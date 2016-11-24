Editor: Bill Trott + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Suicide truck bomb kills about 100 in Iraq, mostly Iranian pilgrims

BAGHDAD - A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km south of Baghdad, police and medical sources said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-BLAST (UPDATE 3), moved, 300 words)

Trump spends Thanksgiving 'working hard' on Carrier plant

WEST PALM BEACH - Republican President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he was spending part of his Thanksgiving holiday trying to convince an Indiana air conditioner maker to stay in the United States - reflecting his election campaign pledge to stop the flow of jobs abroad. (USA-TRUMP/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey, 670 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRUMP/WTO UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Tom Miles, 419 words)

- USA-TRUMP/HALEY-INDIA, moved, by Manoj Kumar, 560 words

- (USA-TRUMP/GIFTSTORE (PIX), moved, by Melissa Fares, 670 words)

Colombia, rebels sign peace in sober ceremony amid opposition

BOGOTA - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Marxist FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono signed a revised peace accord in a far more sober ceremony than a first deal that was rejected last month by millions at a plebiscite. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Helen Murphy, 563 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Turkey to retaliate after suspected Syrian air strike kills soldiers

ANKARA - Turkey said it would retaliate after three of its soldiers were killed in what the military said was a suspected Syrian air strike, the first such deaths at the hands of Syrian government forces since Ankara launched a cross-border incursion in August. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 4, TV), by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay, 527 words)

Kurds, Shi'ite fighters to coordinate after sealing off Mosul

ERBIL/BAGHDAD - Kurdish and Shi'ite forces near Mosul have agreed to coordinate their operations in support of a U.S-backed offensive seeking to encircle and capture Islamic State's last major urban stronghold in Iraq, U.S. and Iraqi officials said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), by Isabel Coles, Saif Hameed and Ulf Laessing, 874 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CHRISTIANS (PIX, TV), moved, by Ulf Laessing, 665 words

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-OIL (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by John Davison, 585 words

Syrian forces aim to split east Aleppo in two - rebel commander

BEIRUT - Syrian government forces are trying to split opposition-held eastern Aleppo in two in a fierce ground and air assault that is taking a heavy toll on besieged civilians and rebel fighters who are battling hard to stop them, a rebel commander said. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO (PIX), moved, by Tom Perry, 732 words)

+ See also:

- (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO-UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 429 words)

- (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO GIRL (TV, PIX), moved, 358 words)

Wildfires tear across Israel, Netanyahu calls arsonists "terrorists"

HAIFA, Israel - Wildfires tore across central and northern Israel, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee the city of Haifa, as leaders blamed arsonists for some of the blazes and branded them terrorists. (ISRAEL-FIRES/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved by Rami Amichai, 616 words)

Blast kills two at governor's office in southern Turkish city

ISTANBUL - An explosion killed two people and wounded more than 30 outside the governor's office in the southern Turkish city of Adana, weeks after the United States warned of attacks by what it called extremist groups. (TURKEY-BLAST/ (UPDATE 6, TV, PIX), by Daren Butler, 608 words)

AMERICAS

New York uses sand-filled trucks to protect Thanksgiving parade

NEW YORK - New York police used sand-filled trucks, radiation detectors, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily armed officers to protect the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which Islamic State has encouraged its followers to attack. (USA-THANKSGIVING/PARADE (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Daniel Trotta, 390 words)

+ See also:

- OBAMA-THANKSGIVING/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Jeff Mason, 335 words

Canada to reveal Enbridge pipeline decisions next week -sources

OTTAWA - Canadian government will announce its decision on two major Enbridge Inc pipeline projects on Tuesday, say two sources familiar with the matter. (CANADA-PIPELINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

Hurricane Otto hits Nicaragua coast as quake shakes region

BLUEFIELDS, Nicaragua - Hurricane Otto hit the southeastern coast of Nicaragua, arriving just before a powerful earthquake off El Salvador's Pacific coast shook the region and sparked warnings of a possible tsunami. (STORM-OTTO/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Ivan Castro, 491 words)

EUROPE

EU's Schulz steps down, fuelling German, EU reshuffles

BRUSSELS - European Parliament President Martin Schulz is returning to German politics, raising the prospect he may challenge Angela Merkel as chancellor and prompting speculation of a reshuffle in European Union institutions. (EU-GERMANY/SCHULZ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop, 642 words)

EU vows unwavering support to Ukraine but problems mount

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders reaffirmed support for carrying out a 2014 pact on closer ties with Ukraine but cited "limitations" amid divisions over how far to go with a country mired in intractable corruption and conflict. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), by Gabriela Baczynska, 653 words)

Greek public sector workers strike against EU/IMF reforms

ATHENS - Greek public-sector workers go on strike to protest labour and pension reforms and state asset sales which the left-led government agreed with the country's official creditors in exchange for bailout loans. (EUROZONE-GREECE/STRIKE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 320 words)

Lufthansa pilots extend strike to Saturday for long-haul flights

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Lufthansa pilots in Germany said they will extend strike action until Saturday and target long-haul flights, further raising pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Peter Maushagen, 514 words)

UK wartime codebreaking centre becomes cyber education college

BLETCHLEY, England - It was once the home of Britain's codebreakers during World War Two. Now more than 70 years later, Bletchley Park is preparing to host the UK's first national college of cyber education, with a first intake of students starting in September 2018. (BRITAIN-CYBER/SCHOOL (TV, PICTURE), moved, by Alex Fraser, 440 words)

GLOBAL ECONOMY

OECD calls for more public spending on growth-friendly policies

PARIS - Governments need to get over the fixation with debt levels and ramp up spending on growth-friendly policies while cutting tax burdens where possible, the OECD says. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/OECD, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 400 words)

ASIA

Bangladesh team headed to Manila, seeking to recover cyber heist funds

DHAKA - A Bangladesh delegation will visit the Philippines to speed up recovery of the rest of some $81 million stolen from its account in the New York Federal Reserve in February, two officials said on Thursday, after recovering a fifth of the funds. (CYBER-HEIST/BANGLADESH, by Ruma Paul, moved, 302 words)

At least 67 killed in China power plant mishap

BEIJING - A platform under construction at a power plant in eastern China collapsed, killing 67 people and injuring two, while rescuers pulled one worker from the debris, state media said. (CHINA-COLLAPSE/ (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Ben Blanchard, 331 words)

U.S., China agree on new N.Korea UN sanctions, Russia has issues -diplomats

UNITED NATIONS - The United States and China have agreed on new U.N. sanctions to impose on North Korea over the nuclear test it conducted in September, but Russia is delaying action on a draft resolution, a senior Security Council diplomat says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/UN (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 380 words)

Indonesia braces for new protests as police leaflet capital

JAKARTA - Indonesia's president has called for calm in the country's "heated" political situation as helicopters dropped police leaflets over Jakarta, warning residents of the risk of harsh penalties if new rallies led by Islamists turn violent. (INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor and Hidayat Setiaji, 430 words)

Taiwan lists the times it says China blocked its diplomatic space

TAIPEI - Taiwan is updating its foreign ministry website listing the times it says China tried to block its international space, a move endorsed by the island's independence-leaning ruling party. (TAIWAN-CHINA/, moved, by J.R. Wu, 355 words)

WIDER IMAGE

With rap and poetry, Cape Town tries to bridge racial divides

CAPE TOWN - A city surrounded by ocean and divided in two by the naked rock of Table Mountain, Cape Town's incredible natural beauty belies a past of hundreds of years of slavery and racial oppression. (SAFRICA-RACE/ (PIX), moved, by Joe Penney, 565 words)

ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-million pound Sex Pistols collection to go up in flames

LONDON - The son of Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren said he would set fire to millions of dollars of punk memorabilia on Saturday, as a protest against the musical scene's appropriation by the mainstream. (BRITAIN-MUSIC/PUNK (TV, PIX), moved, by Georgina Cooper, 361 words)