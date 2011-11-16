WASHINGTON Nov 16 The World Bank said on
Wednesday it will release $100 million in frozen donor money to
Afghanistan following the approval of a new loan International
Monetary Fund loan program.
"With the IMF's approval on Nov. 14 of a new three-year
program for Afghanistan, the World Bank will authorize the
release of $100 million for the Afghan government's operating
budget," Josephine Bassinette, acting country director for
Afghanistan, told Reuters in an email.
The aid, which is held in a World Bank-administered Afghan
Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), was held up since March after
the IMF suspended its Afghan program in September 2010 over the
handling of a bank corruption scandal.
On Tuesday, the IMF approved a new $133.6 million loan
deal, saying the authorities were addressing the mismanagement
and corruption at Kabulbank, and taking steps to strengthen the
country's financial system. See story at [ID:nN1E7AE0HI]
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)