEOUL - South Korea's loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea push the rivals to the "brink of war," a top North Korean official has told a propaganda rally, in the isolated country's first official response to the sonic barrage across its border. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Pearson and Ju-min Park, 480 words)

Anti-migrant protest turns violent as German welcome cools

COLOGNE - Riot police break up far-right protesters in Cologne as they march against Germany's open-door migration policy after dozens of asylum seekers were arrested for mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve. (GERMANY-ASSAULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Nasr and Matthias Inverardi, 645 words)

Air strike kills 39 in Syria as UN envoy visits Damascus

BEIRUT - An air strike reportedly kills dozens of people in a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria as a U.N. envoy visits Damascus to advance preparations for peace talks planned for later this month (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom Perry and Mariam Karouny, 500 words)

Catalonia's Mas steps down as pro-independence leader

MADRID - Catalonia's acting head Artur Mas says he will step down in order to clear the way for the formation of a pro-independence Catalan government after five years driving the separatist movement in the wealthy Spanish region (SPAIN-CATALONIA/(UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), expect by 2000/3 PM, by Angus Berwick, 350 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia threatens more measures in row with Iran

ABU DHABI - Saudi Arabia may take further measures against Iran after cutting ties with its regional revial this week, the Saudi foreign minister says, in a row over the kingdom's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric (SAUDI-IRAN/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)

Cairo, Red Sea attacks deal new blows to Egypt

CAIRO - Armed men shoot dead a police officer and a soldier on the outskirts of Cairo, a day after suspected militants armed with knives wound three European tourists in a Red Sea resort. (EGYPT-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), expect by 1930/2.30 PM, 500 words)

Power plant hit by shelling in Libya's Benghazi

BENGHAZI - A major power plant in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has been attacked by militants, an army commander and a plant employee say. (LIBYA-SECURITY/, moved, 267 words)

Israeli soldiers shoot dead two Palestinian assailants - army

BEKAOT CHECKPOINT, West Bank - Israeli troops shoot dead two Palestinian men at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and Palestinians say, but details of the incident are disputed. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, 347 words)

EUROPE

Fire breaks out at Kosovo government HQ as protests flare

PRISTINA - Demonstrators in Kosovo fight running battles with police and set fire to the government's headquarters as anger simmers in the young Balkan country over an accord with its former ruler, Serbia. (KOSOVO-FIRE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Fatos Bytyci, 348 words)

VW set for easier ride in Europe on emissions scandal

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Volkswagen is unlikely to face U.S. style fines in Europe over its emissions scandal because of a softer regulatory regime and its home country Germany's determination to protect its car industry (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/FINE, moved, by Barbara Lewis and Kirstin Ridley, 1137 words)

AFRICA

South Africa's Zuma wants more blacks in boardrooms, gears up for local polls

RUSTENBURG - South Africa's private sector must change faster to give blacks a larger stake in business, President Jacob Zuma told a rally on Saturday, urging the ruling party to help create more jobs in a local government election year. (SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi, 439 words)