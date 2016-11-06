Editor: Peter Cooney + 1 202 898 8362
TOP STORIES
FBI clears Clinton in latest email review two days before
election
WASHINGTON - The FBI says it stands by its recommendation
that no criminal charges are warranted against Democrat Hillary
Clinton for her use of a private email server for government
work, lifting a cloud over her presidential campaign two days
before the U.S. election. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Alana Wise and Mark Hosenball, 650
words)
Islamic State hits back in Mosul but faces new Raqqa front
BAGHDAD/AIN ISSA, Syria - Islamic State fighters target
Iraqi troops with car bombs and ambushes in Mosul, stalling an
army advance in their north Iraq stronghold, but face attack on
a new front as U.S.-backed rebels launch a campaign for the
Syrian city of Raqqa. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV),
moved, by Ahmed Rasheed and Rodi Said, 1150 words)
Under pressure, Islamic State digs in for Mosul fight -top
Kurdish official
SALAHUDDIN, Iraq - Iraqi forces are expected to face much
fiercer resistance from Islamic State in the next phase of the
battle for Mosul, including booby traps that can blow up entire
neighbourhoods, top Kurdish security official says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/MOSUL-SECURITY (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by
Michael Georgy and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 700 words)
UNITED STATES
Final reckoning approaches for Obama's high court nominee
WASHINGTON - Several intriguing scenarios could unfold after
Tuesday's U.S. election to break the deadlock over filling a
Supreme Court vacancy that has provoked a bitter nine-month
standoff between President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans.
(USA-COURT/GARLAND (PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 600 words)
AMERICAS
Nicaragua vote set to cement Ortega rule, despite autocracy
fears
MANAGUA - Former Marxist guerrilla leader Daniel Ortega is
expected to easily clinch a third consecutive term as president
of Nicaragua, buoyed by steady economic growth that has trumped
fears he is trying to install autocratic family rule.
(NICARAGUA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by
Enrique Pretel and Alexandra Alper, 650 words)
EUROPE
UK PM May promises EU exit "in full" despite legal challenge
LONDON/NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Theresa May says
she will deliver a full exit from the European Union, hitting
back at critics of her Brexit strategy who have threatened to
try to block the process in parliament. (BRITAIN-EU/MAY (UPDATE
5), moved, by William James and Kylie MacLellan, 850 words)
German prosecutors widen VW investigation to chairman
FRANKFURT - German carmaker Volkswagen says German
prosecutors have widened an investigation into suspected market
manipulation to include supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter
Poetsch. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/PROBE (UPDATE 3), moved, 660
words)
Bulgaria exit polls show narrow win for Socialist ally Radev
in presidential vote
SOFIA - Former air force commander Rumen Radev narrowly wins
the first round of presidential elections in Bulgaria, exit
polls show, raising prospects of political instability in the
small Black Sea state and a strategic shift towards Russia.
(BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Tsvetelia
Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, 588 words)
Italy's 5-Star tours Europe in bid to sink Renzi's
referendum
ROME - A month away from a referendum on constitutional
reform that could sink the government, Italy's largest
opposition party wants to make sure Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
is not saved by the votes of Italians abroad.
(ITALY-REFERENDUM/5-STAR (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Gavin
Jones, 838 words)
Montenegro says foiled Russian-backed plan to kill PM
PODGORICA - Special prosecutor investigating alleged plot to
sway last month's election in Montenegro says a group of
"Russian nationalists" planned to assassinate Prime Minister
Milo Djukanovic to get an opposition party into
power.(MONTENEGRO-ELECTION/PROSECUTOR, moved, by Petar Komnenic,
400 words)
ASIA
Hong Kong police, protesters clash over Beijing crackdown
HONG KONG - Police fire pepper spray in running battles with
thousands of demonstrators on the streets of Hong Kong as they
try to encircle China's representative office in protest against
Beijing's attempts to stop independence activism.
(HONGKONG-CHINA/PROTESTS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Venus Wu
and James Pomfret, 666 words)
South Korea issues arrest warrants for two ex-presidential
aides
SEOUL - South Korean court issues arrest warrants for two
former presidential aides under investigation in influence
peddling scandal that has sent President Park Geun-hye's
approval rating to record low. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 300 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Erdogan blasts West as Turkey's Kurdish party boycotts
parliament
ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accuses Europe of
abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and says he
does not care if it calls him a dictator. (TURKEY-SECURITY/KURDS
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Gulsen
Solaker, 810 words)
Palestinian president can revoke parliamentary immunity of
opponents -court
GAZA/RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Constitutional Court, a body
set up months ago by President Mahmoud Abbas, rules he can
revoke the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers, a move that
effectively allows him to sideline rivals.
(PALESTINIANS-POLITICS/ moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ali
Sawafta, 339 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Bieber, Gaga win at MTV Europe Music awards, Bruno Mars &
Green Day shine
ROTTERDAM - Justin Bieber edges out Lady Gaga as the biggest
winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Rotterdam, taking home
three awards on the strength of support from his fans - the
"Beliebers". (AWARDS-MTV/EUROPE (TV, PIX), moved, by Toby
Sterling, 481 words)