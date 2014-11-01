Editor: Sonya Hepinstall + 44 20 7542 7923

TOP STORIES

Kurds reinforce Syrian Kobani, U.S. planes pound IS targets

BEIRUT/BAGHDAD - Syrian Kurds welcome the arrival in Kobani of Iraqi Kurdish fighters with their heavy weapons, hoping they might tip the balance in the battle to defend the town against Islamic State, as U.S.-led air strikes continue to bomb the ultra-hardline group in Iraq and Syria. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Mariam Karouny and Michael Georgy, 850 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Raheem Salman and Ahmed Rasheed, 915 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/LIBYA, moved, 500 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-AIRSTRIKES, moved, 250 words

Branson determined to find cause of Virgin space crash

MOJAVE, Calif./CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Richard Branson says he is determined to find out what caused a passenger spaceship being developed by his space tourism company to crash during a test flight in California's Mojave Desert, killing one pilot and injuring the other.(SPACE-CRASH/VIRGIN (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Lucy Nicholson and Irene Klotz, 500 words)

U.S doctor with Ebola improves, nurse's dog released

NEW YORK - The only person in the United States currently being treated for Ebola is upgraded to stable condition and a Dallas nurse who recovered from the disease is reunited with her dog which had been kept in quarantine as a precaution (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 1), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Jill Sergeant, 600 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-BUDGET, moved, by David Lawder and Richard Cowan, 900 words

- HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-REPUBLICANS (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Morgan, 473 words

- HEALTH-EBOLA/USA-POWER (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Louis Charbonneau and Bill Berkrot, 592 words

Nigeria's purported Boko Haram head says has "married off" girls

ABUJA - A man claiming to be Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau said more than 200 girls kidnapped by the group six months ago had been "married off" to its fighters, contradicting Nigerian government claims they would soon be freed. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Isaak Abrak, 600 words)

AFRICA

Burkina Faso army backs presidential guard officer to lead transition

OUAGADOUGOU - Burkina Faso's political opposition and the African Union regional bloc reject the army's seizure of control following the resignation of president Blaise Compaore, setting the stage for further protests. (BURKINA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), expect by 2000/4 PM ET, by Mathieu Bonkoungou, 800 words)

ASIA

China's factory growth unexpectedly hits five-month low

BEIJING - China's factory activity unexpectedly falls as firms fight slowing orders and rising costs in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's growth outlook is hazy at best (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words)

Bangladesh power cut plunges millions into darkness

DHAKA - Bangladesh is hit by a major power outage that brings much of normal life to a standstill, forcing hospitals and garment factories to rely on back-up generators and even plunging the prime minister's official residence into darkness (BANGLADESH-POWER/FAILURE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Serajul Quadir, 400 words)

EUROPE

French nuclear plants in mystery drone overflights-source

PARIS - Unidentified drones illegally overflew five French nuclear power plants overnight, a source with knowledge of the matter says, in the latest of a series of unexplained incidents that have raised safety concerns. (NUCLEAR-EDF/DRONES, moved, by Jean-Baptiste Vey, 700 words)

Washington tries to check Hungary's drift to Kremlin orbit

ZAGREB/BUDAPEST - The United States is mounting a diplomatic offensive to stop Hungary selling a stake in a Croatian energy firm to Russia, part of what Western powers see as Budapest's dangerous drift into Moscow's orbit. (HUNGARY-RUSSIAN/ENERGY, moved, by Zoran Radosavljevic and Krizstina Than, 800 words)

MIDEAST

Egypt jails eight men over gay marriage video

CAIRO - Eight Egyptian men sentenced to three years in jail on charges of spreading indecent images and inciting debauchery after they appeared in an online video purporting to show the country's first gay marriage ceremony. (EGYPT-GAYMARRIAGE/TRIAL), moved, 500 words)

U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS

Fired-up Republicans have edge in midterm turnout war

WASHINGTON - Daunting reality looms for President Obama's Democrats ahead of U.S. congressional elections Tuesday: Voters from Republican Party are much more fired up. (USA-ELECTIONS/TURNOUT, moved, by Jason Lange, 790 words)

U.S. voters contend with new voting rules in 14 states

WASHINGTON - U.S. voters in 14 states navigate new laws that critics say make it harder for lower-income and minority voters, who typically back Democrats, to cast ballots in mid-term elections. (USA-ELECTIONS/RIGHTS, moved, by Amanda Becker, 587 words)