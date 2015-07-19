Editor: Eric Walsh + 1 202 898 8457
TOP STORIES
Greek banks ready to open Monday, Merkel urges swift bailout
talks
ATHENS - Greek banks are ready to open their branches across
the country on Monday after a three-week shutdown, officials
say, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for swift aid
talks so Athens could also lift withdrawal limits.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Costas Pitas
and Lefteris Papadimas, 806 words)
Obama sends Iran deal to wary Congress, Israel urges
rejection
TEHRAN/WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's administration
sends a nuclear agreement with Tehran to Congress and Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges U.S. lawmakers to reject
a deal he said would only feed an "Iranian terror machine".
(IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Gernot Heller
and Doina Chiacu, 661 words)
Lockheed to buy United Tech's Sikorsky for over $8 bln
-sources
WASHINGTON - Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp
has agreed to buy United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft
unit, the Pentagon's biggest helicopter supplier, for over $8
billion, two sources familiar with the matter say.
(SIKORSKY-M&A/LOCKHEED (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by Andrea Shalal and Lewis Krauskopf, 759 words)
UNITED STATES
Defiant Trump refuses to apologize for McCain remarks
WASHINGTON - Presidential candidate Donald Trump refuseS to
apologize for his remarks about the war record of U.S. Senator
John McCain despite a growing firestorm among fellow
Republicans, and says he has no plans to drop out of the race.
(USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Andrea
Shalal, 438 words)
U.S. Congress to examine FBI handling of Tennessee shooter
WASHINGTON/CHATTANOOGA - U.S. lawmakers will examine
possible shortcomings in law enforcement or intelligence in the
case of a Tennessee shooting that killed five servicemen, a top
Republican says, adding that the case may be linked to Islamic
State. (USA-TENNESSEE/SHOOTING (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by
Andrea Shalal and Richard Valdmanis, 618 words)
AMERICAS
Mexican kingpin's home town stunned by 'bad ass' escape
BADIRAGUATO, Mexico - In Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's home
town, some thought they were dreaming and others shed tears of
joy when they heard drug lord had broken out of Mexico's top
maximum security prison (MEXICO-GUZMAN/HOME, PICTURES), moved,
by Lizbeth Diaz and David Alire Garcia, 900 words)
EUROPE
Hollande calls for the creation of a euro zone government
PARIS - French President Francois Hollande calls for the
creation of a euro zone government and for citizens to renew
their faith in the European project, which has been weakened by
the Greek crisis. (EUROZONE-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335
words)
Downsize me further: More Spanish banks to be swallowed up
MADRID - High costs and low returns could soon spur a new
wave of consolidation in Spain's banking industry, where the
number of banks has already dropped to 14 from 55 since the 2008
financial crisis (SPAIN-BANKS/M&A), moved, by Jesus Aguado, 744
words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. aims to shift Israel focus to security ties after Iran
deal
TEL AVIV - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter says it plainly
just before landing in Israel, where officials are fuming over
the Iran nuclear deal: "I'm not going to change anybody's mind
in Israel. That's not the purpose of my trip."
(USA-ISRAEL/CARTER, moved, by Phil Stewart, 607 words)
Cameron wants Britain to do more to fight IS in Syria
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron says in an interview
he wants Britain to do more to help the United States destroy
Islamic State in Syria (MIDEAST-CRISIS/BRITAIN), moved, 350
words)
ASIA
Myanmar '88 student leader joins Suu Kyi's party to run in
polls
YANGON - A leader of student protests in Myanmar in 1988
that grew into a nationwide pro-democracy movement will run in a
general election in November for opposition leader Aung San Suu
Kyi's party, a party spokesman says. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/, moved,
by Aung Hla Tun, 400 words)
Taiwan ruling party picks pro-China presidential candidate
TAIPEI - Taiwan's ruling Nationalists nominates pro-China
Hung Hsiu-chu as its candidate for presidential elections in
January 2016, ending months of division in the party following
heavy losses at local elections. (TAIWAN-POLITICS/PRESIDENTIAL
ELECTION), moved, by Faith Hung, 381 words)
ARTS & ENTERTAIMENT
Box Office: 'Ant-Man' Tops With $58 Million, 'Trainwreck'
Impresses With $30.2 Million
LOS ANGELES - Marvel's "Ant-Man" landed with a solid $58
million at the weekend box office, while "Trainwreck's" Amy
Schumer put her own raunchy spin on romantic comedies to the
tune of a $30.2 million debut. (USA-BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Brent Lang, 667 words)