WASHINGTON Nov 16 The World Bank said on Wednesday it will release $100 million in frozen donor money to Afghanistan following the approval of a new loan International Monetary Fund loan program.

"With the IMF's approval on Nov. 14 of a new three-year program for Afghanistan, the World Bank will authorize the release of $100 million for the Afghan government's operating budget," Josephine Bassinette, acting country director for Afghanistan, told Reuters in an email.

The aid, which is held on behalf of donor countries in a World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), has been frozen since March after the IMF suspended its Afghan program last year over the handling of a bank corruption scandal.

On Tuesday, the IMF approved a new $133.6 million loan deal saying the authorities were addressing mismanagement and corruption at Kabulbank, and taking steps to strengthen the country's financial system. See story at [ID:nN1E7AE0HI]

IMF mission chief to Afghanistan, Axel Schimmelpfennig, told a conference call with reporters on Tuesday that up to $200 million in donor funds -- about $50 million every quarter -- was available to the Afghan authorities this year. He said it was up to donor nations to decide when to release all of of the money. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)