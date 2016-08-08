Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
Trump seeks a campaign reset with Detroit economic speech
DETROIT/WASHINGTON - Republican Donald Trump seeks to regain
momentum for his White House campaign by proposing sweeping tax
breaks, cuts to federal regulations and revival of stalled
Keystone XL oil pipeline project. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX,
TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson, 938
words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS-MCMULLIN (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV),
moved, by Ginger Gibson, 544 words
Power outage at Delta causes flight cancellations, delays
Delta Air Lines cancels hundreds of flights and delays many
others after outage hits its computer systems, grounding planes
and stranding passengers of one of world's larger carriers at
airports around globe. (DELTA AIR-OUTAGES/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV),
moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 650 words)
+ See also:
- DELTA AIR-OUTAGES/PASSENGERS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved,
by Joseph Ax, 590 words
Ataturk's revival a symbol of Turkey's fragile post-coup
unity
ISTANBUL - After years of being gradually eclipsed as
President Tayyip Erdogan forges "new Turkey" with Islam firmly
at its heart, secular republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk,
for now at least, makes comeback in wake of failed coup.
(TURKEY-SECURITY/ATATURK (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Asli
Kandemir and Daren Butler, 1,120 words)
Suicide bomber kills at least 70 at Pakistan hospital
QUETTA, Pakistan - Suicide bomber kills at least 70 people
and wounds more than 100 in attack on mourners gathered at
hospital, according to officials in Pakistan's southwestern
province of Baluchistan. (PAKISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 10, PIX, TV),
moved, by Gul Yousafzai, 600 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Banned from working, asylum seekers are building Japan's
roads
WARABI, Japan - Even as authorities insist they leave,
Kurdish migrants are working without permits on government
projects. Japan's strict immigration rules combined with
shrinking work population spawns black market in labor.
(JAPAN-KURDS/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Thomas Wilson, Mari Saito, Minami Funakoshi and Ami Miyazaki,
2,199 words)
RIO OLYMPICS
Brazilian fans boo foreign athletes in culture clash
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians bring football fan's raucous
attitude to Rio Games, wildly cheering their own athletes,
booing and mocking opponents - and creating uncomfortable
moments for Olympic athletes unaccustomed to no-holds-barred
partisanship. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS),
expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Andrew Downie and Drazen Jorgic,
500 words)
Lower temperatures, few mosquitoes make Games Zika-free, so
far
RIO DE JANEIRO - So far, at Olympics many feared would be
Zika Games, so good. (OLYMPICS-RIO/ZIKA (PIX), moved, by Paulo
Prada, 719 words)
Sport is now taking over at Rio Games says IOC's Bach
RIO DE JANEIRO - After frantic seven-year preparation in
which Rio Olympics organizers rush to get ready for South
America's first Games, sport is now moving center stage with
competitors delivering world-class performances, says IOC's
Thomas Bach. (OLYMPICS-RIO/BACH (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by
Karolos Grohmann, 389 words)
+ See also:
- OLYMPICS-RIO/SAILING-DEMPSEY, moved, by Jeb Blount, 354
words
- OLYMPICS-RIO/ROWING-STANNING-GLOVER, moved, by Angus
MacSwan, 500 words
- OLYMPICS-RIO/TICKETS-ARRESTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Daniel
Flynn and Karolos Grohmann, 305 words
- OLYMPICS-RIO/HIGHLIGHTS (HIGHLIGHTS), moving shortly,
1,700 words
UNITED STATES
Florida is investigating apparent new case of locally
transmitted Zika
Florida health officials are investigating new non-travel-
related case of Zika virus in Palm Beach County, but it is not
yet clear whether person contracted the virus from local
mosquitoes or from recent trip to Miami. (HEALTH-ZIKA/FLORIDA
(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Julie Steenhuysen, 253 words)
Prosecution says ex-Wall Street banker lied in insider
trading trial
NEW YORK - U.S. prosecutors seek to brand former Wall Street
investment banker as liar after he takes witness stand in his
own defense to deny engaging in years-long insider trading
scheme with his father. (USA-INSIDERTRADING/ (PIX), moved, by
Nate Raymond, 414 words)
AMERICAS
Chevron wins U.S. ruling blocking $8.6 billion Ecuador
rainforest award
NEW YORK - Chevron persuades federal appeals court to block
enforcement in United States of $8.65 billion Ecuadorean
pollution judgment that it says, and which court agrees, is
obtained through bribery and fraud. (CHEVRON-ECUADOR/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 414 words)
ASIA
Thailand, seeking stability, approves military constitution
BANGKOK - Democratically elected government will take power
in Thailand at earliest by December 2017, senior Thai official
says, after country endorses military-backed constitution paving
way for general election. (THAILAND-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX,
TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat
Thepgumpanat, 762 words)
Japan urges China not to escalate East China Sea tension
TOKYO - Japan says it will respond firmly after Chinese
government vessels intrude into what Japan considers its
territorial waters near disputed islands in East China Sea 14
times at weekend. (JAPAN-CHINA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by
Kaori Kaneko, 536 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq's Mosul residents feel relief, anxiety as 'liberation'
nears
BAGHDAD - As Iraqi forces prepare to attack Islamic State in
its de facto capital of Mosul, residents inside city and others
who manage to escape express relief at prospect their home could
be liberated from extremist group's harsh rule.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (PIX), moved, by Ahmed Rasheed, 1,252
words)