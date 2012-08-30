* New World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim heads to Africa
* First trip to Ivory Coast and South Africa
* Focus on growth, jobs, business and regional development
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 New World Bank President Jim
Yong Kim heads to the Ivory Coast and South Africa next week on
his first trip to Africa since taking the reins of the global
development lender two months ago.
The visit comes at a time when African economies are among
the fastest growing in the world although their development is
constrained by shortages of roads, ports, power supply, water
and sanitation. Despite high rates of growth, rising youth
unemployment and inequality are a growing concern.
"Africa is truly taking off and I look forward to hearing
directly from governments and people on the continent on how the
Bank can help drive more inclusive development throughout
Africa," Kim said in a statement.
During his trip to the Ivory Coast, starting on Tuesday, Kim
will meet President Alassane Ouattara and his economic team,
which have managed to turn around a stagnant economy within a
year since the end of a civil war that claimed more than 3,000
lives. The government has launched several major infrastructure
projects and restored security across most of the cocoa-growing
country.
He will also visit an industrial park for small and
medium-sized agribusinesses, which will highlight the push for
more investment in agriculture amid increasing volatility in
food prices.
On Thursday, the World Bank said global food prices had
jumped 10 percent in July as drought parched crop lands in the
United States and in Eastern Europe, and it urged governments to
shore up programs to protect the poorest.
Kim will end his trip in South Africa where he will hold
talks with South African President Jacob Zuma and Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan, as well as local entrepreneurs.
A wave of labor unrest and violence in South African mines
has highlighted frustrations over rising poverty, inequality and
stubbornly high unemployment.
"South Africa is a key factor of African growth and a
leading voice for the African continent in the G-20 and other
global forums. It is also an important driver for trade and
investment," said Kim, former president of the Ivy League
college Dartmouth in New Hampshire.