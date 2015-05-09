Editor: Frances Kerry +1-202-821-7878
TOP STORIES
Russia stages WW2 victory parade as Ukraine bristles
MOSCOW - Tanks and troops parade across Moscow's Red Square
to mark the 70th anniversahry of victory over Nazi Germany, an
event boycotted by Western leaders over Russia's role in the
Ukraine crisis. (WW2-ANNIVERSARY/RUSSIA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV,),
moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, Jack Stubbs and Timothy Heritage,
751 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-CZECH/, moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jan
Lopatka, 800 words
North Korea says it has fired ballistic missile from sub
SEOUL - North Korea said it had successfully conducted an
underwater test-fire of a submarine-launched ballistic missile,
which, if true, would indicate progress in the secretive state's
pursuit of building missile-equipped submarines. (NORTHKOREA
SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jack Kim, 686 words)
Egyptian court sentences Mubarak and sons to 3 years in jail
CAIRO - An Egyptian court sentences former president Hosni
Mubarak and his two sons to three years in jail without parole
in the retrial of a corruption case, but they may not have to
serve any jail time because they spent that amount of time in
prison in other cases. (EGYPT-MUBARAK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Michael Georgy, 400 words)
Britain's Cameron won big by selling stability over fear
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron sealed a surprise
election win by persuading Britons to choose the security of
modestly rising living standards over an implausible pretender
many feared could become the puppet of Scottish nationalists.
(BRITAIN-ELECTION/CAMERON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Andrew
Osborn, 1,000 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/SCOTLAND (PIX), moved, by Alistair Smout
and Paul Sandle, 658 words
- BRITAIN-ELECTION/PROTEST (PIX, TV), moved, 165 words
UNITED STATES
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Stirring echoes of the 9/11 attacks,
Republican presidential candidates seize on the attack in Texas
suburb last week for which Islamic State claimed responsibility
as an example of the threat they say the Sunni militant group
poses to the United States. (USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS-SECURITY,
expect by 0000 GMT/8 p.m. ET, by Jim Oliphant, 600 words)
At Christian University, Jeb Bush seeks support from
evangelicals
LYNCHBURG, Va. - Republican Jeb Bush seeks to bolster his
support among evangelical Christians in remarks at a Christian
university, accusing liberals of trying to undermine religious
freedom. (USA-ELECTION/BUSH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Holland,
446 words)
Tropical Storm Ana brings rough surf, rain to the Carolinas
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Emergency officials warn of dangerous rip
currents and surf shops enjoy brisk sales as Tropical Storm Ana
continues its slow trek toward the Carolinas, getting the
Atlantic hurricane season off to an earlier-than-usual start.
(WEATHER-STORM/ANA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Harriet McLeod, 399
words)
Nun, activists did not sabotage Tennessee nuclear site
-appeals court
An 85-year-old nun and two Army veterans sent to prison
after breaking into a U.S. defense site for storing enriched
uranium for nuclear bombs did not commit sabotage and should be
resentenced, an appeals court has ruled. (USA-SECURITY/NUCLEAR,
moved, by Colleen Jenkins, 323 words)
EUROPE
Gunfire, explosions in Macedonia as police battle 'armed
group'
KUMANOVO - Five police officers die and dozens are wounded
in a daylong gun battle in an ethnic Albanian suburb of northern
Macedonia, adding the threat of armed conflict to a deep
political crisis rocking the ex-Yugoslav republic.
(MACEDONIA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Ognen
Teofilovski, 499 words)
Former Turkish President Evren, symbol of military era, dies
at 97
ISTANBUL - Former Turkish army chief and President Kenan
Evren, leader of a 1980 coup who came to symbolise the
military's decades-long dominance over politics, has died at 97,
the state-run Anadolu news agency says. (TURKEY-EVREN (UPDATE
1), moved, 302 words)
Airbus A400M military transporter crashes on test flight,
killing four
SEVILLE - An Airbus A400M military transport plane
crashes outside Seville, killing four test crew and prompting
Britain and Germany to ground Europe's new troop and cargo
carrier. (SPAIN-CRASH/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Marcelo del Pozo, 591 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Saudi-led coalition launches wave of air strikes on Yemen
CAIRO/ADEN - The Saudi-led coalition says it has hit Yemen
with 130 air strikes over the previous 24 hours, and a senior
U.N. official says some attacks violated international law.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/SAUDI-STRIKES (UPDATE 3), moved, 532 words)
Fifty inmates and 12 police killed in Iraq prison break -
officials
BAGHDAD - Fifty inmates and 12 police die in a prison escape
organised by Islamic State, Iraqi officials say, while
supporters of the group acknowledge it staged the breakout but
give different details. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 303
words)
AMERICAS
Cuban gays show pride in march and mass symbolic wedding
HAVANA - More than 1,000 gay, lesbian and transgender Cubans
marched through Havana, proudly displaying their truest selves
for a day in a society where they still endure discrimination.
(CUBA-GAY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 400 words)
Guatemala's vice president resigns amid corruption scandal
GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemala's vice president resigned to face
an investigation over her alleged involvement in a customs
corruption racket, amid a scandal that has hurt the ruling party
ahead of elections. (GUATEMALA-CORRUPTION/), moved, by Sofia
Menchu, 300 words)
ASIA
Australian police thwart imminent bomb attack, teen charged
PERTH - Australian police say they thwart an imminent
attack after discovering explosives at a Melbourne home and
arresting a 17-year-old boy, in the latest example of the threat
posed by radicalised teenagers in the country. (AUSTRALIA
PLOT/POLICE), moved, by Morag MacKinnon, 400 words)
Thousands evacuated in Philippines as powerful typhoon nears
MANILA - The Philippines evacuates thousands of people in
the northeastern part of its main island of Luzon, less than 24
hours before a powerful typhoon is due to make landfall.
(PHILIPPINES-TYPHOON/, moved, by Manuel Mogato, 250 words)
China accelerates land reclamation in disputed islands
-Pentagon
WASHINGTON - China embarked upon extensive land reclamation
efforts at five outposts in the disputed Spratly Islands last
year, adding huge amounts of terrain to bolster its civil and
military presence in an area claimed by rivals, a new Pentagon
report says (USA-DEFENSE/CHINA (UPDATE 3), moved, by David
Alexander, 500 words)
AFRICA
Liberia declared Ebola-free, but outbreak continues over
border
MONROVIA - Liberia is declared free from Ebola by the
government and the World Health Organisation after 42 days
without a new case of the virus, which killed more than 4,700
people there during a year-long epidemic. (HEALTH-EBOLA/LIBERIA
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Alphonso Toweh and James Harding
Giahyue, 562 words)
Burundian opposition leader to run for presidency as
protests pause
BUJUMBURA - Burundi's leading opposition figure registers to
run in a presidential election against Pierre Nkurunziza, whose
quest for a third term has sparked two weeks of protests.
(BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, By Patrick Nduwimana, 359
words)