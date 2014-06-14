Editor: Peter Cooney + 1-202-898-8322

TOP STORIES

Ukraine vows firm response after rebels shoot down military plane

KIEV/NOVOHANNIVKA, Ukraine - Ukraine's president promises a tough response on Saturday to pro-Russian separatists who shot down an army transport plane, killing 49 servicemen and dealing a blow to a military campaign to crush their uprising. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/PLANE (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Pavel Polityuk and Aleksandar Vasovic, 836 words)

Iraq says slows Islamist rebel advance, regains territory

BAGHDAD - A Sunni Islamist offensive threatening to dismember Iraq seems to slow after days of lightning advances as government forces regain territory in counter-attacks, easing pressure on Baghdad's Shi'ite-led government. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Ahmed Rasheed and Raheem Salman, 1,300 words)

Afghans vote again in final test as Taliban threat looms

KABUL - Millions of Afghans turn out for a second time to elect a successor to President Hamid Karzai, a decisive test of the country's ambitions to transfer power democratically for the first time in its tumultuous history. (AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moved, by Mirwais Harooni and Praveen Menon, 930 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Honda could expand Takata airbag recall -source

TOKYO - Honda Motor Co expects to recall vehicles with potentially defective air bags, a move that could expand a massive, multi-company air-bag recall by more than a million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.(AUTOS-RECALL/HONDA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), by Yoko Kubota, moved, 450 words)

WORLD CUP

Brazil in World Cup swing as goals fly in, protests ease

SAO PAULO - World Cup fever intensifies across Brazil as violent protests subside, fans stream to a second day of riveting matches and a crushing defeat for defending champions Spain sets the tournament alight. (BRAZIL-WORLDCUP/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Brad Haynes and Mary Milliken, 800 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Israeli forces search for three missing Jewish teens in West Bank

HEBRON, West Bank - Israel reinforcing troops in occupied West Bank to step up searches for three Israeli teenagers believed to have been abducted by Palestinians, with a military source saying it was not known if they were dead or alive. (PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL (UPDATE 4), moved, by Yusri al-Jammal, 684 words)

AMERICAS

Opposition leader closes in on Brazil's Rousseff ahead of vote

SAO PAULO - Brazil's main opposition party launches the candidacy of its leader, Aecio Neves, to challenge President Dilma Rousseff's re-election bid in October on a platform of fiscal austerity and pro-market policies.(BRAZIL-POLITICS/NEVES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eduardo Simões and Bruno Federowski, 522 words)

UNITED STATES

Obama rips climate change deniers in graduation speech

ANAHEIM, Calif - With a feisty tone and a touch of aggravation, President Barack Obama lays into Republicans who question the science of climate change and urges graduating college students to take on global warming as a cause. (USA-OBAMA/CLIMATECHANGE (PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason, 411 words

EUROPE

Stubb to be Finland's next PM, backs NATO membership

LAHTI, Finland - Finland's EU minister, Alexander Stubb, who wants to cut taxes and take his neutral country into NATO, wins the leadership of his ruling conservative party, putting him on track to become prime minister later this month. (FINLAND/PRIMEMINISTER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl and Sakari Suoninen, 662 words)

SCIENCE

Deep underground, water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink

WASHINGTON - If you want to find Earth's vast reservoirs of water, you may have to look beyond obvious places like oceans and polar ice caps. Scientists say massive amounts of water appear to exist deep beneath planet's surface, trapped inside in rocky layer of mantle. (SCIENCE-WATER/ (PICTURES), moved, by Will Dunham, 500 words)