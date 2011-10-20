* World Bank finds 245 regulatory reforms in 125 countries
* Singapore stays on top of "Doing Business" rankings
* Morocco, Moldova, Macedonia show big pro-business gains
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 Morocco showed the biggest
improvement as a place to do business this year, leading a
surge of business-friendly reforms in Africa and Eastern
Europe, a World Bank study showed on Wednesday.
The bank's annual "Doing Business" report again ranked
Singapore as the world's easiest place to do business, followed
by Hong Kong, New Zealand, the United States and Denmark.
But South Korea and Iceland broke into the coveted top 10
rankings, edging out Sweden and Saudi Arabia.
The ninth annual World Bank report tracks regulatory
changes in 183 countries for businesses throughout their life
cycle -- from ease of business start-ups and getting credit to
protecting investors and dealing with insolvency.
A new category introduced this year measures the ease or
difficulty businesses face in getting an electricity
connection.
"This is one of the most fundamental needs for any small
business," said Neil Gregory, World Bank deputy director of
indicators and analysis, who helped lead the study.
"In some countries it takes weeks or even months just to
get electricity".
In the year to June 2011, "Doing Business" found that 125
economies implemented 245 reforms to make it easier to do
business -- an increase of 13 percent over the previous year.
In low- and lower-middle income countries, a greater share
of these changes were aimed at strengthening courts, insolvency
regimes and investor protections than in prior years.
Morocco's ranking improved 21 places from last year's
survey to 94th on the list. Moldova improved 18 places,
Macedonia 12 places and the West African island of Sao Tome and
Principe 11 places. Latvia and Cape Verde each rose 10 spots.
South Korea moved from 15th to 8th, with three major
reforms noted by the survey -- creating an online business
startup system, consolidating labor taxes and creating an
electronic system for filing commercial lawsuits.
Morocco opened a one-stop shop for construction permits,
allowed minority, enhanced electronic tax filing and
strengthened investor protections by allowing minority
shareholders to obtain non-confidential corporate documents
during trials.
"At a time when persistent unemployment and the need for
job creation are in the headlines, governments around the world
continue to seek ways to improve the regulatory climate for
domestic business," said Augusto Lopez-Claros, World Bank Group
director of global indicators and analysis.
"Small and medium businesses that benefit most from these
improvements are the key engines for job creation in many parts
of the world," he added.
EMULATING LEADERS
The report noted that countries with the highest rankings,
which tend to be more advanced countries in the Organization
for Economic Cooperation and Development, all have efficient
regulatory processes, efficient court systems that protect
property and investor rights and credit bureaus and collateral
registries that facilitate lending.
With the survey now in its ninth year, more countries are
using it as a benchmark for improvements that can help them
attract investment, said Dahlia Khalifa, World Bank global
indicators and analysis adviser.
"This is based on actual facts, so it can be a catalyst for
change. If there are problems found, the policymakers can work
to fix them," she added.
A new measure in this year's report shows that over the
past six years, 94 percent of 174 economies have made their
regulatory environment more business-friendly and have moved
closer to the ranking leaders.
One area that showed particular improvement in the latest
survey was dealing with insolvencies, with 29 economies
implementing reforms that made it easier to deal with a failing
business, up from 16 the previous year.
Most of these were in wealthier countries or in Eastern
Europe and Central Asia, the survey found. The World Bank said
effective insolvency systems can reduce the cost of debt, boost
access to credit and speed recoveries from recessions.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay)