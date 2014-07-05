SAO PAULO, July 5 Injured Brazil forward Neymar thanked the fans for their support on Saturday and said his team mates will do everything to keep his dream of winning the World Cup alive.

"My dream isn't over. It was interrupted by a play but it continues," Neymar, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a fractured vertebra, said in a video released by the Brazilian Soccer Federation on Saturday.

"I'm certain that my team mates will do everything possible so that my dream, which is to be a champion, comes true.

"My dream was also to play in a World Cup final but this time it didn't work out," the 22-year-old said, his voice cracking.

Neymar, who has scored four goals at the finals, suffered the back injury during Friday's 2-1 quarter-final win over Colombia. (Reporting by Brian Winter and Eduardo Simoes; editing by Ken Ferris)