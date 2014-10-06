HANOI Oct 6 World Bank's assessment of Vietnam
in its East Asia Pacific Economic Update on Monday:
* Vietnam's 2014 economic growth seen at 5.4 percent; 5.5
percent in 2015
* Economy stable from easing inflation, external sector,
stable forex markets
* Growth sluggish and beneath long-term potential, due to
subdued domestic demand, structural problems of banks and
state-owned enterprises (SOE), policy weaknesses
* Foreign currency reserves seen at $35.7 billion for 2014
* Foreign direct investment of $9.5 bln seen in 2014,
foreign investors "generally positive"
* Growth potential hampered by slow credit growth, low
business sentiment continued closures of domestic firms
* "Intensive efforts" needed to reform banking, SOE sectors
