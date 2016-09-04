Editor: Mary Milliken + 1 213 955 6735
TOP STORIES
Syrian forces besiege rebel-held Aleppo, Turkish-backed
fighters drive IS from border
BEIRUT/HANGZHOU - Syrian government forces impose seige on
opposition-held eastern Aleppo in advances against insurgents,
and Turkish-backed fighters drive Islamic State from all its
areas along the border in two significant but separate
developments in the conflict.

China's Xi at G20 says world economy at risk, warns against
protectionism
HANGZHOU - The global economy is being threatened by rising
protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets,
Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the open of a two-day
summit of leaders from G20 nations.

Pope proclaims "dispenser of mercy" Mother Teresa a saint
VATICAN CITY - Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the
"saint of the gutters" during her life, is declared a saint of
the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis, fast-tracked to
canonisation just 19 years after her death.

German anti-immigrant party beats Merkel's party in her home
state
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian
Democrats were beaten into third place by the anti-immigrant and
anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a
north-eastern state election, TV exit polls showed.


United States
Hermine lurks off U.S. East Coast, could regain hurricane
strength
NEW YORK - Storm Hermine lurked off the U.S. Middle Atlantic
Coast, threatening to regain hurricane strength after carving a
path of destruction through the South while so far sparing the
Northeast from the worst of its wind, rain and sea surge.
Northeast from the worst of its wind, rain and sea surge.

Clinton's classified email errors due to 'improper labeling'
-Kaine
WASHINGTON - Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim
Kaine defended Hillary Clinton against criticism over her
handling of classified information as secretary of state, saying
she was unaware of the sensitivity of some information she
exchanged over email because it had been "improperly labeled."
exchanged over email because it had been "improperly labeled."

Satellite owner says SpaceX owes it $50 million or a free
flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Israel's Space Communication Ltd said
it could seek $50 million or a free flight from Elon Musk's
SpaceX after a Spacecom communications satellite was destroyed
last week by an explosion at SpaceX's Florida launch site.
last week by an explosion at SpaceX's Florida launch site.

EUROPE
UK's Brexit minister to set out more detail on plans for
future EU ties
LONDON - Britain's minister in charge of exiting the
European Union will set out more detail on the government's
plans for Brexit in a statement to parliament on Monday, amid
growing international unease over how it will pan out.
growing international unease over how it will pan out.
UK's May to review security risks of Chinese-funded nuclear
deal
HANGZHOU - British Prime Minister Theresa May says she wants
her security advisers to help review a delayed nuclear power
investment from China, a source of diplomatic tension with
Beijing.

Political? Mais oui, of course, EU insiders say of Apple
case
BRUSSELS - The European Commission denies that its shock
demand that Apple Inc. hand 13 billion euros in back taxes to
Ireland is, in the pungent phrase of Apple CEO Tim Cook, "total
political crap".

MIDDLE EAST
Saudi Arabia strives to prevent repeat of fatal crush at haj
RIYADH - A year after the deadliest haj disaster in a
generation, Saudi Arabia is issuing pilgrims with electronic
bracelets and using more surveillance cameras to avoid a repeat
of a crush that killed hundreds and hurt already strained ties
with rival Iran.
ASIA
China wary as Hong Kong election exposes underlying strains
HONG KONG - Hong Kong votes in its first major election
since pro-democracy protests in 2014 and one of its most
contentious ever, with a push for independence among disaffected
youth stoking tension with China's government.
stoking tension with China's government.
