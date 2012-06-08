* Steps down as World Bank president June 30
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, June 7 Outgoing World Bank chief
Robert Zoellick on Thursday called for a new partnership in the
Americas, criticizing the United States for insufficient
leadership on trade and saying that Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez's political influence is waning.
In a politically pointed speech, which is unusual for the
head of the global development institution, Zoellick urged
strengthened ties between North and South America through more
cooperation in trade, energy and security.
Chavez, a long-time antagonist of the United States, is
embarking on his most challenging re-election campaign while
battling cancer, with an opposition united behind his rival
Henrique Capriles.
While Chavez is expected to win the Oct. 7 election, his
critics say his "revolutionary" economic policies - including
waves of nationalizations - has sharply weakened the economy,
fueled inflation and scared away foreign investors at a time
when the country is faced with a slump in oil production.
Much criticized by the opposition are his preferential oil
deals, under which foreign allies receive Venezuelan fuel at
easy terms, including in exchange for food and other products.
"Chavez's days are numbered. If his subsidies to Cuba and
Nicaragua are cut, those regimes will be in trouble," Zoellick
said in prepared text for a speech to the Washington-based
Inter-American Dialogue.
"The democrats of Latin America - left, center, and right -
should be preparing. The calls for democracy - for an end to
intimidating thugs, human rights, fair elections, and rule of
law - should come from all its capitals," he added.
Zoellick, who steps down as World Bank president on June 30
when his five-year term ends, said Brazil could play a greater
role in global security by preventing the spread of nuclear
weapons.
He referred to a proposal in April by former U.S. assistant
secretary of state for inter-American affairs, Bernard Aronson,
that Brazil should voluntarily end its uranium enrichment
program and call on other nations, including Iran, to follow its
example.
"If Brazil wants to help shape the 21st Century, leadership
in preventing the spread of nuclear weapons - with an idea and
action - would send a powerful signal," said Zoellick, a former
deputy U.S. secretary of state.
CRIME AND VIOLENCE
He also warned that fragile governments of Central America
are at risk of being overwhelmed by crime and violence linked to
drug trafficking, gangs and organized crime. The United States
should take responsibility for the drug habits of its public
that fuel demand for narcotics trade from the south, he added.
Zoellick, a former U.S. trade representative, said the
United States should pursue new ways of trading with the region.
Washington's influence in the region has long been dominated by
trade and investment but is increasingly being weakened by
China's growing influence.
"The United States is no longer leading the open trade
agenda, as it relies increasingly on defensive measures," he
said. "The United States has its own high costs of trade -
antiquated ports and laws to protect special interests."
Zoellick said the current structure of U.S. Free Trade
Agreements (FTA's) with the region offered a solid legal
framework. Yet, Washington could use it as a way to explore ways
to further reduce trade barriers and create fresh opportunities.
"The United States needs to make its hemispheric FTA network
dynamic, linked to business and investment policies, and
improved governance," he said.
He said innovation in the energy sector could transform
regional energy security in the region, especially if Mexico
opens its oil company PEMEX to outside investment and Brazil
increased oil and gas supplies to the region from its giant deep
offshore PRESAL oil and gas fields.
In particular, more cooperation in energy could help poorer
countries in Central America and the Caribbean that have long
suffered from high energy costs, Zoellick added.
