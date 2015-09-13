Editor: Mary Milliken + 1 213 955 6735

TOP STORIES

Germany re-imposes border controls to slow migrant arrivals

BERLIN/BRUSSELS - Germany re-imposes border controls after Europe's most powerful nation acknowledges it can scarcely cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day.(EUROPE-MIGRANTS (WRAPUP 4), moved, TV, pix, by Michelle Martin and Alastair Macdonald, 970 words)

See also:

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/EU-SCHENGEN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 510 words

Exiled Yemeni government pulls out of planned peace talks

SANAA - Yemen's exiled government pulls out of U.N.-mediated peace talks with its Houthi adversaries as troops from the Saudi-led coalition that is seeking to restore it take part in ground fighting in a central province.(YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari, 497 words)

China announces state-firm reform as growth sputters

BEIJING - China unveils details of how it would restructure its state-owned enterprises, including partial privatization, as data pointed to a cooling in the world's second-largest economy.(CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kevin Yao and Meng Meng, 850 words)

U.S. POLITICS

Trump says high pay for CEOs is a joke and 'disgraceful'

WASHINGTON - U.S. Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump says high salaries paid to chief executives were a "joke" and a "disgrace" that are often approved by company boards stacked with the CEO's friends. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 1), moved, 437 words)

USA

Northern California wildfire destroys hundreds of structures

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. - A rapidly spreading wildfire has destroyed hundreds of structures as it roared through the northern California towns of Middletown and Cobb, chasing thousands of residents from their homes in and around those communities, fire officials said. (USA-WILDFIRES/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 p.m. ET, by Noah Berger, 277 words)

UAW picks Fiat Chrysler as target company in labor talks

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will get the first shot at setting a pattern for wages and benefits for more than 140,000 unionized factory workers at the Detroit Three automakers, the company and the United Auto Workers union said. (AUTOS-UAW/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, By Bernie Woodall, 620 words)

AMERICAS

Cuba detains dissidents ahead of Pope Francis visit

HAVANA - Cuban police detained about 50 people when a predominantly Roman Catholic dissident group led a march in Havana, less than a week before Pope Francis visits the communist-ruled country. (POPE-CUBA/DISSIDENTS (PIX), moved, By Marc Frank, 380 words)

Max Beauvoir, Haiti's supreme leader of voodoo dies

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Max Gesner Beauvoir, the "Ati" or supreme leader of voodoo, Haiti's traditional Afro-Caribbean religion, died on Saturday aged 79, according to his family. President Michel Martelly took to Twitter to express his sympathies for the Beauvoir family, saying his death was "a great loss for the country." (HAITI-VOODOO/BEAUVOIR (TV), moved, 300 words)

EUROPE

Divided on diagnosis, EU ponders euro zone reform

VIENNA - Overshadowed by Europe's twin dramas over refugees and Greek debt, debate is bubbling up over how to strengthen European monetary union after six years of debilitating crisis. (EUROZONE-FUTURE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1008 words)

Scottish nationalists to set out 'triggers' for new independence vote

LONDON - Scottish nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon will include triggers for a second independence referendum in the party's manifesto for the 2016 Scottish election, she tells Sunday Herald newspaper. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/SCOTLAND (UPDATE 2), by Guy Faulconbridge, 453 words)

Britain's Labour faces divisions over new leader Corbyn

LONDON - Britain's opposition Labour Party must unite behind new leader Jeremy Corbyn, his deputy says as he reveals his own differences with his new boss over issues such as defense and foreign policy. (BRITAIN-LABOUR/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 708 words)

Italy's 5-Star Movement grows up with youthful new leader

ROME - Forget the outbursts of Beppe Grillo. To gauge the prospects of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement listen out for the more measured tones of 29-year-old Luigi Di Maio, fast emerging as the next leader of Italy's second largest party. (ITALY-POLITICS/5-STAR (INTERVIEW), moved, by Gavin Jones, 795 words)

MIDDLE EAST

PKK bombing, clashes kill nine in Turkey, curfews declared

DIYARBAKIR - Kurdish militants killed two police officers in a car bomb attack on a checkpoint in southeast Turkey on Sunday, as authorities imposed a curfew in the region's largest city Diyarbakir where clashes broke out, security sources said.(TURKEY-KURDS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Seyhmus Cakan, 350 words)

Lavrov: Moscow to continue military support of Syria

MOSCOW - Russia will continue with military supplies to Syria, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. (RUSSIA-SYRIA/LAVROV (UPDATE 1), moved, 316 words)

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM - Israeli police raid the plaza outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque in what they say was a bid to head off Palestinian attempts to disrupt visits by Jews and foreign tourists on the eve of the Jewish New Year. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 364 words)

ASIA

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan - Pakistan militants who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State said on Sunday they had attacked a paramilitary checkpoint along the Afghan border, in the first such assault claimed by a former faction of the Taliban in several months. (PAKISTAN-MILITANTS/ATTACK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Saud Mehsud, 300 words)