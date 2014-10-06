HANOI Oct 6 World Bank's assessment of Vietnam in its East Asia Pacific Economic Update on Monday:

* Vietnam's 2014 economic growth seen at 5.4 percent; 5.5 percent in 2015

* Economy stable from easing inflation, external sector, stable forex markets

* Growth sluggish and beneath long-term potential, due to subdued domestic demand, structural problems of banks and state-owned enterprises (SOE), policy weaknesses

* Foreign currency reserves seen at $35.7 billion for 2014

* Foreign direct investment of $9.5 bln seen in 2014, foreign investors "generally positive"

* Growth potential hampered by slow credit growth, low business sentiment continued closures of domestic firms

* "Intensive efforts" needed to reform banking, SOE sectors (Reporting by Martin Petty)