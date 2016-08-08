Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

TOP STORIES

Trump seeks a campaign reset with Detroit economic speech

DETROIT/WASHINGTON - Republican Donald Trump seeks to regain momentum for his White House campaign by proposing sweeping tax breaks, cuts to federal regulations and revival of stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline project. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson, 938 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS-MCMULLIN (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Ginger Gibson, 544 words

Power outage at Delta causes flight cancellations, delays

Delta Air Lines cancels hundreds of flights and delays many others after outage hits its computer systems, grounding planes and stranding passengers of one of world's larger carriers at airports around globe. (DELTA AIR-OUTAGES/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 650 words)

+ See also:

- DELTA AIR-OUTAGES/PASSENGERS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Joseph Ax, 590 words

Ataturk's revival a symbol of Turkey's fragile post-coup unity

ISTANBUL - After years of being gradually eclipsed as President Tayyip Erdogan forges "new Turkey" with Islam firmly at its heart, secular republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, for now at least, makes comeback in wake of failed coup. (TURKEY-SECURITY/ATATURK (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Asli Kandemir and Daren Butler, 1,120 words)

Suicide bomber kills at least 70 at Pakistan hospital

QUETTA, Pakistan - Suicide bomber kills at least 70 people and wounds more than 100 in attack on mourners gathered at hospital, according to officials in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan. (PAKISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 10, PIX, TV), moved, by Gul Yousafzai, 600 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Banned from working, asylum seekers are building Japan's roads

WARABI, Japan - Even as authorities insist they leave, Kurdish migrants are working without permits on government projects. Japan's strict immigration rules combined with shrinking work population spawns black market in labor. (JAPAN-KURDS/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Thomas Wilson, Mari Saito, Minami Funakoshi and Ami Miyazaki, 2,199 words)

RIO OLYMPICS

Brazilian fans boo foreign athletes in culture clash

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians bring football fan's raucous attitude to Rio Games, wildly cheering their own athletes, booing and mocking opponents - and creating uncomfortable moments for Olympic athletes unaccustomed to no-holds-barred partisanship. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Andrew Downie and Drazen Jorgic, 500 words)

Lower temperatures, few mosquitoes make Games Zika-free, so far

RIO DE JANEIRO - So far, at Olympics many feared would be Zika Games, so good. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ZIKA (PIX), moved, by Paulo Prada, 719 words)

Sport is now taking over at Rio Games says IOC's Bach

RIO DE JANEIRO - After frantic seven-year preparation in which Rio Olympics organizers rush to get ready for South America's first Games, sport is now moving center stage with competitors delivering world-class performances, says IOC's Thomas Bach. (OLYMPICS-RIO/BACH (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 389 words)

+ See also:

- OLYMPICS-RIO/SAILING-DEMPSEY, moved, by Jeb Blount, 354 words

- OLYMPICS-RIO/ROWING-STANNING-GLOVER, moved, by Angus MacSwan, 500 words

- OLYMPICS-RIO/TICKETS-ARRESTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Daniel Flynn and Karolos Grohmann, 305 words

- OLYMPICS-RIO/HIGHLIGHTS (HIGHLIGHTS), moving shortly, 1,700 words

UNITED STATES

Florida is investigating apparent new case of locally transmitted Zika

Florida health officials are investigating new non-travel- related case of Zika virus in Palm Beach County, but it is not yet clear whether person contracted the virus from local mosquitoes or from recent trip to Miami. (HEALTH-ZIKA/FLORIDA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Julie Steenhuysen, 253 words)

Prosecution says ex-Wall Street banker lied in insider trading trial

NEW YORK - U.S. prosecutors seek to brand former Wall Street investment banker as liar after he takes witness stand in his own defense to deny engaging in years-long insider trading scheme with his father. (USA-INSIDERTRADING/ (PIX), moved, by Nate Raymond, 414 words)

AMERICAS

Chevron wins U.S. ruling blocking $8.6 billion Ecuador rainforest award

NEW YORK - Chevron persuades federal appeals court to block enforcement in United States of $8.65 billion Ecuadorean pollution judgment that it says, and which court agrees, is obtained through bribery and fraud. (CHEVRON-ECUADOR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 414 words)

ASIA

Thailand, seeking stability, approves military constitution

BANGKOK - Democratically elected government will take power in Thailand at earliest by December 2017, senior Thai official says, after country endorses military-backed constitution paving way for general election. (THAILAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat, 762 words)

Japan urges China not to escalate East China Sea tension

TOKYO - Japan says it will respond firmly after Chinese government vessels intrude into what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in East China Sea 14 times at weekend. (JAPAN-CHINA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 536 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraq's Mosul residents feel relief, anxiety as 'liberation' nears

BAGHDAD - As Iraqi forces prepare to attack Islamic State in its de facto capital of Mosul, residents inside city and others who manage to escape express relief at prospect their home could be liberated from extremist group's harsh rule. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (PIX), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed, 1,252 words)