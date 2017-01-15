Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8362

TOP STORIES

CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia

WASHINGTON - CIA Director John Brennan offers a stern parting message for Donald Trump days before the Republican U.S. president-elect takes office, cautioning him against loosening sanctions on Russia and warning him to watch what he says. (USA-TRUMP/INTELLIGENCE (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Doina Chiacu, 767 words)

Trump says Merkel made "catastrophic mistake" with refugee policy

LONDON/BERLIN - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says in a newspaper interview that German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a "catastrophic mistake" with the policy that let a wave of more than 1 million migrants into her country. (USA-TRUMP/INTERVIEW-MERKEL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 419 words)

Israel, Palestinians warned against solo steps harmful to peace

PARIS - Some 70 countries reaffirm that only a two-state solution can resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warn against any unilateral steps by either side that could prejudge negotiations. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/FRANCE (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by John Irish, Lesley Wroughton and Marine Pennetier, 673 words)

UK's May to urge unity amid reports of "hard Brexit"

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this week that some newspapers have billed as setting stage for "hard" exit from the European Union. ((BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Estelle Shirbon and William James, 600 words)

EUROPE

Trump threatens BMW with border tax on cars built in Mexico

BERLIN - President-elect Donald Trump has warned that the United States will impose a border tax of 35 percent on cars that German carmaker BMW plans to build at a new plant in Mexico and export to the U.S. market. (USA-TRUMP/BMW (UPDATE 1), moved, 213 words)

French ex-PM Valls trails in left-wing TV primary debate - poll

PARIS - Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, long tipped to win the left-wing ticket for France's presidential election this spring, trails his rivals after a debate where his immigration policies came under fire. (FRANCE-ELECTION/LEFT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Richard Balmforth, 519 words)

Davos elites struggle for answers as Trump era dawns

DAVOS, Switzerland - The global economy is in better shape than for years, with booming stock markets and oil prices again on the rise, but the mood is anything but celebratory as political leaders, CEOs and top bankers make their annual trek up the Swiss Alps to the World Economic Forum. (DAVOS-MEETING/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Noah Barkin, 950 words)

Serbia says Kosovo wants war amid row over nationalist train

BELGRADE - Serbia's president accuses Kosovo of seeking war after it deployed special forces to prevent a train painted with Serbia's national colours and the words "Kosovo is Serbia" from entering its territory. (SERBIA-KOSOVO/, moved, by Ivana Sekularac, 370 words)

Fierce Merkel critic resigns from conservative party

BERLIN - A fierce internal critic of German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces she will resign from the centre-right Christian Democratic Union party, accusing Merkel of harming the country with her migration policy. (GERMANY-POLITICS/STEINBACH (PIX), moved, 350 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Jordan's king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security, economic challenges

AMMAN - Jordan's King Abdullah reshuffles his Cabinet but retains Hani Mulki as prime minister with more scope to face Islamist militants and to press ahead with unpopular IMF-mandated reforms to cut rising public debt. (JORDAN-GOVERNMENT/RESHUFFLE (UPDATE 2, PIX TV), moved, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 495 words)

Bahrain executes three Shi'ite Muslim men over bomb attack

RIYADH - Bahrain executes three Shi'ite Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen in 2014 bomb attack, first such executions in over two decades, drawing condemnation from foreign officials in region and beyond (BAHRAIN-SECURITY/EXECUTION (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)

AMERICAS

Death toll from Brazil jail riot at 27, nine injured

SAO PAULO - Twenty-seven inmates are killed in a Brazilian prison riot that broke out on Saturday, adding to chaos in a penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang warfare since the start of the year. (BRAZIL-PRISON/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Raquel Stenzel, 490 words)

ASIA

S.Korea to weigh economic impact of arrest of Samsung chief

SEOUL - South Korea's special prosecutor's office says it will take into account the economic impact in deciding whether to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee in connection with an influence-peddling investigation involving the president. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/SAMSUNG GROUP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee, 550 words)

Leadership shake-up for group key to Myanmar peace process

YANGON - Myanmar's strongest ethnic armed group is set for its biggest leadership shake-up in a quarter century, senior sources tell Reuters, raising the prospect of period of instability in a group that is key to Aung San Suu Kyi's peace process. (MYANMAR-WA/LEADERSHIP (PIX), moved, by Yimou Lee and Antoni Slodkowski, 600 words)