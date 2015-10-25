Editor: Eric Walsh + 1 202 898 8457

Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Slovenia sees end to EU if leaders fail on migrant plan

BRUSSELS - European Union faces collapse if it fails to agree on plan to confront sudden influx of refugees through Balkans, Slovenia's premier warns as bloc's leaders bicker over who is to blame for migrant crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SUMMIT, (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Robin Emmott and Ivana Sekularac, 820 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/CONFLICT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 829 words

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SUMMIT (FACTBOX), moved, 336 words

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY-FARRIGHT (PICTURES, TV), moved, 289 words

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY-EMPLOYMENT, moved, 224 words

Argentina's Scioli seeks first-round presidential vote win

BUENOS AIRES - Argentines votes for a new president in an election that will shape how the South American country tackles its economic woes, with outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez's candidate the favorite to win on a platform of "gradual change". (ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough, 773 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-ELECTION/MACRI (URGENT, PIX), moved, 36 words)

Poland's Eurosceptic conservatives triumph in vote - exit poll

WARSAW - Poland's eurosceptic Law and Justice party appears set to take over power after watershed election, likely putting the ex-communist state on a collision course with some of its European allies. (POLAND-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), expect by 2200 GMT/6 p.m. ET, by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig, 600 words)

+ See also:

- POLAND-ELECTION/WINNER-ECONOMY), moved, by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski, 500 words)

Assad's priority to defeat "terrorism" before elections: Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's priority is to defeat "terrorists" before holding elections, but he is ready to call parliamentary polls and a presidential vote if necessary, a Russian MP who met him on Sunday says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ELECTION (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexander Winning and Tom Perry, 800 words)

EUROPE

EXCLUSIVE-UK nuclear deterrent to cost 167 bln pounds, far more than expected

LONDON - The overall cost of replacing and maintaining Britain's nuclear deterrent will reach 167 billion pounds ($256 billion), much more than expected, according to a lawmaker's and Reuters' calculations based on official figures. (BRITAIN-DEFENCE/TRIDENT (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 900 words)

Pope, closing synod, calls for more open-hearted Church

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis closes a contentious bishops' meeting calling for a more open-hearted, compassionate Church rooted in the lives of people and not one that is programmatic and afraid of new challenges. (POPE-SYNOD/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 550 words)

AFRICA

ABIDJAN - Poll workers in Ivory Coast begin counting ballots after a day of peaceful voting in a presidential election seen as crucial to turning the page on a decade-long political crisis and a civil war in 2011. (IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly, 700 words)

Turnout low as Congo votes on extending presidential term

BRAZZAVILLE - Turnout in Congo's referendum is reduced to a trickle in the capital after the opposition asks voters to boycott the vote on whether the president can legally stand for a third consecutive term at next year's election. (CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Philon Bondenga, 361 words)

Ruling party seen fending off challenger as Tanzanians vote

DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzania's ruling party is expected to prevail in presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday against a challenge led by former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who has tapped into mounting anger over corruption and the slow pace of change. (TANZANIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Drazen Jorgic and Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, 558 words)

UNITED STATES

In Hurricane Patricia's wake, heavy rains move toward Louisiana

HOUSTON - Torrential rains pound southeastern Texas as the remnants of Hurricane Patricia converge with a second storm system, but the area that is home to more than 6 million people and the center of the U.S. refinery industry sustains little damage. (TEXAS-FLOOD/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 p.m. ET, by Amanda Orr, 600 words)

Deadly crash at Oklahoma parade was like bomb, witness says

STILLWATER, Okla. - A man who was watching the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade when a car plowed into a crowd and killed four people said the crash sounded like a bomb went off, transforming a festive mood into one of horror. (OKLAHOMA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, 478 words)

Candidate Carson touts U.S. health savings accounts for elderly

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, who is making inroads against front-runner Donald Trump, denies he would end the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly, saying he would provide the option of using a government-backed savings account to buy health insurance. (USA-ELECTION/CARSON (PICTURES, TV), moved, 404 words)

Guantanamo lawyers say U.S. probe led to conflict of interest

WASHINGTON - A U.S. government investigation of attorneys for accused al-Qaeda terrorists held at the military's Guantanamo detention center in Cuba created a conflict of interest for the lawyers in representing their clients, the attorneys say. (USA-GUANTANAMO/, moving shortly, by Tom Ramstack, 451 words)

AMERICAS

Guatemalan comedian poised to win presidency

GUATEMALA CITY - A former TV comedian with no experience in government is poised to win Guatemala's presidential election after a corruption scandal toppled the country's last leader and fueled voter outrage with the political establishment. (GUATEMALA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sofia Menchu and Alexandra Alper, 540 words)

+ See also:

- GUATEMALA-CORRUPTION/USA (INTERVIEW, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sofia Menchu and Enrique Pretel, 545 words)

Voting in landmark Haiti elections calm amid tight security

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Voting in Haiti appears to be going smoothly in landmark elections for president as well as a parliament dissolved since January, polls that officials hope will cement democracy in the Western hemisphere's poorest country. (HAITI-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Peter Granitz, 400 words)

Mexico's bon vivant billionaire paradise battered by hurricane

COSTA CAREYES, Mexico - Mexico counts its blessings after Hurricane Patricia did minimal damage to the coast, but some of the most exclusive resorts in the country - and the world - bore the storm's brunt. (MEXICO-STORM/PATRICIA, PICTURES, TV), expect by 2300 GMT/7 p.m. ET, by David Alire Garcia, 600 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Palestinians suspicious of al-Aqsa monitoring promoted by Kerry

RAMALLAH - Palestinian officials react warily to what U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry hails as Jordan's "excellent suggestion" to calm Israeli-Palestinian violence by putting a sensitive Jerusalem holy site under constant video monitoring. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Ali Sawafta, 596 words)

Yemen government forces make gains in southwest city Taiz, locals say

DUBAI - Yemeni forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi make gains in the southwestern city of Taiz after days of battles with Houthi fighters, a local official and residents say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf, 448 words)

ASIA

IMF set for green light on China's yuan joining currency basket-sources

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund staff are set to give the all-clear for China's yuan to be included in the lender's benchmark currency basket, paving the way for policymakers' approval, three people familiar with the IMF discussions say. (IMF-CHINA/SDR), moved, by Paul Taylor and Krista Hughes, 500 words)

China premier says 7 pct growth goal never set in stone

BEIJING - China has never said the economy must grow by 7 percent this year, Premier Li Keqiang says in comments reported by the government ahead of a meeting this week that will set economic and social targets for the next five years. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 660 words)

Pakistani homicide unit's new tactic: find evidence, don't plant it

LAHORE - Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. (PAKISTAN-POLICE/ (INSIGHT, TV, PICTURES, GRAPHICS), expect by 2200 GMT/6 p.m. ET, by Katharine Houreld, 800 words)

FEATURES

Pompeii restorers dig and scrub against clock as EU funding deadline looms

POMPEII, Italy - Years of neglect at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii are being dug and scrubbed away in a last-minute bid to keep money flowing from a huge European Union-backed renovation programme. (ITALY-POMPEII/ (FEATURE, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Isla Binnie, 820 words)

Trick or Trump: The Donald, Pizza Rat among top Halloween costumes

NEW YORK - When a Donald Trump look-alike and a faux Caitlyn Jenner ring the doorbell on Halloween night, they may solicit a piece of candy but the treat they really seek is recognition. (HALLOWEEN-USA/ (FEATURE, PICTURES), moved, by Barbara Goldberg, 696 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Box Office Massacre: 'Last Witch Hunter,' 'Paranormal Activity 6' and 'Steve Jobs' Flop

LOS ANGELES - It was a pre-Halloween massacre at the multiplexes. Four new films, including "Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension" and Vin Diesel's "The Last Witch Hunter," crowded into theaters this weekend and were swiftly pulverized and left for dead. Another, "Steve Jobs," expanded after a brisk limited run in a few key cities, only to be given the cold shoulder by the general public. (USA-BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brent Lang, 934 words)