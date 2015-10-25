Editor: Eric Walsh + 1 202 898 8457
TOP STORIES
Slovenia sees end to EU if leaders fail on migrant plan
BRUSSELS - European Union faces collapse if it fails to
agree on plan to confront sudden influx of refugees through
Balkans, Slovenia's premier warns as bloc's leaders bicker over
who is to blame for migrant crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SUMMIT,
(UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Robin Emmott and Ivana
Sekularac, 820 words)
Argentina's Scioli seeks first-round presidential vote win
BUENOS AIRES - Argentines votes for a new president in an
election that will shape how the South American country tackles
its economic woes, with outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez's
candidate the favorite to win on a platform of "gradual change".
(ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sarah
Marsh and Richard Lough, 773 words)
Poland's Eurosceptic conservatives triumph in vote - exit
poll
WARSAW - Poland's eurosceptic Law and Justice party appears
set to take over power after watershed election, likely putting
the ex-communist state on a collision course with some of its
European allies. (POLAND-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV),
expect by 2200 GMT/6 p.m. ET, by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin
Goettig, 600 words)
Assad's priority to defeat "terrorism" before elections:
Russian lawmaker
MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's priority
is to defeat "terrorists" before holding elections, but he is
ready to call parliamentary polls and a presidential vote if
necessary, a Russian MP who met him on Sunday says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ELECTION (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexander
Winning and Tom Perry, 800 words)
EUROPE
EXCLUSIVE-UK nuclear deterrent to cost 167 bln pounds, far
more than expected
LONDON - The overall cost of replacing and maintaining
Britain's nuclear deterrent will reach 167 billion pounds ($256
billion), much more than expected, according to a lawmaker's and
Reuters' calculations based on official figures.
(BRITAIN-DEFENCE/TRIDENT (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Elizabeth Piper,
900 words)
Pope, closing synod, calls for more open-hearted Church
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis closes a contentious bishops'
meeting calling for a more open-hearted, compassionate Church
rooted in the lives of people and not one that is programmatic
and afraid of new challenges. (POPE-SYNOD/ (PIX, TV), moved, by
Philip Pullella, 550 words)
AFRICA
ABIDJAN - Poll workers in Ivory Coast begin counting ballots
after a day of peaceful voting in a presidential election seen
as crucial to turning the page on a decade-long political crisis
and a civil war in 2011. (IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4,
PICTURES, TV), moved, by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly, 700
words)
Turnout low as Congo votes on extending presidential term
BRAZZAVILLE - Turnout in Congo's referendum is reduced to a
trickle in the capital after the opposition asks voters to
boycott the vote on whether the president can legally stand for
a third consecutive term at next year's election.
(CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Philon
Bondenga, 361 words)
Ruling party seen fending off challenger as Tanzanians vote
DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzania's ruling party is expected to
prevail in presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday
against a challenge led by former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa,
who has tapped into mounting anger over corruption and the slow
pace of change. (TANZANIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved,
by Drazen Jorgic and Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, 558 words)
UNITED STATES
In Hurricane Patricia's wake, heavy rains move toward
Louisiana
HOUSTON - Torrential rains pound southeastern Texas as the
remnants of Hurricane Patricia converge with a second storm
system, but the area that is home to more than 6 million people
and the center of the U.S. refinery industry sustains little
damage. (TEXAS-FLOOD/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), expect by 2300
GMT/7 p.m. ET, by Amanda Orr, 600 words)
Deadly crash at Oklahoma parade was like bomb, witness says
STILLWATER, Okla. - A man who was watching the Oklahoma
State University homecoming parade when a car plowed into a
crowd and killed four people said the crash sounded like a bomb
went off, transforming a festive mood into one of horror.
(OKLAHOMA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Lenzy
Krehbiel-Burton, 478 words)
Candidate Carson touts U.S. health savings accounts for
elderly
WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson,
who is making inroads against front-runner Donald Trump, denies
he would end the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly,
saying he would provide the option of using a government-backed
savings account to buy health insurance. (USA-ELECTION/CARSON
(PICTURES, TV), moved, 404 words)
Guantanamo lawyers say U.S. probe led to conflict of
interest
WASHINGTON - A U.S. government investigation of attorneys
for accused al-Qaeda terrorists held at the military's
Guantanamo detention center in Cuba created a conflict of
interest for the lawyers in representing their clients, the
attorneys say. (USA-GUANTANAMO/, moving shortly, by Tom
Ramstack, 451 words)
AMERICAS
Guatemalan comedian poised to win presidency
GUATEMALA CITY - A former TV comedian with no experience in
government is poised to win Guatemala's presidential election
after a corruption scandal toppled the country's last leader and
fueled voter outrage with the political establishment.
(GUATEMALA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sofia
Menchu and Alexandra Alper, 540 words)
Voting in landmark Haiti elections calm amid tight security
PORT-AU-PRINCE - Voting in Haiti appears to be going
smoothly in landmark elections for president as well as a
parliament dissolved since January, polls that officials hope
will cement democracy in the Western hemisphere's poorest
country. (HAITI-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by
Peter Granitz, 400 words)
Mexico's bon vivant billionaire paradise battered by
hurricane
COSTA CAREYES, Mexico - Mexico counts its blessings after
Hurricane Patricia did minimal damage to the coast, but some of
the most exclusive resorts in the country - and the world - bore
the storm's brunt. (MEXICO-STORM/PATRICIA, PICTURES, TV), expect
by 2300 GMT/7 p.m. ET, by David Alire Garcia, 600 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Palestinians suspicious of al-Aqsa monitoring promoted by
Kerry
RAMALLAH - Palestinian officials react warily to what U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry hails as Jordan's "excellent
suggestion" to calm Israeli-Palestinian violence by putting a
sensitive Jerusalem holy site under constant video monitoring.
(ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURES), moved, by Ali
Sawafta, 596 words)
Yemen government forces make gains in southwest city Taiz,
locals say
DUBAI - Yemeni forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi make gains in the southwestern city of Taiz after days of
battles with Houthi fighters, a local official and residents
say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mohammed Ghobari and
Mohammed Mukhashaf, 448 words)
ASIA
IMF set for green light on China's yuan joining currency
basket-sources
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund staff are
set to give the all-clear for China's yuan to be included in the
lender's benchmark currency basket, paving the way for
policymakers' approval, three people familiar with the IMF
discussions say. (IMF-CHINA/SDR), moved, by Paul Taylor and
Krista Hughes, 500 words)
China premier says 7 pct growth goal never set in stone
BEIJING - China has never said the economy must grow by 7
percent this year, Premier Li Keqiang says in comments reported
by the government ahead of a meeting this week that will set
economic and social targets for the next five years.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 660 words)
Pakistani homicide unit's new tactic: find evidence, don't
plant it
LAHORE - Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation
unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it.
(PAKISTAN-POLICE/ (INSIGHT, TV, PICTURES, GRAPHICS), expect by
2200 GMT/6 p.m. ET, by Katharine Houreld, 800 words)
FEATURES
Pompeii restorers dig and scrub against clock as EU funding
deadline looms
POMPEII, Italy - Years of neglect at the ancient Roman city
of Pompeii are being dug and scrubbed away in a last-minute bid
to keep money flowing from a huge European Union-backed
renovation programme. (ITALY-POMPEII/ (FEATURE, PICTURES, TV),
moved, by Isla Binnie, 820 words)
Trick or Trump: The Donald, Pizza Rat among top Halloween
costumes
NEW YORK - When a Donald Trump look-alike and a faux Caitlyn
Jenner ring the doorbell on Halloween night, they may solicit a
piece of candy but the treat they really seek is recognition.
(HALLOWEEN-USA/ (FEATURE, PICTURES), moved, by Barbara Goldberg,
696 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Box Office Massacre: 'Last Witch Hunter,' 'Paranormal
Activity 6' and 'Steve Jobs' Flop
LOS ANGELES - It was a pre-Halloween massacre at the
multiplexes. Four new films, including "Paranormal Activity: The
Ghost Dimension" and Vin Diesel's "The Last Witch Hunter,"
crowded into theaters this weekend and were swiftly pulverized
and left for dead. Another, "Steve Jobs," expanded after a brisk
limited run in a few key cities, only to be given the cold
shoulder by the general public. (USA-BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Brent Lang, 934 words)