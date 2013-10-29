WASHINGTON Oct 28 The World Bank said on Monday
that its scorecard on the ease of doing business around the
world has spurred thousands of regulatory reforms in the past
decade, pushing back against critics who argue the national
rankings stigmatize rather than inspire.
In its latest "Doing Business" report, the bank said Ukraine
was the country that has improved the most over the past year in
making it easier to run a business, while Rwanda was most
improved since 2005. Singapore retained its No. 1 spot in
overall rankings for the eighth straight year, followed by Hong
Kong, New Zealand and the United States.
The report judges 189 countries on 10 criteria, such as ease
of opening a business or paying taxes, and assigns each country
a rank. Since their inception in 2003, the rankings have come to
carry a huge weight with governments eager to attract private
enterprise.
In fact, the report has directly inspired or informed about
a quarter of the 2,100 regulatory changes tracked since 2003,
said the World Bank, whose mission is to eradicate extreme
poverty.
But some governments and watchdog groups say the ratings are
misleading, subjective, or overly focused on cutting red tape
for businesses at the expense of workers.
Countries like China - ranked 96 in the latest report - have
also complained the ratings unfairly stigmatize fast-growing
developing economies.
"'Doing Business' is not about less regulation but about
better regulation," the World Bank said in the report. Countries
can get lower ratings if they reduce investor protections, for
example.
But in a seeming nod to critics, the bank also said the
ratings should be considered in the broader context of how much
countries have improved their business regulations, and should
not be taken as representative of every factor that impacts
economic growth.
The overall ranking reflects how a country compares to
others, but may not capture how much it has done in absolute
terms to reduce red tape. It also does not show the huge
variations that can exist among various indicators.
For example, Estonia ranks 22nd overall, but is 68 on the
specific criterion of protecting investors, and in seventh place
for trading across borders.
"I would just like to underscore ... this effort we're
making quite deliberately is to de-emphasize the rankings and
move to measures of overall improvement," Augusto Lopez-Claros,
director of the World Bank's global indicators, told reporters.
But he said the bank decided to keep the overall rankings
because they helped countries aspire towards the best practices
in the world, such as the regulations in Singapore, New Zealand
and Denmark.
"The World Bank decided to continue with the rankings
because there is really overwhelming support for them in the
world," he said.
The bank also said research shows business regulations are
tied to broader measures in a society. Cumbersome regulations
can crimp economic growth and entrepreneurship, while business
reforms often accompany other reforms, such as rule of law and
control over corruption.
"(Data) suggest that economies ... are likely to be
reforming regulation more broadly, not just business
regulation," the report said.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim appointed an independent
panel last year to review the "Doing Business" report after
criticism about it from some of the bank's board members.
The panel, headed by South Africa's planning minister Trevor
Manuel, said in June the bank should scrap the headline rankings
altogether, and instead provide scores for various indicators.
But Kim said he would keep the rankings anyway since they
help countries improve their business climates. The United
States, the bank's largest and most powerful member, also said
it strongly supports the rankings.
Kim pledged to make changes to improve the report's data and
methodology. Lopez-Claros said next year the bank would consider
broadening some indicators and adding others, such as for
intellectual property protection.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Richard Chang)